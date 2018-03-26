Revealed: The surprisingly affordable products Meghan Markle uses to get her signature glow

The world is going to see a whole lot more of Meghan Markle.

The world is going to see a whole lot more of Meghan Markle.

While she's taken centre stage in a number of carefully choreographed appearances around the UK in recent months, when she weds fiancé Prince Harry on May 19, the former tv star will solidify her place as one of the most photographed women of her generation, a role she has taken in her stride.

She's come a long way since her early days as a briefcase model on Deal or No Deal and her career trajectory has taken the unlikeliest of turns from her work on Suits to becoming a full-time princess; but since the eyes of the world have been fixed on Meghan since 2016, not much about her - at least outwardly - seems to have changed, including her elegant sense of style, flawless makeup and literal glowing skin. Sure, there are the €300 facials in Kensington by Nichola Joss that undoubtedly help her gleaming skin, on top of the famously healthy lifestyle with daily yoga sessions. But when it comes to cosmetics, Meghan's choices are pretty down-to-earth as her former makeup artist Lydia Sellers detailed her beauty regime to Refinery29, confirming her makeup mantra is to enhance her natural beauty, not change her appearance entirely.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Catalyst Inc science park in Belfast, Northern Ireland March 23, 2018. Niall Carson/Pool via REUTERS

"Her approach is very effortless. She just wants to look like a better version of herself. That's something she believes firmly in," she explained. Sellers painted the former actress' face for her much lauded Vanity Fair cover last year. So, what are the products that give her that signature Markle glow?

First up, it's foundation - she is a fan of the Armani Luminous Silk Foundation (€49) applied with a Beauty Blender (€20 from Debenhams). And the secret to that radiant look is one of the most popular blushes in the world, NARS blush in Orgasm (€32 from Brown Thomas). For mascara, it's Diorshow Iconic (€35 at Dior counters) MAC's Eye Kohl Pencil Liner in Teddy (€18 from MAC counters nationwide).

Meghan Markle departs from a walkabout at Cardiff Castle on January 18, 2018 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Similarly to new pal Victoria Beckham, she's a fan of Make Up Forever, in particular their HD powder, which she says, "lets your skin look shiny and fresh, but not greasy-shiny". And she's unsurprisingly an admirer of British makeup legend Charlotte Tilbury, in particular the Matte Revolution Lipstick in Very Victoria (€32 from Brown Thomas).

Meghan Markle attends the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 12, 2018 in London, England

Online Editors