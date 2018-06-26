Rosie Connolly was 'misleading' with Instagram post using photoshopped picture for makeup ad

A complaint made to social media influencer Rosie Connolly has been upheld by the Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland (ASAI) for misleading advertising.

With over 190,000 Instagram followers, the 28-year-old blogger has become a household name among young people for her fashion, beauty and lifestyle posts.

The ASAI has posted details of a complaint they received that said Ms. Connolly had filtered and photoshopped her face when promoting a Rimmel beauty product. Ms Connolly's Instagram post said: "Trying out the new @rimmellondonire Lasting Finish Breathable 25-hour foundation and concealer today! This foundation has such a stunning finish and is super affordable, as well as having an anti-oxidant formula which is great for problem skin.

Rosie Connolly enjoyed two outfit changes at her hen party. Picture: Instagram

"Head to my Snapchat or Insta story to see how I applied it, and how it lasted all day. Great for being on the go, and a 10/10 from me. #FreeYourSkin #Rimmel #LiveTheLondonLook #adHealth." The image was reposted on the Rimmel Instagram account with the caption: "The stunning RosieConnolly.ie putting our NEW Lasting Finish Breathable foundation and concealer to the test!

"Long-lasting makeup with an ultra-light and flawless coverage that lets your skin BREATHE. Have you tried it yet? #RimmelLondon #LastingFinishBreathable #LiveTheLondonLook" The complaint made to the ASAI said the advertising was misleading and that "the image of Rosie Connolly’s face had been filtered and photo shopped.

"She considered that people may purchase the Rimmel Foundation thinking they would achieve the same results if they used the product but as the image had been altered this would not be the case." Ms. Connolly said that Rimmel had approved the images which she had forwarded to them, therefore, the complaint should be addressed to them.

Rimmel responded that the image was not intended to be misleading, and they removed the post because "it did not reflect their values as a brand".

They acknowledged that the image in the posts had been filtered using an in-built camera feature and have taken steps to avoid "any future issue with heavily filtered images or content".

Rimmel said their policy will be made even more explicit to require any use of filters or photo shopping by any influencer to be flagged and details provided. The ASAI said the complaint was upheld and the Complaints Committee reminded "all involved in the production of marketing communications that care should be taken so that the use of pre- and post-production techniques did not mislead about the attributes of the product being advertised."

