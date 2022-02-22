Notions & Necessities

Grub’s up

Food and how it shapes communities and traditions is the focus of the Hearth and Community event on Achill Island, Co Mayo, from March 4-6. With speakers, seanachaí and sean nós evenings, and traditional food demos, the climax of the weekend will be the recreation of a fulacht fiadh, a burned mound in which meat from the ancient Maol cow breed will be cooked. SC Admission free but registration essential, see achilltourism.com/hearth-and-community/

Slump saviour

It’s too soon to say if the 3pm energy slump is worse when back in the office or WFH. Either way, it’s real and the danger with most offices is that there is often a shop full of sugary treats within easy reach. Cali Cali — creator of tasty, spicy sauces and crisps — has extended its range of chocolate-covered Superbars, which are high in protein, sweetened with chicory root and fortified with vitamin D. It’s a chocolate bar hit with added virtue, in new Chocolate Coconut & Goji Berries and Chocolate & Salted Caramel variations. SC Cali Cali Superbar Chocolate & Salted Caramel, €2.59, available nationwide

Bravo beans

In the village of Moy on the Tyrone/Armagh border, the all-female Bravo Tango team roast coffee beans in small batches for the freshest brew. As all Covid-created coffee connoisseurs will know, fresh beans are key to a quality cup. Their Guatemalan single-origin espresso is deep and creamily classy, but they also roast beans from growers in Ethiopia and Honduras, with flavour profiles that encompass berries, tropical fruits and even white wine. SC Bravo Tango Single Origin Guatemalan Coffee, from £6, see bravotangocoffee.com or selected Lidl shops nationwide

Eat up

Surely we are not the only ones who lost the will to cook at some point during the pandemic? If you are looking for some much needed inspiration, cook and Life columnist Susan Jane White is running a vegetarian workshop this March. The three-class series taking place over Zoom, focuses on her favourite mid-week meals. LH

Tickets are available from susanjanewhite.com

Well-come

The K Club is hosting a wellness retreat on Sunday, March 6 and Monday, March 7. Transpersonal coach Breda McHale will host the two-day event, guiding guests on a journey of self-discovery. The K Club Wellness Retreat costs €260 per person sharing, which includes breakfast, lunch and all wellness activities. The Suaimhneas Massage is an optional extra and costs €145. LH To book: Tel: (01) 601-7200, or see kclub.ie

Top table

Now that we are allowed to entertain again, it’s time to dress up the table to celebrate. Irish company The Designed Table’s beautiful spring line is available now, and includes monogrammed napkins for the personal touch. LH See thedesignedtable.com

Green gúnas

Dunnes Stores children’s range, Leigh Tucker Willow, regularly makes us wish there was an adult version. The latest collection is inspired by St Patrick’s Day, and includes shamrock-print pyjamas and jumpers, as well as joggers, skirts and dresses in various shades of green. LH Dress, €12, Leigh Tucker Willow, Dunnes Stores

Tough as nails

It’s that time of year when those who had their annual festive-season long-wear manicure look at their still-ravaged nails and swear ‘never again’. If your talons are taking their time in getting past the brittle-and-breaking stage, paint on Essie Hard To Resist Nail Strengthener for a few days and behold the difference. It’s available in a clear violet shade that counters any yellowing, or a clear pale pink that is so flattering you might never go full polish again. SC Essie Hard To Resist Nail Strengthener, €12.99, available nationwide