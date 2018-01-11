Revealed: This has just been named the best spa in Ireland

One of Ireland's most prestigious venues has been voted Ireland's Best Hotel Spa at the World Spa Awards for the second consecutive year at the World Spa Awards, in what will be welcoming news for beauty lovers around Ireland.

Ashford Castle in Co Mayo was given the prestigious title at last night's awards in Vietnam, where it was nominated alongside other five star venues around the country. The win is further reward for their investment in a complete refurbishment in 2015.

Already a favourite among celebrities, dignitaries and tastemakers from around the world, it's now among the upper echelons of the spa industry in Ireland and its facilities, spanned over 7,534 square feet, provides an infusion of modern treatments with no-nonsense luxury.