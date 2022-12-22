The secret to getting radiant, glowing skin — no matter what your skin type or the season

In the cold winter months, the sky isn’t the only thing that is grey, as a lot of our skin’s glow is depleted. Dr Maryam Zamani is an oculoplastic surgeon and facial aesthetics doctor, in other words — a skin expert. Her luxury skincare brand, MK Skin, mixes science and beauty, so we asked her about harnessing both to combat winter dullness.

Q: My skin was glowing in summer but now looks dull, what can I do?

A: Lacklustre skin post summer sun and fun is common. What can we do? Fall and winter is the perfect time to help diminish pigmentation, uneven skin tone and shed old skin. In-office treatments like BBL and MOXI can help to decrease sunspots, hyperpigmentation and uneven skin tone while encouraging collagen, elastin, and hyaluronic acid production in skin. These treatments help to shed old skin and polish skin within a week’s time for beautiful, glowing radiant skin.

In order to maintain results, a home regime using vitamin C, Retinols and hydrators is needed. I recommend mixing up the winter skin routine to include gentle exfoliation twice a week to reveal beautiful skin, serum-enhancing formulations with antioxidants and skin brighteners (vitamins C and E, azelaic acid, tranexamic acid). Layering serums or adding moisturisers with various consistencies to hydrate and maintain skin hydration (glycerine, squalene, hyaluronic acid, ceramides) and collagen supporting ingredients (stem cells, peptides, collagen, etc). Never forget SPF!

Q: I leave the house in the morning, skin glowy and gorgeous, but always seem to dry up as the day goes on, and wind up feeling flaky and drab by the afternoon. How do you stay glowy?

A: Skin prep is super important for a supremely healthy glow. Ideally, this is done in tandem with a good skincare routine. Skin looks dry and drab because skin has lost its hydration.

Pre-makeup skincare is essential. I recommend adding a hyaluronic acid serum to the routine with large and small molecular weight HA to provide deep hydration and to help maintain superficial hydration. I have two products that work beautifully with makeup to freshen up — Lift & Lustre (€280) can be added on top of makeup to revive dull skin. Place a few drops in the hands and then place back onto the face and skin and make up looks instantly revived. I also have a lovely hydrating mist that again can instantly glow up skin while protecting it from the elements.

Q: Now that a lot of us are in offices and commuting, the window for getting ready in the morning has narrowed. What is the best way to achieve a glow with limited time?

A: Story of my life! I recommend a light wash in the morning, one of our super serums, Brighten & Perfect 10% Encapsulated Vitamin C (€325), eye cream, moisturiser and my Tint & Protect tinted SPF (€124), a bit of bronzer, eye makeup and a spritz of your favourite perfume. That is my routine — it might not be enough for others.

MZ Skin The Rich moisturiser (€195)

Q: Does the recipe for getting glow change with your skin type? How?

A: The principle is the same for all skin types: reveal, enhance, protect the skin. It is essential to have a consistent skincare routine — better to keep it simple, so you can keep it consistent.

Q: What glow-giving ingredients should we look out for in cosmetics?

A: It is important to look for formulations that work intelligently to enhance skin.

Reveal beautiful skin with gentle exfoliation: AHAs are gentle on the skin while gently exfoliating. If you are prone to break outs, I recommend BHAs or a combination of the two.

Look to enhance skin with hydrators — they are important to plump skin. Think hyaluronic acid, squalene, glycerine and, of course, you need ingredients that help to lock in hydration like ceramides. Ingredients that help to increase collagen and elastin production make skin thicker and therefore plumper. These types of ingredients include peptides, stem cells placenta, and retinols.

Skin brighteners such as vitamin C and retinols are excellent. Vitamin C helps give skin a little super-charged glow as it is a powerful antioxidant that helps to neutralise free radicals, stimulate collagen and elastin production, and decrease pigmentation.

Protect the skin always with SPF and help reduce inflammation with topical ingredients and LED.

Q: What’s your “glow-ly grail” product? Aka, the number one product/type of product you recommend to everyone?

A: Such a hard question. I think there needs to be a combination. But for a glam up, I recommend Glow Boost Ampoules (€202), which is a five-day set that revives skin for glowy beautiful skin! And the Light or Rich Moisturiser to immediately plump and hydrate skin. For a pick-me-up immediately, I recommend the Hydra-Bright Gold Eye Mask (from €22) or if you are really looking to invest, the Lightmax Supercharged LED Mask 2.0 (€709).

The MZ Skin Hydra-Bright Gold Eye Mask will help with under-eye inflammation, from €22

Q: When it comes to glowing, is it all down to what goes on your skin or is there an aspect of what you consume too?

A: Glowing skin has so many different factors, both extrinsic and intrinsic factors. Lifestyle is hugely important — sleep, nutrition, exercise, stress levels as well as environmental impacts like smoking, alcohol, and drugs. Skincare is also essential to help improve and maintain skin at all ages. I have a holistic viewpoint when it comes to beauty and believe the best routine is supported by a healthy, balanced lifestyle.

Q: Is there a particular kind of facial or treatment I can do at home that can lend itself to glowier skin?

A: The Glow Boost Ampoules are the perfect five-day treatment that can be easily incorporated into your at-home regime to boost radiance. The Lightmax Supercharged LED Mask 2.0 is the best at-home LED light available to improve skin quality, boost collagen production and reduce inflammation. Absolutely the dream home treatment that continues to give every time it’s used!

MZ Skin Tone and Lift Germanium contouring facial roller (€77)

Another favourite is the Tone & Lift Germanium Facial Roller (€77) — I love this treatment because it helps to improve lymphatic drainage to drain puffiness and sculpt the face, relaxes tension in the facial muscles and boosts circulation. Best described as a hands-on mix of massage and workout, it helps release tension (amazing for headaches and tight jaws) and leaves skin instantly more supple, glowing, and healthy-looking.