The bare truth: Four Irish Independent writers open up about how lockdown has transformed their hair, skin and beauty regimes

Cutting back: Katie Byrne says she has used a lot less makeup over the last year, but admits &lsquo;I probably am obsessed with my appearance&rsquo;. Photo by Mark Condren Expand

Katie Byrne, Sinead Ryan, Bairbre Power and Édaein O'Connell

A year after hairdressers and beauty salons closed their doors, we have had to learn to live without the regular blow-dries, treatments and tweakments that many of us love so much.

Over the past 12 months, there’s been home haircuts, DIY manicures and dodgy hair dyes.

And we’ve embraced a new lower-key look; without offices or parties to go to, a full face of makeup seems a bit pointless. As does dressing in anything other than sweatpants from the waist down, when no one can see beyond your Zoom lens.

