Patch it up... Get the blues, reds and browns to nail catwalk look

It's a '70s trend that could have gone very wrong in its revival but the results are thoroughly modern.

Literal patchwork techniques applied in several collections, while patchwork-style prints were also common and this perhaps presents the easiest opportunity to bring the trend into your wardrobe.

At Michael Kors, the patchwork effect was applied to leather outerwear to great effect. In particular, a leather trench coat in brown, red, and blue tones, played up the '70s theme of the collection.

One for the boys

Niod Hyaluronic acid

Hyaluronic acid is definitely having a moment in the skincare world, and with good reason! A naturally occurring substance in your skin, hyaluronic acid can hold up to 1,000 times its own weight in water. Essentially it's a drink for the skin! As well as unlocking moisture in your skin, it also works to protect it from harmful environmental factors and weather conditions. This particular one from NIOD is made from 12 different forms of hyaluronic acid and dries onto your skin immediately with an oil-free finish. Niod Hyaluronic acid, RRP €29, available at Arnotts.

Top Tip

Patchwork might seem intimidating but it doesn't have to be and you can easily weave patchwork into your work wardrobe. Start with one show-stopping piece, like a pencil skirt, and sharpen the look with a black blazer or biker jacket and a pair of pumps.

Wish list

Yellow shopper bag from Penneys

Inject a burst of sunshine into every day with this yellow shopper, €10, Penneys

