Notions & necessities

French haircare brand Klorane has just launched a new shampoo bar as part of its oat range. Shampoo bars are a more eco-friendly alternative to liquid shampoo, typically using less water in their production, and less plastic in their packaging. LH

Klorane Oat Shampoo Bar, €13, available in pharmacies nationwide including McCauleys

Go, Brigid

Colm Keane and Úna O’Hagan — he formerly an RTÉ producer and presenter, she formerly a newsreader — kept busy through the past year with co-writing two books. The first of these is published on Wednesday, and tells, in a wide-ranging and non-religious way, the story of St Brigid and her Irish and international influence.

The saint’s story is there, as well as the stories of other Brigids or Bridgets, including Oliver Cromwell’s daughter and Hitler’s sister-in-law who hailed from Tallaght. The husband and wife writing team’s other lockdown book, about ‘a misbehaving Monsignor’, is due next year. SC

‘The Book of St Brigid’ by Colm Keane and Úna O’Hagan is published by Cape Island Press, €14.99

Get your mitt on

As we all turn our attention to the little things we can do to support the planet, using fewer detergents has to be one of them. As big fans of Seoulista’s resuable Magic Cleanse face pads, which can be used with or without cleansing products, we are delighted to see a supersize body mitt arrive on the shelves.

Like a massive cleansing pad, it’s actually a mitt into which you slip your hand and use either the soft and fluffy or the textured side to clean or exfoliate your body, with or without soap or shower gel. SC

Seoulista Magic Cleanse Body, €16.95, pharmacies nationwide

Launch time

The Personal Choice label has been retired by Irish brand Chase Fashions, but this season sees it launching ORA Clothing. Sizes go from 1-6 (which translates to UK 14-24). LH

Heady hedgerow

You may not have foraged for blackcurrants over the recent months, but you can still bring something of their earthy, hedgerow fragrance into your home. Kinsale-based perfumer Lucy Hagerty says that her Blackcurrant Leaf home scent — available as a candle, reed diffuser, and eau de parfum — reminds her of her home in Tuscany, but to other Irish noses, it might speak of summer’s end, encroaching evenings and slightly bitter darkness.

The dark green of the leaf, as well as the pungency of the fruit, is to be found in what is quite a bewitching fragrance. SC

La Bougie Blackcurrant Leaf Reed Diffuser, €33, Arnotts; Avoca, selected stores nationwide, or see labougie.com

Capsule collab

Irish clothing company Jack Murphy has collaborated with Deborah Veale to create a capsule collection, with Deborah designing pieces inspired by the brand’s heritage. LH

‘Cara’ utility-style belted wax jacket,€260; blackwatch check ‘Enya’ tweed culottes, €175. For stockists or to purchase online, see jackmurphy.ie

Breaking through

September is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, and Dublin-based florist and plantscaper Mark Grehan of The Garden has collaborated with embroidery artist Domino Whisker to create a limited-edition tote bag. Domino lost her father, artist Charlie Whisker, to Alzheimer’s.

The ‘A Break in the Path’ bag’s embroidered flower symbolises the daily struggle faced by Alzheimer’s sufferers, and the brief moments of respite they can experience. LH

Mane matter

It was only a matter of time before micellar water crept into haircare. The magic water has revolutionised how we cleanse our skin, sweeping up dirt and oil with its miracle molecules. Now, you can bring that wizardry to your hair, with this cream-to-powder no-rinse cleanser from Alterna, which recently won two Global Green Beauty Awards.

Especially good for thick hair, this dry cleanser rids hair of residual oil and styling products, lends a bit of volume and has a pleasantly light, clean fragrance. SC

Alterna Haircare My Hair My Canvas Meltaway No-Rinse Micellar Hair Cleanser, €24.75, selected salons or see beautybag.ie