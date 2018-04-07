A colour, fashion trend and movement, millennial pink captured the hearts and homes of a generation but, in true fickle fashion, there’s already a new colour code in town.

Yellow eyeshadow is this year's surprise must-try beauty trend: here's how to wear it

Enter: Gen Z Yellow.

Much like its predecessor, the dandelion hue is increasingly dominating all aspects of our lives from our Instagram feeds and wardrobes even to our beauty routines. A shade that many women have avoided for years in fear that it does nothing for their skin tone, eyes or hair, suddenly yellow is cropping up everywhere and on everyone, including stars like Kim Kardashian, Rita Ora and Margot Robbie.

But, just how wearable is it IRL? The trick here is to find the right shade and whether that’s egg yolk, rubber duck or a highlighter pen hue all depends on your complexion.

As a rule, those with fair skin will benefit from more muted shades of yellow while medium and dark tones can pull of brighter variations and luckily there are plenty of products on the market to help you on your way. From Mac Cosmetics’ Chrome Yellow to palettes like Huda Beauty’s Electric Obsessions and Anastasia Beverley Hills' Subculture, the beauty industry is making it easier than ever to inject your look with a little sunshine.

When it comes to exactly how to wear this trend, the choice really is yours. While a slick of shadow on your lids promises to get you noticed, a yellow-cat eye or a vivid pop of colour on your inner corner offers a more subtle approach. Either way, just make sure to keep the rest of your look minimal with a soft, dewy base and well-groomed brows.

