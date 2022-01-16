Triona McCarthy: And just like that... we have a major new skincare launch from Chanel!

And just like that, the new Sex and the City reboot happened, and social media went mad with excitement. Don’t worry, what I’m about to say doesn’t include spoilers — it might be over a month now since it first dropped, but I’m well aware that many of the busy people among us are yet to curl up and start bingeing, so the following has absolutely nothing to do with Peloton, or calling 911.

What I noticed, before I even had a chance to watch the flipping show myself, was how people couldn’t help but throw in their two cents on Instagram, and particularly on Twitter. So, I got to thinking… Are we in the midst of a cultural shift, where everyone’s a critic and a self-proclaimed expert? Did people expect an intellectual masterpiece?

I have to say, it made me miss the SATC days before social media, when we used to just watch the show and enjoy it for the fashion and storylines — even if they were a little ridiculous sometimes. So can we just enjoy it for what it is, please? As for the new season of Emily in Paris — well, now…

Read More

I’m all about helping to reduce waste and ensuring that every last bit of beauty product gets used. So, if you have a liquid lip colour that doesn’t look great on your lips, try it on your nails. Go on, try it. Simply use the wand to pop it on your nails and then add a clear top coat. Handy!

Expand Close A liquid lip colour can also be used on nails / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A liquid lip colour can also be used on nails

Sweet spot

I think we can all agree that the last two years have been extreme, so when a new product that celebrates a happy medium hits the market, I’m all ears.

Charlotte’s Beautiful Skin Foundation by Charlotte Tilbury, €40, charlottetilbury.com (items from the UK may incur extra charges for Republic of Ireland customers), is the middle ground between light and heavy coverage, and provides enough to minimise the appearance of pores and any dark spots.

Video of the Day

Expand Close Beautiful Skin Foundation, €40, by Charlotte Tilbury / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Beautiful Skin Foundation, €40, by Charlotte Tilbury

This new foundation sits between Wonderglow and Airbrush Flawless and has a finish that’s perfect for a daytime date or a work meeting. The formula contains only the good stuff — rose complex, hyaluronic acid and coconut extract, are just a few of the ingredients that work to rejuvenate the skin and make it stronger.

Not sure which shade might be for you? You can book a free online consultation and use the Foundation Finder tool, which will find your perfect match.

Scandilicious

I’m a big fan of singer Sigrid. She was in Ireland recently to film Other Voices. I wonder if the Norwegian beauty will visit Oslo Beauty on her next trip to Dublin — see what I did there?

Adding a new premises in Stillorgan to its ever-expanding business, the Scandinavian-style salon has taken over Anna Schu’s spot. What’s even better is that many of Anna’s therapists have joined the Oslo team.

Expand Close Popstar Sigrid / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Popstar Sigrid

So, if you were a regular at Anna’s in Stillorgan Village Shopping Centre, there’s a chance you could still have your favourite therapist looking after you. To complement these modern times we live in, the Oslo app lets you book an appointment instantly. See oslobeauty.ie

‘I’m as shook as a hand at Mass before Covid’ has got to be my favourite saying of late. We might be doing a lot less handshaking these days, but there’s no doubt nourished and healthy-looking hands will make a manicure look its best. Dr Hauschka is dishing out a super deal throughout January. Spend more than €25 and you’ll get a free Dr Hauschka Hydrating Hand Cream, €9.95, drh.ie. Spend more than €50 and you’ll get a 50ml cream worth €19.45.

Expand Close Dr. Hauschka hydrating hand cream / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dr. Hauschka hydrating hand cream

No 1 fan

Speaking of And Just Like That..., who spotted Charlotte’s daughter Lily’s completely chic Chanel school bag in episode one? Not sure about you, but it was far from Chanel school bags I was raised, so I’m still thinking about it. If you know me, you’ll know I’m a hardcore Chanel fan. As my friend Ella de Guzman from Siopaella says, “I don’t drink, I don’t smoke, I buy Chanel!” I just love that.

Anyhoo, here’s something I’ve had to keep secret for a while now. I have been bursting to talk about it! Let me introduce you to the N°1 De Chanel line. Launched two days ago, the line has three dimensions: skincare, make-up and a fragrance, all of which embrace the power of camellia extract. Intrigued?

Expand Close No1 de Chanel Revitalising Serum-In-Mist / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp No1 de Chanel Revitalising Serum-In-Mist

The first thing you need to know is that Chanel is embracing the whole eco-friendly, sustainable thing, so the packaging is minimal — no cellophane; a QR code replaces the paper insert; 80pc of the items are made of glass, and some are refillable. Even the inks used to decorate the bottles are organic. Bravo, Chanel!

Now on to what’s actually in the modern, matte packaging. Up first is the N°1 De Chanel Powder-To-Foam Cleanser, €49, chanel.com. It’s completely new and is like a little bit of magic. The powder turns into a light foam when it hits water, which will change your cleansing routine and make for a more radiant complexion.

Camellia oil and water combine to make the N°1 De Chanel Revitalising Serum-In-Mist, €78, chanel.com, which is a godsend against harsh external elements, especially if you live in a city. You simply spray it on the face throughout the day, and it will revive your make-up too.

As for make-up, I love a product that doubles up on jobs but is still great at both. The N°1 De Chanel Revitalising Lip And Cheek Balm, €45, chanel.com, contains the red camellia oil, of course, along with a plant-origin wax. It has a smooth, non-oily texture and is super hydrating for any area you fancy bringing a little colour to.

Expand Close No1 de Chanel Revitalising Lip And Cheek Balm, €45 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp No1 de Chanel Revitalising Lip And Cheek Balm, €45

It’s safe to say I’ll be eschewing my vices to satisfy my craving for this delightful line, which is number one on my list of favourite ever skincare launches.