| 10.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Louise McSharry: Three new foundations reinventing our quest for skin-perfection

Our expert recommends a trio of newcomers to the market

Three of Louise McSharry's top favourite foundations Expand
Elave&rsquo;s Daily Skin Defence SPF 45 (€24.10 via mccabespharmacy.com) Expand
CeraVe Hydrating Cleansing Bar (€8.50 via boots.ie) Expand
Dove&rsquo;s Beauty Bar (€1.49 for two via boots.ie) Expand
Westman Atelier Skin Foundation (€72 via brownthomas.com) Expand
Danessa Myricks Yummy Skin Blurring Skin Powder (€50.75 via beautybay.com) Expand
Ultra Violette's Daydream Screen Tinted Veil (€43 via spacenk.com) Expand

Close

Three of Louise McSharry's top favourite foundations

Three of Louise McSharry's top favourite foundations

Elave&rsquo;s Daily Skin Defence SPF 45 (€24.10 via mccabespharmacy.com)

Elave’s Daily Skin Defence SPF 45 (€24.10 via mccabespharmacy.com)

CeraVe Hydrating Cleansing Bar (€8.50 via boots.ie)

CeraVe Hydrating Cleansing Bar (€8.50 via boots.ie)

Dove&rsquo;s Beauty Bar (€1.49 for two via boots.ie)

Dove’s Beauty Bar (€1.49 for two via boots.ie)

Westman Atelier Skin Foundation (€72 via brownthomas.com)

Westman Atelier Skin Foundation (€72 via brownthomas.com)

Danessa Myricks Yummy Skin Blurring Skin Powder (€50.75 via beautybay.com)

Danessa Myricks Yummy Skin Blurring Skin Powder (€50.75 via beautybay.com)

Ultra Violette's Daydream Screen Tinted Veil (€43 via spacenk.com)

Ultra Violette's Daydream Screen Tinted Veil (€43 via spacenk.com)

/

Three of Louise McSharry's top favourite foundations

Louise McSharry

As a beauty obsessive, there are lots of products that get me excited, but there is one category which I simply cannot resist. It is the one I should buy least, because I have more than any one person could ever need, and yet, when I hear about a brilliant new one, I simply have to have it. I’m talking about foundation.

Is there a product more promising? More seductive? The reality is we all want ‘perfect’ skin, but there really is no such thing in adulthood. We want a poreless, line-free, perfectly even complexion, a skin type that literally does not exist. And yet, we hope. So, when a new product comes along that promises to fulfil our fantasies, we can’t resist.

Most Watched

Privacy