Notions & Necessities

Fizz whizz

As a water carbonator that looks good on your kitchen counter, the Aarke 3 ticks both the sustainability and style boxes. The polished copper variation is a thing of beauty, but it also comes in polished steel or matt black, if you want it to blend in rather than stand out among your other accoutrements and appliances.

Expand Close Aarke 3 Carbonator / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Aarke 3 Carbonator

It comes with a bespoke water bottle — goodbye, plastic — and a cylinder to create up to 60 litres of fizzy water. The Aarke is compatible with most available gas cylinders. SC

Aarke 3 Carbonator, from €249, see meadowsandbyrne.com

Scented sounds

Candles from The Home Moment go beyond simply smelling good; they also aim to offer a sensory, therapeutic experience. Each candle comes with a card printed with a QR code, the scanning of which brings you to a nature soundscape. Further, each card is printed on bio-degradable seeded paper, which you place in the empty jar, once your candle has burned down.

Expand Close The Home Moment Exotic Rose candle / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Home Moment Exotic Rose candle

Top up with soil and watch the flowers grow. These candles have it all, including scents from the fragrant fields of Grasse in France. SC

The Home Moment Exotic Rose candle, €37.50, see thehomemoment.com

Chill out

Initially, you wonder why an inflatable cooler bag? Then you wonder why you hadn’t thought of it before. If you’re still puzzled, think of the inflated sides lending greater insulation from the great outdoors to the chilled treats inside the bag.

Expand Close Glacio Inflate Cool Beachbag / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Glacio Inflate Cool Beachbag

This particular number self-inflates — even better — and will keep items cool for up to 10 hours, with the addition of ice packs. Ice packs not included. SC

Glacio Inflate Cool Beachbag 25l, €39.95, see regatta.ie

Drink up

Irish thermal bottles company Mother has released a limited-edition line, Leaf Freak, inspired by giraffes. The 330ml bottles will keep drinks hot or cold for up to 24 hours. For every bottle sold, Mother will donate €1.50 to Born Free wildlife conservation charity. LH

See motherreusables.com

Expand Close Leaf Freak / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Leaf Freak

Sleep in style

If you’re suffering from exhaustion after the past year and a half (and who isn’t?), it might be time to treat yourself to some sleep-related products. Zzzana is a new luxury Irish sleepwear brand made from 100pc organic bamboo, a natural fabric with the texture of silk.

Expand Close Zzzana is a new luxury Irish sleepwear brand made from 100pc organic bamboo / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Zzzana is a new luxury Irish sleepwear brand made from 100pc organic bamboo

It also has some properties which might aid sleep — it naturally regulates body temperature, and is a sweat-wicking fabric. The line includes pyjamas sets, €85, and eye masks, €20. LH

See zzzana.com

Like mother like son

Backwards Up A Rainbow is the story of a life in theatre told through words and music. It’s by Roisin Linehan and her son, composer and pianist Conor Linehan. It will run for only 11 performances (in person and live stream) from 15 September at the Pavilion Theatre. LH

See paviliontheatre.ie

Expand Close Roisin Linehan and her son, composer and pianist Conor Linehan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Roisin Linehan and her son, composer and pianist Conor Linehan

Holiday helper

If you’re going on holiday, just home from one, or you’ve simply soaked up some rays in the back garden, your skin will appreciate this booster from Eucerin.

Expand Close Eucerin Anti-Age Hyaluron-Filler Vitamin C Booster / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Eucerin Anti-Age Hyaluron-Filler Vitamin C Booster

As makers of excellent sun-protection products, Eucerin know what they’re at with this seven-day treatment, packed with rehydrating hyaluronic acid, combined with highly anti-oxidant vitamin C to help both counter and prevent sun damage. One week to save your summer skin. SC

Eucerin Anti-Age Hyaluron-Filler Vitamin C Booster, €26, available nationwide

Lala for lulu

Our favourite exercise brand, lululemon, has opened its second Irish store, in Brown Thomas Cork (joining the first store in BT Dublin). The new space is the largest store-within-store of the brand in Europe. LH

See brownthomas.com