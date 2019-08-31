Style Beauty

Friday 30 August 2019

Patch it up... Get the blues, reds and browns to nail catwalk look

 

MIchael Kors AW19
MIchael Kors AW19
Ayda patchwork cross body bag, €35, Accessorize
Jourdan Dunn
Yellow shopper bag from Penneys
Prada heart-logo shirt, €790, Brown Thomas
Niod Hyaluronic acid
Maxi peasant patchwork shirt dress, €69.99, Oxendales.ie
Darren Kennedy

Darren Kennedy

Over the past few seasons designers have been reviving the trend that used to be the hippie symbol of freedom. Quilted patchwork was present all over the runways and seen at many of the heavy hitters including Louis Vuitton, Etro, Coach, Roland Mouret, Isabel Marant and Oscar de la Renta.

It's a '70s trend that could have gone very wrong in its revival but the results are thoroughly modern.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

Literal patchwork techniques applied in several collections, while patchwork-style prints were also common and this perhaps presents the easiest opportunity to bring the trend into your wardrobe.

At Michael Kors, the patchwork effect was applied to leather outerwear to great effect. In particular, a leather trench coat in brown, red, and blue tones, played up the '70s theme of the collection.

One for the boys

2019-08-31_sty_52715541_I6.JPG
Niod Hyaluronic acid
 

Hyaluronic acid is definitely having a moment in the skincare world, and with good reason! A naturally occurring substance in your skin, hyaluronic acid can hold up to 1,000 times its own weight in water. Essentially it's a drink for the skin! As well as unlocking moisture in your skin, it also works to protect it from harmful environmental factors and weather conditions. This particular one from NIOD is made from 12 different forms of hyaluronic acid and dries onto your skin immediately with an oil-free finish. Niod Hyaluronic acid, RRP €29, available at Arnotts.

Top Tip

Patchwork might seem intimidating but it doesn't have to be and you can easily weave patchwork into your work wardrobe. Start with one show-stopping piece, like a pencil skirt, and sharpen the look with a black blazer or biker jacket and a pair of pumps.

Wish list

2019-08-31_sty_52715455_I4.JPG
Yellow shopper bag from Penneys
 

Inject a burst of sunshine into every day with this yellow shopper, €10, Penneys

Weekend Magazine

Independent Style

Editors Choice

Also in this section