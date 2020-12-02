Taylor Swift’s Irish hairstylist opens salon in Harvey Nichols

The Irish hairstylist who created Taylor Swift’s break-up do after her split from Tom Hiddleston has just opened the doors to his inaugural salon space in Dundrum’s Harvey Nichols.

Limerick-born Gareth Bromell has now settled back in Dublin, having worked on the international fashion scene in London and then LA for nearly two decades.

With a celebrity client list that runs from Robert Downey Jr to Heidi Klum, Catriona Balfe, Gwyneth Paltrow, Bella Hadid, members of the British Royal family and Queen Rania of Jordan, he’s the go-to stylist for A-listers.

Read More

But when a family illness brought him back to his native Ireland, he decided to take the plunge and open his own salon in Harvey Nichols ‘H by Gareth Bromell’, having worked in its London salon of Hershesons for nine years.

And despite the huge crowds pouring in the doors of the southside town centre for the second day after lockdown lifted, he admits there are some nerves about opening a new venture in a pandemic.

“Yes of course, who opens a business in a pandemic? But I believe you have to take a risk at some point. I feel that personal growth and spiritual growth happens in an uncomfortable zone. I do feel nervous but it will all be good. I believe it will,” he said.

Expand Close Gareth Bromell with Taylor Swift / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Gareth Bromell with Taylor Swift

Gareth, who featured in RTÉ’s Salon Confidential, said that he felt it was the “right time to come back” and start working on his salon and on his own brand of haircare products. His new campaign features top model Joanna Cooper and his salon area is made entirely from recycled material as part of his sustainability ethos.

He loved his nine years working in America and originally planned to go to New York but when a friend offered him a position in LA, he decided to go to the east coast instead. It was there in 2016 when he first got the call from celebrity colourist Tracy Cunningham to say that his services was needed in a private home in LA and went there without realising who it was.

“She said, ‘I need you to come to Taylor’s house.’ I said, ‘OK’ but I didn’t know who it was. She goes ‘I’ve told her about you and she wants to have a hair-cut and she wants you to do something with the shape.’ I walked into the house and it was Taylor Swift. That’s how it all came about and the style was called the Shag. She has a longer version of it now,” he said.

Expand Close The hairstylist's new campaign features Joanna Cooper. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The hairstylist's new campaign features Joanna Cooper.

Asked what she was like, he says “lovely” and that all his celebrity clients have come about organically due to recommendations from pals. “I still work in America and still see all those clients. It’s a lot of travel but it’s good. America was really generous to me when it came to my work. It ended up being a magical experience,” he said.

As for his plans for his new Irish clients, he’s hoping they’ll feel a little of the celebrity sparkle after their time with him. He also feels that the two lockdowns highlighted the important of self-care and how much the beauty industry boosts someone’s mental health.

“For me, it’s all about the beauty of a women and enhancing that,” he said.

Read More

Online Editors