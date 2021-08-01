Notions & Necessities

A-door-able

If the eyes are the window to the soul — and the contents of your handbag speak of your state of mind — then your front door says a lot about your home. It’s the statement that stares at everyone who visits, and if yours is a holy show, then Colourtrend can help.

Its new Repaint Your Door Kit provides everything for a door do-over, from mini rollers to masking tape, sanding blocks and even a lint-free cloth. The only thing you have to think about is which of its 34 colours to choose online. SC

Colourtrend Repaint Your Door Kit, €89, see colourtrend.ie

Tasty times

One of our favourite festivals, Taste of Dublin, returns to the Iveagh Gardens from September 1 to 5, two days longer than previous years, to facilitate the reduced capacity of each session. LH

Tickets start from €20, and are available online now at tasteofdublin.ie

Classic krisp

Krispy Kreme’s Summer Chill series, inspired by classic ice-cream flavours, is available now until August 22. LH

The limited-edition series includes mint chocolate chip and raspberry ripple doughnuts (from €2.55) and milkshakes (€4.25)

Ever after

Afore After was created by Clare-based designer Sandra Murphy during lockdown.

The first collection of this sustainable label (buttons used in the line are made from Irish milk casein), includes 27 pieces, including dresses, tops and skirts. LH

The ‘Amaze’ blouse, €138; The ‘Serene’ skirt, €118, both Afore After, see aforeafter.com

Saving face

Even if the idea of oily sun protection stirs traumatic memories of when baby oil was de rigueur for the Irish sunbather, this little bottle is a revelation.

Developed in Germany and brought to Ireland by beauty therapist Eavanna Breen, Skinmade Protect & Care Sun Oil offers very high protection from UVA and UVB rays, suspended in a light but nourishing oil. It also features red algae, which functions as a powerful antioxidant, to help neutralise inflammation and UV damage. SC

Skinmade Protect & Care Sun Oil, €45, see akina.ie

Silver lining

The recently opened Irish Silver Museum in Waterford City is now home to one of the biggest collections of Irish silver worldwide.

The collection spans from the arrival of the Vikings to Ireland’s entry into the EEC in 1973, and includes silver belonging to Dean Jonathan Swift. LH

Tickets are €5, see waterfordtreasures.com

Counting made fun

Nollaig Rowan was in Sherkin Island, west Cork for the first lockdown of 2020, while her sister Olivia was at home in New York. If this wasn’t the right and relatively idle time to pool their talents into a long-planned children’s book, they decided, then the time would never be right. The result is One Old Ostrich, Two Terrible Tigers, a counting book for under-fives, with beautifully detailed watercolours of animal groups.

A true family affair, Nollaig’s daughter, based in France, and Olivia’s son, based in New Mexico, took care of production and design, and all profits go to LauraLynn Children’s Hospice. SC

One Old Ostrich, Two Terrible Tigers, €12 plus postage, see theostrichbooks.wixsite.com/website

Turn over a new leaf

The window display of The Flower and The Leaf in Ballydehob, Co Cork, might give the impression that it’s an emporium of old lace, but a closer look is well worth it.

Inside, the shop, run by Renee Bailey, who relocated here from New York during the pandemic, is abundant with thriving houseplants and thoughtful flower arrangements, but there are also a few well-chosen small pieces for the home, so if you can’t fit foliage or flora in the staycation car, you can at least take something away with you. SC

See Instagram @theflowerandleaf