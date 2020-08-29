To grey or not to grey - Bairbre Power on the dilemma of whether or not to embrace her grey hair

After months of being incredibly strong-willed, I'm afraid I might weaken and reach for the bottle. I'm not talking some wimpy, overpriced rosé wine here. I'm talking the hard stuff. Hair dye. I was so certain last month that I had cracked the habit of a lifetime and would quit colouring my hair.

Over the course of lockdown, I was productive and calm. I didn't write the novel and I didn't paint the house. All I had to show for the last five months of life mostly spent indoors was a head of grey root. So I thought, why not turn a negative into a positive, and keep it? This, coming from a woman who has been painting her grey hairs ever since she discovered them in her fringe at age 19, was quite a seismic shift.

In my lifetime, I have been a natural sable brown - that's the darkest brown before black - followed by a DIY plum and henna-red phase during my student days. I had morphed back into a brunette again at 21 and tried some highlights, for the fun of it, when I applied for a job in TV. Then I was talked into a Sex and the City Miranda Hobbes 'rich copper red'. The root regrowth with that colour was a total nightmare so I had to wave it goodbye. Finally I winged my way on to the blonde page in the hair salon's portfolio of hair colours so how the heck did I now find myself in this place where I was actively considering embracing the silver fox, the very thing I'd spent a small fortune trying to avoid over the last four decades?

There's no way you can write about the practice of tinting your tresses to hide those annoying greys without dealing with the elephant in the room head-on. Hiding grey hair was, for me, about trying to look well and to hold back the ravages of time, putting the best foot forward and all of that.

Being more accepting of grey hair after years fighting it every two months is not about throwing the towel in. Lockdown has been a time of recalibration, and casting off society's expectations can be liberating. Over the years, grey hair has that unsettling quality of making you feel older as you desperately hide the telltale signs. But all that has changed, thanks in part to a new brigade of young style queens who see a value in pearlescence and having a glossy, silver mane.

They actually want to recreate the tonal magic of the 'blue rinse brigade'. That phrase used to be the ultimate put-down, a shorthand for old and boring. Tell that to the young ones wanting to pay for a head full of grey, blue and lilac-toned tresses. The irony is rich: that young teenagers are buying boxes of home-colour to acquire exactly what their mothers, and their grandmothers and ancestors before them have been fighting to hide.

Kelly Osbourne has been a major influence in young women wanting to embrace silver hair. She showcased her grey, then lilac looks in 2012 at the tender age of 27. The reason, she said, was that she always wanted to be young, and still have grey hair. How the rest of us, the ones forking out a hefty hair maintenance bill bi-monthly, smiled at her Hollywood zeal and youthful enthusiasm. But now we can enjoy where this whole debate is going as the topic is turned on its head and being grey is no longer an indicator that you're letting yourself go. Lady Gaga went for the silver tressed look too and had amazing wigs to ramp home her amour for cheveux gris. My current flirtation with the idea of keeping my army of grey roots - they are steadily marching south and measure about four inches - and allow them merge with the remnants of my blonde colour has been met with a 70:30 reaction.

The majority of folks are in favour but there are the grim-faced refuseniks who sternly warn that 'it will age you, Bairbre'. On the flip side, I've been greeted with more than a few "meet your sister", when I mention that I'm thinking of giving up hair colour every two months and embracing the silver fox, which will need just the minimum of maintenance. I last got my hair 'painted' as I call it, back in February on the eve of going to Paris Fashion Week. Six months later, no one is more surprised than I am at the possibility that I might wave goodbye to being a 'bottle blonde'. I got through lockdown by applying root cover-up powder which camouflaged the greys with that annoying blue-whiteness. Then I used to go all painterly. I'd lift sections of my hair with a pencil and spray the underside of the hair with a wash-out hair colour which created the illusion of dark streaks in my hair. Hardly a masterpiece but it did the trick.

Word filtered through in early April that a chemist had received a big delivery of boxed hair dye. Even if I had been tempted to indulge in a box of DIY hair colour, there was no blonde ones left. Who knew there were so many blondes in Ireland?

A month later, I gifted the box of blonde vegan colour I had been hiding away. It went to a happy home. In the meantime, my one mistake was going to ridiculous lengths to get a pale blonde spray which was nowhere to be found in my now 5km world. Online searches in the middle of another sleepless night do that to you and heighten the zeal but in the end, when it arrived, it was a big mistake. There was a good reason shops here had not stocked that shade of light blonde. After my spray fest, I looked like the current incumbent of the White House. My silver roots had gone a nasty orange colour and I raced off to wash my hair in the purple cleansing shampoo (now my best friend in the bathroom) and decide on my next course of action.

You might not know this, but the ancient Egyptians dyed their hair, but rarely did so while it was on their heads. Black was the most popular colour until around the 12th century BC, when plant material was used to colour the wigs.

Researching a possible move away from colour, I'm fascinated to discover more about hair and the differences in families. My late father had jet black hair on his 60th birthday while I had grey hairs at 17. Melanin gives colour to human skin, eyes, and hair and it's the ratio of two types of melanin - eumelanin and pheomelanin - that determines your natural hair colour. The size and shape that the melanin molecules form when they cluster in the hair shaft give the unique tones within a hair colour.

While I have been masquerading as a blonde in recent years, now the question for me is whether to pursue full grey, go back to blonde again or explore a middle ground of keeping the rapidly expanding grey base but maybe introducing some light minky tones to give it some depth.

My decision will be coloured by the fact that going grey will mean being more proactive about wearing the right make-up so I don't look pale and washed out.

Top make-up artist Leonard Daly says: "If your hair is really white and pale, you need to warm up your face so either use a bit more bronzer or an orangey-red lipstick. Use a warm brown instead of a cool brown toned eyeshadow. You just need to add warmth because there is no warmth in your hair anymore, that's all gone.

"Maybe every three to four months, you can get a toner put in your hair and then use the blonde shampoo at home." If you don't fancy wearing bright colour lipsticks, Leonard recommends adding warmth with scarves or jewellery.

Elena Costelloe from the Beauty Style Team at Brown Thomas says "with grey hair, what you want to do is inject some colour back into the face using subtle washes of colour to add dimension and lift the complexion. Sometimes when a lady changes her hair cut, you have to revisit your make-up wardrobe because like everything, you need to change with the times." However, she cautions that for silver-toned greys, a warm foundation can sometimes be quite ageing. "It is important to have a direct colour match to your own skin," says Elena.

Getting your roots painted blonde every few weeks brings its own financial implications. Gosh, would I be able to finally afford one of those Rick Owens leather jackets by giving up my dedication to staying blonde and embracing the old silver fox? I'm looking at this from all angles and eventualities. One night, after being awoken by the full moon, I did a bit of research as I lay there in the silvery light. I do love the style of Linda Rodin, a beauty entrepreneur and former stylist. She is older than I am but has great taste and a fab line in make-up. Grey-haired, sitting on a teal velvet couch with a cute dog, with an appropriate salt and pepper colouring. I could do that, I thought. Instagram dreaming apart, will I really have the courage to go all the way or should I find a middle ground, knowing I have the option to go back full blonde again?

Watching Winning Streak on RTÉ, it's hard not to notice the silver fox vibe - Sinéad Kennedy with her modern woman silver locks and Marty Whelan going it au naturel. Imagine, he made front page news when he stopped getting his hair coloured and debuted his silver fox look at an Oyster Pearl selection night in Galway. I remember it well. I wrote the story!

Those were the days when going full-on grey shocked people. Earlier this year, the legendary actress Jane Fonda, who plays Grace in one of my favourite TV series, Grace and Frankie, debuted grey hair in a short elfin cut at the Oscars. Now, she has a good two decades on me and when it comes to TV, she has fabulous blonde wigs to resume her role of big-haired Grace, but embracing her silver fox roots certainly took Hollywood press by surprise. They duly reported that "grey is the new blonde". Music to my ears.

When it comes to silver-haired women on the big screen, two names always crop up: the two dames, Judi Dench and Helen Mirren. For sheer dramatic effect, I love the signature black-and-white coned beehive 'cheetah' hairstyle made famous by Daphne Guinness, a signature take on Cruella De Vil's white streaks. And who could forget the silver tresses worn with devastating style by Meryl Streep in her Miranda Priestly role in the 2006 film, The Devil Wears Prada? Christian Shannon, creative director of the Brown Sugar group of hair salons says "grey is a very empowering colour if you take it on board. That's why they gave Miranda Priestly that colour hair because it was empowering. She grabbed the hair colour and worked it with that f*** off hair style. It was a short bob but quite powerful with the quiff at the front. The way she wore it was a really strong look," says Christian.

He says dyeing hair grey is "probably one of the most difficult colours to achieve because what you have to do is bleach the hair to white and then tone it down again and it's the toner that gets you the grey". While dyeing your hair grey will require maintenance every four to six weeks, deciding to go down the route of keeping your naturally occurring grey hair is "a commitment", he notes.

"It is not something to be taken lightly because even though you think there's going to be no maintenance on it, there will be and you need to use a purple shampoo once to three times a week and you can get a toner on it to keep it fresh," Christian says. "Grey hair automatically tells people your age so you have to be really comfortable within yourself. You have to have the confidence to wear it. I would say to them 'look in the mirror and tell me what's looking back at you'.

"Does this make you feel older or do you look at this and think 'OMG, this is showing me what I've gone through in my life, I own every single one of those grey hairs and I wear them as a badge of honour'."

For years I used to joke that one day I would go to Australia, shave my head and come back grey-haired but in the end, it didn't take a trip to Oz. The Covid-19 lockdown supplied me with an opportunity to transition on several fronts, from discovering old interests and building friendships, right down to gifting me a head full of grey hair. In normal circumstances, I most certainly wouldn't have done patchy roots and uneven colour with the world watching but in the privacy of my home, it was fine. I'm fortunate because in a world of 50 shades of grey, it turns out I have a good grey. A white grey and not a 'can't make its mind up' salt and pepper. Vanity is a bitch but then, out of the blue, you hear "you have a colour some young girls would pay for" from an encouraging make-up artist I bumped into on the street. Highlights and a few slices of dark colour might be a crutch and I wouldn't say no to a blonde streak at the front. Is that cheating? The good thing is though, if it all goes pear-shaped, and I can't rock the grey, I can always reach for the bottle.

How to go grey...

When is a good time?

Christian Shannon, creative director of Brown Sugar salons recommends you "make sure that you are ready for it. I've had a few clients where it's taken a few goes but they've done it eventually. Pick a time that is right for you."

Get a new cut

Ciaran Nevin, owner of Ciaran Nevin Hair Salon in Terenure, advises that you "cut off as much as you can of the old colour in one go and go for a sharp cut, maybe a pixie style. There are many options to going classically grey. With toners, you can achieve pearlescence or introduce a funky colour. Another option is to introduce some lowlights to add interest and depth of colour."

Maintenance

Grey hair can be quite dry so Ciaran Nevin recommends treating it with care and keeping it maintained with a good shampoo. "Use a purple shampoo one to three times a week - all the top brands are doing them now - and then come into the salon for a toner every so often because it really freshens up the grey colour."

Long length?

"Long grey hair is very, very difficult to maintain because it's porous so it can absorb things from the atmosphere," says Christian Shannon. "If it is too long, the ends of your hair will absorb smoke in the atmosphere like exhaust fumes and it will yellow and too much sun will do that too."



