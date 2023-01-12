Louise McSharry: The best powders for a flawless finish

When I was a teenager in America, there was one makeup item that every self-respecting gal had in her bag. A Cover Girl compact.

Cover Girl Cosmetics is a quintessential American brand, founded in 1961, and its colourful powder compacts meant you could check your makeup and ensure that your face was totally matte and entirely one colour at all times.

Things have moved on since then, of course. We’ve lived through the era of makeup so glowy it could be mistaken for perspiration, and seem to have found some balance. So what role should powder play in your makeup in 2023?

This depends on your skin type and personal preference when it comes to makeup. If you have oily skin, you may use powder to reduce shine and the appearance of excess oil.

A finely milled powder will perform best, as it won’t look cakey and will keep the skin matte. Your instinct may be to cover your whole face, but that might not be necessary. Most people’s faces are only oily in patches, while others may not need powder at all.

As with most makeup products, use as little product as possible and build as necessary. This will result in the most natural finish. As oily skin is usually prone to breakouts, Vichy’s Dermablend Translucent Setting Powder (€20 via garrettodonnellpharmacy.ie) is ideal. It’s non-comedogenic, meaning it won’t clog pores, and hypoallergenic, meaning it won’t aggravate sensitive skin.

Those with other skin types may turn to powder to increase the longevity of their makeup and minimise shine where they don’t want it. Again, assessing where you actually need powder is worthwhile.

A healthy face is multi-dimensional. It has areas where shine is pretty and natural, and areas where you might not want it so much. If you’re someone who is concerned about texture, there is no doubt that powder can minimise its appearance.

Shine will emphasise it (which is why I suggest careful placement of highlighter) while a matte finish will make it less visible. This applies to fine lines, scarring or any other bumpy area. Too much product may end up looking cakey and only draw attention to the issue, however, so start with a little and build as necessary. If you’re concerned about looking cakey, a pressed powder with a small brush is the ideal mode of application.

The nature of a pressed powder means you aren’t likely to pick up too much product, and a small brush means you can be precise with its application. Charlotte Tilbury’s Airbrush Flawless Finish Powder (€44 via brownthomas.com) is my favourite for this purpose, and millions of others, as it has become one of the top selling luxury powders in the world. This product blurs and mattifies while maintaining the appearance of radiance leaving the skin looking, well, flawless.

NYX Cosmetics’ #NoFilter Finishing Powder (€16.50 via boots.ie) also performs well at a much friendlier price point.

If you prefer loose powder, Laura Mercier’s Translucent Loose Setting Powder (€45 via brownthomas.com) is iconic for a reason. It sets beautifully without making the skin look dry or lifeless, and a pot will last you a long time, making the price tag a little easier to stomach.

Use a damp makeup sponge like Rebeluna’s Pro Blending Sponge (€13.95 via rebeluna.com) or powder puff like LH Cosmetics’ The Powder Puff (€13.95 via beautybay.com) to press the product into the skin to avoid a cakey finish.

Something old...

Medik8 is a skincare line I’ve come to trust, as its products deliver time and time again. Eyelift Peptides (€47 via millies.ie) is a light eye cream which hydrates beautifully and combats dark circles, wrinkles and loss of firmness around the eye via the use of peptides.

Peptides penetrate the outer layer of the skin which allows them to work more deeply, and this formula absorbs quickly, making it ideal for use morning or night as it sits well under makeup. Aside from peptides, Eyelift Peptides contains glycerin, a humectant which draws moisture to itself. This has an immediate impact in terms of plumping the skin.

... Something new

The Ordinary has become a much beloved skincare brand thanks to its use of buzzy ingredients, massive range and budget- friendly prices.

It’s latest launch is Multi-Peptide Eye Serum (€26.80 via theordinary.com). Peptides are short chains of amino acids which occur naturally in the skin and when used topically stimulate collagen and elastin growth.

Collagen is a key factor in your skin’s plumpness and firmness, and as we all know, fine lines struggle to show themselves on firm plump skin. Elastin fibres also assist with the skin’s firmness, so this formula is aimed at targeting crow’s feet.

Buying Irish

Ground Wellbeing is the award-winning brand by spa expert Peigín Crowley. The brand’s emphasis is on 100pc vegan, natural products which ‘nourish the body and soul through ritualized self-care’.

Even the most cynical person will enjoy its Talamh Organic Peat Mask (€26.50 via groundwellbeing.com) which is ideal for any time your face feels like it needs a little extra TLC. Whether its swollen from crying, stress or overindulgence, this cold mask will reduce inflammation and leave the skin feeling rejuventated.