Triona McCarthy

I almost oui-ed myself with excitement when I received a fabulous invite to France recently. Anyone who follows me on Instagram will know that I visited Le Domaine de la Rose (Rose House), an absolutely beautiful ecological horticultural estate, which Lancôme bought in 2020, located in the Grasse region of France.

The 9.8-acre estate plays a huge part in the brand’s mission to reduce the overall ecological footprint of its products every step of the way, from cultivation to end of life. And we’ll all be able to discover educational courses and gain perfumery knowledge at Rose House as soon as it’s open to the public in the next year or so.

Up to 163 species of plants thrive on the estate, providing a habitat for 33 species of birds, 31 species of butterflies, eight species of dragonflies, 12 species of bats, and more.

Today, Lancôme uses 99pc organic roses in its skincare and make-up products. By 2025, the brand plans to use 100pc organic roses, 60pc of which will be grown in France.

And now, the general public has the opportunity to discover fragrance compositions produced using the new Rosa x centifolia grown at Le Domaine de la Rose — the new perfume La Vie Est Belle Domaine de la Rose and the fragrance Maison Lancôme 1001 Roses.

If you’ve spent a little too long in the sun and have the farmer’s tan to prove it, mix some turmeric with milk, and pop it on the offending areas. Let it dry, then wipe off and voilà — less obvious streaks, so you can wear that tank top with ease.

Expand Close Tumeric and milk / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tumeric and milk

Oslo and behold

I am loving how much more open and honest we’re becoming about beauty treatments like Botox and fillers. They’ve become so accessible and need far less downtime than they have in the past — they’re done as nonchalantly as a blow-dry these days. If you’re already a fan of Oslo, which has clinics in Ranelagh, Mespil and Stillorgan, you’ll know it’s a top spot to get everything from hair and make-up to massages and manicures done under one roof. Amy Huberman, pictured, is co-owner, and now Oslo welcomes Dr Clare O’Sullivan (BDS MFD RCSI), who will be heading Oslo’s anti-wrinkle injectables clinics. You can contact any of the locations to book your appointment. See oslobeauty.ie

Expand Close Amy Huberman / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Amy Huberman

Video of the Day

Brontouring

Have you heard about ‘brontouring’, the latest craze all the young ones are talking about for summer? The name is pretty self-explanatory — it’s a way of using your bronzer as contour, to achieve a super-sunkissed and lifted make-up look. New to Irish brand Kash’s repertoire is this Sun Daze Sculpt Stick, €18.95. It can be used on the forehead, above the cheekbones and on the brow bone before adding some blush for contrast. It comes in four shades that are really creamy for effortless application. And, if you’d like a quick and easy tutorial on how to brontour like a pro, check out make-up artist and Kash Beauty creator Keilidh Cashell’s YouTube channel. See kashbeauty.com

Expand Close Kash Beauty / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Kash Beauty

Anyone who lives by the proverb “A bad workman blames his tools” obviously doesn’t understand the leading role tools play in really good, streak-free faux tanning. As part of Iconic Bronze’s newest line of accessories, the Irish tan brand has launched a Luxury Back Applicator, €10.95, to help you see the back of patchy tan lines in those harder-to-reach places. See iconicbronze.ie

Expand Close Luxury Back Applicator / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Luxury Back Applicator

Gen Z’s lust list

I mention TikTok quite a lot, but it’s hard not to when it’s one of the most influential social media sites out there. It’s an amazing marketing tool for brands, as it’s being used by beauty influencers across the globe. We often joke about being too old for TikTok but recent statistics show that 26pc of users are aged 25-44. So it’s not just for dancing kids, after all.

Love Island is another cultural phenomenon, so it’s unsurprising that one of the most influential brands on TikTok features heavily on the show. A study by influencer marketing company Ubiquitous revealed that the Dyson Airwrap, above, €599.99, boots.ie, is the most viral tool on the social media site. Great news for Boots, which is one of the sponsors of this year’s Love Island and stocks this hair tool. It ain’t cheap, but the Airwrap 100pc lives up to the hype.

Expand Close Dyson hair wrap / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dyson hair wrap

Coming in second is a brand I often feature for its wonderful moisturising qualities — CeraVe’s brand hashtag features in over 1,700,000,000 videos on TikTok, which is amazing. If you want to get in on the action, pick it up at millies.ie; prices start from just €6.

The Ordinary also made the list, which is interesting as the brand works hard to avoid marketing schemes and buzzwords. It looks like TikTok is doing its viral marketing for it, as The Ordinary AHA 30%+BHA 2% Peeling Solution, €8.95, is the third-highest hashtagged beauty item. This is a water-based mask for acne that gently exfoliates and evens out skin tone. See beautyfeatures.ie.

Expand Close TikTok / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp TikTok

TikTok is all about aesthetics, so if it’s shiny, healthy-looking hair you’re after, Olaplex No 7 Bonding Oil, €27.50, is possibly already in your routine. Apply two or three drops of this lightweight oil to damp hair and style as normal — or add to dry hair for extra shine. This oil strengthens all hair types as well as protecting your locks from UV rays. See petermark.ie.

Expand Close Olaplex No 7 Bonding Oil / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Olaplex No 7 Bonding Oil

I feel like the younger generation is so much more aware when it comes to chemical-free formulas, so it’s no surprise that brands like La Roche-Posay feature in the top five. Its Toleriane moisturiser, €18.95, lookfantastic.ie, is free from fragrances, parabens and alcohol, and does a great job of nourishing and protecting sensitive skin. And it contains La Roche-Posay thermal water for its calming and antioxidant properties.