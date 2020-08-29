| 8.2°C Dublin

To grey or not to grey - Bairbre Power on the dilemma of whether or not to embrace her grey hair

Grey hair has become one of the most requested colours in hair salons but what happens when you get there naturally during lockdown? Bairbre Power reflects on her dilemma of embracing - or resisting - the silver fox

Since lockdown, many have actively embraced the silver fox look Expand
Natural beauty: Actress Helen Mirren has long embraced her silver hair Expand

Getty Images/Cultura RF

Bairbre Power

After months of being incredibly strong-willed, I'm afraid I might weaken and reach for the bottle. I'm not talking some wimpy, overpriced rosé wine here. I'm talking the hard stuff. Hair dye. I was so certain last month that I had cracked the habit of a lifetime and would quit colouring my hair.

Over the course of lockdown, I was productive and calm. I didn't write the novel and I didn't paint the house. All I had to show for the last five months of life mostly spent indoors was a head of grey root. So I thought, why not turn a negative into a positive, and keep it? This, coming from a woman who has been painting her grey hairs ever since she discovered them in her fringe at age 19, was quite a seismic shift.

In my lifetime, I have been a natural sable brown - that's the darkest brown before black - followed by a DIY plum and henna-red phase during my student days. I had morphed back into a brunette again at 21 and tried some highlights, for the fun of it, when I applied for a job in TV. Then I was talked into a Sex and the City Miranda Hobbes 'rich copper red'. The root regrowth with that colour was a total nightmare so I had to wave it goodbye. Finally I winged my way on to the blonde page in the hair salon's portfolio of hair colours so how the heck did I now find myself in this place where I was actively considering embracing the silver fox, the very thing I'd spent a small fortune trying to avoid over the last four decades?