Seasonal skincare stars: how to incorporate autumnal pick-me-ups into your beauty regime before the Christmas chaos
The natural fruits of autumn make for perfect pick-me-ups
Russet, ochre, muddy brown, burnt orange, gold, citrus yellow - autumn appears as a muted kaleidoscope of natural beauty all around us.
With Thanksgiving just around the corner, I'm taking inspiration from the beauty of autumn.
Eating seasonally has become a lifestyle, but what about also adjusting our skincare to mirror the seasons? Pumpkins and their family of plump, round gourds are associated with autumn's abundance. As part of our diet, pumpkins are a rich source of vitamins C (a super-potent antioxidant) and A (an aid in speeding up skin renewal). But did you also know that pumpkins are super rich in AHAs (alpha hydroxyl acids), which nibble away at dead skin cells and polish skin naturally? It can be used in the form of a mask, serum or peel. The bright orange colour of the pumpkin family also symbolises encouragement, warmth and welcoming - something we could all do with a lot more of as the nights close in. So, if you'd prefer your spiced pumpkin latte as a face mask rather than a drink, read on...
Six of the best autumnal beauty products
Balmy weather
If you're partial to the odd pumpkin latte, and also fancy having a perfect pout this autumn, why not combine the two with this delicious and 100pc natural lip balm. This is a limited edition and likely to sell out, so you best be quick! Burt's Bees Spiced Pumpkin Lip Balm, €3.99, from pharmacies and health stores nationwide.
Autumn glow
Warm your home on a freezing cold night with this spiced orange, ginger and Frankincense candle. All these candles are hand poured and 100pc natural so zero chemical nasties in your home, just the welcoming, cosy smell of autumn! Emma's So Natural Spiced Orange Candle from €10.50, available at health stores, select gift shops nationwide and emmas.ie.
Seoul food
This Korean skincare brand has been a smash hit over the last few years, with their affordable and effective sheet masks being their stand-out skin-saving products. Use this pumpkin-based exfoliating mask for 20 minutes and see for yourself! Tony Moly I'm Real Pumpkin Sheet Mask, €3, from Boots, Brown Thomas and beautybay.com.
Into the sea
This naturally active seaweed enzyme exfoliator (using 87pc certified organic ingredients) is formulated with extracts of fucus serratus and sea heather seaweed, comfrey and willowherb to gently exfoliate and dissolve dead skin cells, leaving your skin silky smooth and glowing with radiance. Just pop on a thin layer for 10 minutes and wash off. Perfect for sensitive and rosacea-prone skin. Voya Radiance Exfoliating Gel, €45.50, from Avoca nationwide, Kilkenny stores, voya.ie and salons nationwide.
Green and clean
Codex Beauty is a new global green beauty brand that is worth checking out. A bio-science, vegan skincare, it harnesses the goodness of natural ingredients while also using cutting-edge tech. This intensely reparative moisturising treatment cream is ideal for nourishing and soothing dry dehydrated winter skin. Codex Bia Skin Superfood , €55 from codexbeauty.com and Meadows & Byrne nationwide.
Pumpkin power
This skin resurfacing mask harnesses pumpkin enzymes to nibble away at dead skin cells, alongside alpha hydroxyl acids to bump radiance, refine skin texture and unify uneven skin tone. Smelling like an actual cinnamon-spiced pumpkin pie, this mask uses aluminium oxide crystals (the same crystals used in microdermabrasion) to amp up the skin-polishing levels. Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Face mask, €43, from Debenhams.
