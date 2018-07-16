Saoirse Ronan and Lupita Nyong'o unveiled as new faces for major Calvin Klein campaign
Irish actress Saoirse Ronan has been unveiled as the new face for Calvin Klein fragrances.
She will feature in the campaign alongside fellow actor and Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o.
Calvin Klein revealed their upcoming worldwide print advertising campaign this morning for their new fragrance CALVIN KLEIN WOMEN.
Both women feature in the campaign, which was developed by Chief Creative Officer Raf Simons.
"The campaign features Lupita Nyong'o and Saoirse Ronan. Award-winning actors and voices of their generation, both women are universally recognized for their unique talent, creativity, intelligence and strength of character," a statement from Calvin Klein said.
Directed by artist Anne Collier with creative direction from Lloyd & Co., the campaign champions iconic women and celebrates heroines of contemporary culture. Lupita and Saoirse are featured in the print campaign, in a pair of striking and direct portraits, positioned next to chosen figures from the past who have inspired them – icons of femininity that have shaped their identities, as creatives, and as women.
Lupita is featured next to singer and multi-dimensional performer Eartha Kitt and celebrated American actor Katharine Hepburn, and Saoirse is featured with award-winning actor Sissy Spacek and award-winning singer and civil rights activist Nina Simone.
“With this fragrance, we wanted to put the concept of plurality center stage. The campaign is an exploration of femininity - a group of women bonded by a common thread; the desire to have the power to create their own identity, and to support and lead the way for those that come after them.” said Raf Simons.
“CALVIN KLEIN WOMEN is inspired by the transmission of strength and inspiration from one woman to the next; by plurality combined with individuality; freedom of expression; and the notion that the collective is as vital as the individual.”
Lupita and Saoirse will also be featured in the CALVIN KLEIN WOMEN television campaign, directed by Anne Collier in New York City, and debuting worldwide later this summer.
Press Association
