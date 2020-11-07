Louise McSharry: My go-to  products for a perfect, dewy complexion

I could not be happier taking up residence on this page for the foreseeable future, to write about one of my greatest passions: beauty. My love for product started in my granny’s makeup drawer in her kitchen in Phibsborough, Dublin, and has never faded. Despite the absolutely ridiculous amount of makeup and skincare products I have at home, I still regularly gasp with joy when something new comes in the door. I can’t wait to share this joy with you.

For me, makeup can be about fun, self-expression or simply making the mirror more palatable on a down day, but it always starts with the skin. I want my skin to resemble that of a tiny baby’s. Moist, plump, and like it’s never seen a stressful day in its life. Pores? I don’t want to know them. Unfortunately, I am an adult woman, and this year alone has been trying enough — testing the limits of the Botox which is currently paralysing my frown lines (don’t worry, I’ll write all about that at some stage), so skincare and makeup are the only things that can help me now.

Read More

I am not alone in my desire to resemble a newborn — society has done a really brilliant job of convincing us we’re not supposed to visibly age — so the beauty industry has responded with gusto. These days there are lots of products available which will do their damnedest to make you look like you’re not wearing makeup at all, and instead are blessed with the world’s dewiest, healthiest skin.

My number-one product in this category is (1) It Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream (€39). I don’t normally hold truck with CC creams, as they tend to be a bit wishy-washy. Not quite tinted moisturiser, not quite foundation, they’re having an identity crisis themselves, so how are we supposed to understand them? This one, however, is different.

Its formula was developed by IT Cosmetics’ founder Jamie Kern Lima, whose rosacea flared up during her time working as a news anchor. She needed something with had healing properties, but effectively concealed redness, so worked with plastic surgeons and dermatologists to produce this product. Wishy- washy, it is not. It covers, evens and conceals, but it feels like a skincare product on the face and looks, well, like your skin but better. I prefer the Illuminating formula (which also includes an SPF of 50), because I want my face to look just the right side of greasy. If you don’t particularly want your face to look reflective you could try the brand’s classic or matte formulas, available from Arnotts, Brown Thomas and Boots.

Expand Close Chanel’s Vitalumiere Aqua / Facebook

Whatsapp Chanel’s Vitalumiere Aqua

(2) Chanel’s Vitalumiere Aqua is another option for those with oily skin, its liquidy texture leaves a very lightweight and natural finish, evening out the complexion and keeping shine under wraps without blocking out the skin’s natural radiance.

Expand Close Armani Beauty’s Neo Nude Glow foundation / Facebook

Whatsapp Armani Beauty’s Neo Nude Glow foundation

(3) Armani Beauty’s Neo Nude Glow foundation (€39) provides even coverage with a hint of glow that doesn’t cross into shiny territory.

Expand Close Hydraluminous Moisturising Foundation / Facebook

Whatsapp Hydraluminous Moisturising Foundation

If you’d like to spend a little less, No. 7 really delivers with its (4) Hydraluminous Moisturising Foundation (€20), however its shade range is very poor with only 12 options available.

Expand Close The Ordinary’s Serum Foundation / Facebook

Whatsapp The Ordinary’s Serum Foundation

(5) The Ordinary’s Serum Foundation (around €7) is lovely too, with a much more sensible 25 shade options.

Whatever you choose, after you apply it gently pat your fingers over any areas of your face where it tends to gather. This will remove excess product and leave you less at risk of highlighting areas you’d prefer to camouflage. Powder lightly if you like, but remember that your natural glow is the best one so leave a little room for your own light to shine.

Lost in Translation

What is Lactic Acid, anyway? Lactic Acid is known as an AHA in beauty circles, or Alpha Hydroxy Acid, which means it’s a mild, water-soluble acid mostly made from sugary fruits. When applied topically, it can gently exfoliate, improve hyperpigmentation and age spots, and generally brighten the skin tone. Mild Lactic Acids, like Pestle and Mortar’s NMF Lactic Acid Toner can be used every day, but it’s best to ease into any new acid product. I suggest trying it three times a week to begin with, then ramping it up to daily use.

Something Old…

Expand Close Concealer from Irish beauty brand Sculpted by Aimee Connolly / Facebook

Whatsapp Concealer from Irish beauty brand Sculpted by Aimee Connolly

Nars Creamy Radiant Concealer (€30) is a classic for a reason. It does everything you want a concealer to do around the eye. It brightens, camouflages dark circles and doesn’t excessively sink into fine lines. It certainly ain’t broke, but there’s a new guy in town.

... something new

Irish beauty brand Sculpted by Aimee Connolly has been consistently growing since its launch in 2016 both in terms of product and fandom. The newest addition to the range is The Concealer Collection, which includes a duo of concealers, one of which is a gorgeous formula for the under-eye. With ingredients like Hyaluronic Acid and Niacinamide a price tag of €16, Brighten Up Under Eye Liquid Concealer could give Creamy Radiant a run for its money.