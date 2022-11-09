Louise McSharry: Three new foundations reinventing our quest for skin-perfection

As a beauty obsessive, there are lots of products that get me excited, but there is one category which I simply cannot resist. It is the one I should buy least, because I have more than any one person could ever need, and yet, when I hear about a brilliant new one, I simply have to have it. I’m talking about foundation.

Is there a product more promising? More seductive? The reality is we all want ‘perfect’ skin, but there really is no such thing in adulthood. We want a poreless, line-free, perfectly even complexion, a skin type that literally does not exist. And yet, we hope. So, when a new product comes along that promises to fulfil our fantasies, we can’t resist.

It’s unlikely that there will ever be a ‘perfect’ product which gives us the ‘perfect’ skin of our dreams, but there is no doubt that innovation is rife in the complexion department of beauty product development. Over the last number of months, several new products have reinvented the game.

Expand Close Danessa Myricks Yummy Skin Blurring Skin Powder (€50.75 via beautybay.com) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Danessa Myricks Yummy Skin Blurring Skin Powder (€50.75 via beautybay.com)

Danessa Myricks’s products are known to be innovative — the makeup artist began mixing products in her basement when she couldn’t get what she wanted for clients from established brands. (1) Danessa Myricks Yummy Skin Blurring Skin Powder (€50.75 via beautybay.com) is like no product I’ve used before. It’s called a powder, but it’s actually a balm which sets to powder upon application. The result minimises the appearance of unwanted texture, and prevents the skin from looking oily right throughout the day. It can be used as a primer, on its own, or on top of foundation, and is best applied with the warmth of the fingertips. You can layer to your desired coverage, and despite the ‘powder’ element, it won’t look cakey.

If there’s anyone who knows about SPF, it’s the Australians — they have the highest rate of skin cancer in the world so their government has very strict requirements when it comes to sun protection.

Expand Close Ultra Violette's Daydream Screen Tinted Veil (€43 via spacenk.com) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ultra Violette's Daydream Screen Tinted Veil (€43 via spacenk.com)

When you combine those standards with skincare knowledge and chic design, you get Ultra Violette. This brand made a name for itself via its impressive range of SPF options, from lightweight formulas for the face to a super-hydrating edition for the body. This year, they also launched a tinted SPF 50 serum. (2) Ultra Violette Daydream Screen Tinted Veil (€43 via spacenk.com) is light and runny in formula. Only a little is required to cover the face but despite this, it offers impressive coverage. It blends well and leaves a natural, skin-like finish, and is ideal for day-to-day wear. Unfortunately, as only a little of the product is required, it won’t offer full protection from the sun. The brand recommends you use this in addition to a regular SPF.

Expand Close Westman Atelier Skin Foundation (€72 via brownthomas.com) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Westman Atelier Skin Foundation (€72 via brownthomas.com)

Westman Atelier is the luxury brand of makeup artist Gucci Westman, and they’ve yet to release a product I don’t love. This is bad news for me because they don’t come cheap — but they are absolutely beautiful. (3) Westman Atelier Skin Foundation (€72 via brownthomas.com) is a makeup/skincare hybrid which delivers radiant medium coverage, along with the calming and nourishing ingredients you might find in a serum. The brand sells this product with a brush, but I think fingers are best for application, making it incredibly easy to use and blend, as well as super comfortable to wear.

Video of the Day

Buying Irish

Expand Close Elave’s Daily Skin Defence SPF 45 (€24.10 via mccabespharmacy.com) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Elave’s Daily Skin Defence SPF 45 (€24.10 via mccabespharmacy.com)

​You may be aware that I never stop banging on about SPF. There is simply no point in having an extravagant skincare routine if you’re not protecting yourself from the sun, which is responsible for most skin damage. My family are not immune to my banging on, and some of them even pay attention. My brother-in-law has become a total devotee to Irish brand Elave’s Daily Skin Defence SPF 45 (€24.10 via mccabespharmacy.com). It protects the skin from UVA and UVB rays, and contains zinc, along with Vitamins B5 and E, which act as anti-inflammatories. Its selling point for men, however, is that it applies easily and doesn’t sting their eyes.

Something old…

Expand Close Dove’s Beauty Bar (€1.49 for two via boots.ie) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dove’s Beauty Bar (€1.49 for two via boots.ie)

I couldn’t tell you exactly when it happened, but at some stage during my transition from childhood to adolescence, the world moved from bar soap to liquid. Suddenly, the solid bar was no longer chic. Recently, there’s been a return to soap’s solid form as we all attempt to cut back on the volume of plastic we require to live on this planet. Aside from that, there was nothing actually wrong with it, aside from that slightly unpleasant goo you’d encounter when picking it up before it had fully dried. Dove’s Beauty Bar (€1.49 for two via boots.ie) has been a classic of the genre for decades, thanks to its gentle ingredients which cleanse effectively (for use on face, hands and body) without stripping the skin. You could do a lot worse.

...Something new

Expand Close CeraVe Hydrating Cleansing Bar (€8.50 via boots.ie) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp CeraVe Hydrating Cleansing Bar (€8.50 via boots.ie)

There are few brands I recommend as often as American skincare brand CeraVe. Built around three ceramides (lipids which form the skin barrier), the range was developed with dermatologists, and the products just work. Reasonably priced, and straightforward, there is no reason not to like CeraVe. The CeraVe Hydrating Cleansing Bar (€8.50 via boots.ie) recently launched in this part of the world (there are still many products which are available in the US which have not yet reached our shores), and it’s excellent for face and body. A simple, gentle cleanser, it is soap-free and also contains hyaluronic acid, meaning skin is left soft and hydrated.