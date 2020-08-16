Take a brow

Most wanted

Thankfully, beauty names have moved on from using terms like anti-ageing -for Gucci's sake, ageing is an absolute privilege! I want my products to make me feel happy, positive, vibrant, and ready to enjoy every step of life rather than feeding me with a fear of what's to come, and somehow making me feel that wrinkles make me a lesser human being.

Expand Close Clarins Nutri-Lumiere Day Cream / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Clarins Nutri-Lumiere Day Cream

That's why I am so impressed with Clarins Nutri-Lumiere range, the Day Cream, below, and the Night Cream, both from €109, are, em, to die for!

Gifts galore

One of my favourite things to do when I'm at home in west Cork is showcase my latest discoveries on my Instagram. On a recent trip, after an afternoon spent in the sumptuous surrounds of Bantry House and Gardens, I popped into the nearby Estate Office Shop.

Expand Close Ariana Grande is a fan of Sicilian brand, Ortigia / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ariana Grande is a fan of Sicilian brand, Ortigia

Brigitte Shelswell-White, the super chic proprietor, opened her shop just last year and sources beautifully eclectic accessories and gifts. I am now completely obsessed with Ottomania, the Dutch brand that makes beautiful hammam bath towels, which are lightweight and easy to fold; matching bathrobes and scented soaps.

I also adore the Sicilian brand, Ortigia. Ariana Grande is a fan. Brigitte also stocks sustainable handbags by Elvis & Kresse, and Mackintosh by Francis Campelli. Instagram @estateofficeshop

Hot lips

My sister-in-law, Susan, a ravshing redhead, has always struggled to find the 'right red' lipstick.

Expand Close Charlotte Tilbury Red Hot Susan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Charlotte Tilbury Red Hot Susan

However, Charlotte Tilbury, another gorge redhead, has only gone and created the perfect red for Susan, aptly named Red Hot Susan, right, €35. It's part of the Hot Lips 2 collection - I love that you can now buy a Lipstick Refill for €22.90; very eco-friendly. But best of all, the colour, an orangey red - my favourite kind of red - is universally flattering, so everyone should try the shade. That's hot!

Cult product

Expand Close Yogandha Balance / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Yogandha Balance

When it comes to essential oils, Yogandha is on a roll - literally. I love how these roll-ons have clary sage - a medical herb that's good for alleviating all of those things that being a gal involves, such as hormone imbalances, tiredness, stress and cramps. It also tackles asthma and relieves anxiety and high blood pressure - a great little thing to keep in the handbag. Check out Yogandha Balance, €19.95, and Yogandha Relax, €29.95, for some much-needed calm. See yogandha.com

Triona’s trick

Get a grip! Something I say to myself numerous times a day! Do you find that hairgrips slide out of clean hair? Pop them on a paper towel and mist with dry shampoo or hairspray; it adds extra grip, and they won't budge.

Triona’s top trends

Somebody said eyebrows should be sisters, not twins, but during lockdown, were anyone else's brows first cousins, three times removed? Well the good news is, if you grew your eyebrows out over the last few months, then they are perfectly primed and prepped for the eyebrow look of the year: brow lamination.

So if tattooing and microblading ain't your thang, brow lamination might be your new BFF when it comes to less pain and a more natural look.

Brow lamination is a semi-permanent treatment that basically lifts the hairs from the roots to create the illusion of fullness. It's almost like getting your hair permed. It involves brushing the brow to the desired shape, then keeping it in place with an adhesive.

Expand Close Bae Brow What The Brow! Eyebrow Serum / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Bae Brow What The Brow! Eyebrow Serum

Two places I'm McLovin are Poonam's Brow Boutique in Harold's Cross, see poonamsbrowboutique.ie; and Essentials on Baggot Street, see essentials.ie - both in Dublin. The treatment can take up to an hour, but then you're all set for the next two months. For the brow factor, just make sure you don't get them wet for 24 hours after your trip to the salon. And with anything chemically enhanced, aftercare is a must. Rehydrate your brows with Bae Brow What The Brow! Eyebrow Serum, above, €27, arnotts.ie, which uses all-natural oils that work together to promote stronger, softer and fuller eyebrows. Or, to style your brows, try cult favourite Revitalash Cosmetics Hi Def Tinted Brow Gel, below, €27, harveynichols.com.

Expand Close Revitalash Cosmetics Hi Def Tinted Brow Gel / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Revitalash Cosmetics Hi Def Tinted Brow Gel

Sunday Independent