The bare truth: Four Irish Independent writers open up about how lockdown has transformed their hair, skin and beauty regimes

A year after hairdressers and beauty salons closed their doors, we have had to learn to live without the regular blow-dries, treatments and tweakments that many of us love so much.

Over the past 12 months, there’s been home haircuts, DIY manicures and dodgy hair dyes.

And we’ve embraced a new lower-key look; without offices or parties to go to, a full face of makeup seems a bit pointless. As does dressing in anything other than sweatpants from the waist down, when no one can see beyond your Zoom lens.

We asked four Irish Independent writers to share their thoughts on how lockdown has changed their hair and beauty regimes — and whether they’ve embraced the new normal, or are simply enduring it, counting down the days till they can be on first-name terms with their hair stylist again...

Katie Byrne: I’d love to be liberated from the tyranny of grooming , but I think I’ll always care a little bit too much about how I look

A LOT OF women extricated themselves from the tyranny of grooming during lockdown. They kicked off the high heels, embraced their grey hair and stopped wearing makeup.

I have total respect for these women, but unfortunately I’m not one of them.

A week before the first lockdown, I bulk-bought hair dye and brow tint. A few weeks into that lockdown, I ordered a laser hair removal machine and an LED light therapy mask from a cheap Chinese drop-shipping website.

I’ve been a little bit lazy in terms of actually using these gadgets, but there’s a certain comfort in knowing that I have them in my beauty arsenal.

I’ve never spent money on nails and lashes, and over the last few years I’ve cut back my visits to the hairdresser to about two or three times a year.

I generally colour my own hair because I just haven’t got the patience for sitting in a salon for anything more than an hour, and I much prefer so-called ‘lunchtime treatments’: a laser or an injection that takes 20 minutes and lasts for up to six months.

I’ve definitely worn a lot less makeup over the past year. I bought a foundation back in March and I’ve only just got to the end of the tube.

And when I do wear makeup, I feel like I’ve lost my sense of judgement. My pre-Covid routine now feels like drag makeup, and I’m constantly asking my boyfriend if I’ve gone too far.

Still, I feel a lot better when I put makeup on. Even a squirt of primer and a little bit of mascara can lift my mood. When I’m having a bad hair day — which is most days — I wear a turban. It hides greys and the colour cheers me up.

Overall, I’ve probably saved a little bit of money on beauty treatments this year, but I generally just spend it elsewhere. I go to Boots every Saturday, where I treat myself to fancy-sounding creams, hair masks and whatever else catches my eye.

I’ve also been buying vouchers for a cosmetic clinic. I’m getting an anti-ageing treatment called Ultherapy as soon as lockdown lifts. They say facial ageing happens in ‘spurts’ and it feels like I’ve gone through at least two distinct spurts this year...

If it sounds like I’m vain and obsessed with my appearance, it’s probably because I am. I’d love to be liberated from what is essentially a losing game, but I think I’ll always care a little bit too much about how I look.

Sinead Ryan: I’ve missed my precious hairdresser more than foreign trips, pubs and restaurants

If Leo had announced this time last year we’d still be in lockdown 12 months on from his Paddy’s Day speech in Washington, I’d have thought a year without foreign travel, pubs or restaurants would be unthinkable.

Are you having a laugh?

But here we are, and here’s the thing: today, right now, I would gladly swap any of those treats, if they were allowed, for a few hours with my precious hairdresser, deft hands combing acrid gunk onto my hair, wrapping strands in tin foil, wielding her scissors and blasting my ear with the hot air of a Dyson; or a massage, facial and mani at a salon.

One of the great joys of being in your fifties is that you care a lot less about what people think of you. It’s not that you don’t want to look nice or dress well, it’s just that your self-esteem isn’t bound up in it. If you don’t like me, it won’t be because my eyebrows aren’t waxed.

I’ve never been one for designer brands. Most of my clothes are from high street shops. I’ve definitely been buying less, because, let’s face it, where am I going? But boredom has seen me top up my wardrobe with athleisure wear and a few jumpers in lockdown. I’ve definitely spent less on ‘going out clothes’ for obvious reasons, but I do tend to wear things to death anyway.

When it comes to skincare, I am fastidious but not fancy. Boots No 7 range works fine for me — why spend more on an expensive French brand?

As for makeup? Well I’ve been WFH for years now, so it only makes an appearance when I’m going ‘out-out’, or on the telly, which isn’t a runner right now. I’m a divil for lippy though, which I’ve saved loads on because, well, masks. It ruins them.

My nails, like most writers, are short and ragged. I got acrylics once, at Christmas and we immediately went into lockdown. They had to be prised off! Never again.

My hair is a veritable bird’s nest. I don’t buy into the keratin-jojoba-palm-oil promises. I’ve tried them all, it makes no difference. I prefer to pump money into the hairdresser, regularly getting a blow-dry because it makes me feel better.

Needless to say, I’ve saved a fortune but I’m not a bit happy; I’d spend it in a heart-beat if I could.

It’ll be my very first trip post-lockdown, except I’ll have to first apologise for cutting it myself these last few months.

Bairbre Power: I wasn’t depressed, I was just institutionalised… I pressed pause on dressing up but now my rule is, never turn your back on self-care

Who’s yer wan with the grey hair? Oh yikes, that’s me, and I’m kind of stuck with her now.

I feel like I’ve aged five years in just 12 months. On the spreadsheet of my life, I’ve lost my waist and gained loads of wrinkles.

But if lockdown has taught me anything, it’s that I’m way more resilient than I ever suspected I could be.

My biggest grooming expenses before Covid-19 were getting my grey roots painted blonde every six weeks, and a swish cut every 10-12 weeks.

Colour out the window, I’m now like a silver fox Rapunzel. All those sharp-looking blonde bobs on TV are a perk of that job and I’m envious for all of... 10 seconds!

Sure where would I be going? I manage with my Faro hair brushes and caress the last remnants of November’s blonde highlights with purple shampoo.

Spa days now are hoovering the house wearing a face and hair mask. Pedicures were twice-a-year treats but now I massage oil into my feet at night and envelop them in cashmere socks. Bliss.

I never stopped using my favourite Acqua di Parma perfume because scent is such a mood enhancer. I prioritised Murad or La Roche-Posay SPF because walking is my release valve, and I treated myself to good sunglasses with a glorious green tint. All the better to view my brave new world.

In the past, face cleansing could sometimes be forgotten if it was very late, but now I am all about little rituals, like dipping into my jar of Nunaïa superfood balm. I meditate momentarily as I knead and deep-cleanse my face.

In the mornings, I shimmy to the fridge and squirt two blobs of serum on my face. Ice cold, it feels divine. I have my ‘self-care’ bottles around the house — Boots No 7, Kiehl’s, Clarins and Shiseido — and dot cream onto my face, hands and neck. My cheekbones are lost and now sit under fat cheeks that are undeniably pillow soft.

My desert island products during lockdown were my IT Cosmetics tinted CC cream and my Urban Decay eyebrow pencil, which I applied daily without fail. They helped me find the old Bairbre even on the darkest of days.

I’m surprised by how much I clung to my ‘armour’ of leggings, jumper and puffer coat. I wasn’t depressed, I was just institutionalised. It wasn’t a self-esteem issue, more of a ‘keeping comfort closer’. I just pressed pause on dressing up.

I was hibernating and now, as I emerge to brighter days, the rule is that nothing is reserved for ‘good wear’ and never turn your back on self-care.

Édaein O’Connell: Fake tan is a cruel reminder of the good times, and all razors have been thrown in the bin

The other night, I looked in the mirror and didn’t recognise myself. Stood before me was a pale, brown-haired, bare-faced girl I hadn’t seen in five years. She looked just as shocked to see me as I was to see her. I could see her shaking her head, thinking, how did we let it get to this point? When did you let yourself go?

Well, sorry to tell you Édaein from five years ago, but there’s a global pandemic. Our beloved hair and nail salons are closed. The makeup we love is gathering dust because Supervalu is our only weekend destination.

Fake tan is a cruel reminder of the good times, and all razors have been thrown in the bin.

Pre-pandemic, beauty went hand in hand with my daily life. My morning makeup routine was a ritual. I bronzed my body weekly. I scheduled beauty appointments monthly, for which I was always on time.

Thinking about that level of upkeep now exhausts me. When did I lose that energy reserve? Back in the good days, I followed a detailed beauty practice for the main reason so many other women did too: it made me feel good. I had an extra pep in my step when my brows were fluffy and when my cheeks glowed like angels had touched them.

And like many other women, I didn’t do it because of some beauty ideal placed upon me. My beauty routine connected me to other women. I loved when a woman said my makeup looked good and I adored telling her too. There is solidarity in beauty routines, and I miss it.

Nowadays, I follow my skincare routine meticulously to hold on to the years of my twenties I am losing, but in all other areas, I have given up. I don’t move from my makeshift home office. I don’t do my makeup. My hair is rarely washed. I’m so pale that I’m transparent. And I can’t look at my nails because it’s too painful a memory.

I think it’s important to say that I do like bare-faced and brown-haired Édaein from five years ago. She’s perfectly fine. But I love blonde, glowing and manicured Édaein more. She’s powerful and self-assured. She knows where she is going in this life.

I know she will be back when the time is right, but first, a copious amount of highlights will have to be placed on my head.

So until then, I will be avoiding all mirrors.