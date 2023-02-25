Louise McSharry: How to grow, curl and volumise your lashes

My lashes are in a bad way. We’ve been on a journey of sorts ever since I lost them through chemotherapy. Although if I’m honest, it probably started long before that. As a fair-haired person, the discovery of mascara at around age 12 was life changing. I went from invisible lashed ‘bald eagle’ status (a term I loved to use to describe myself back then), to a five-coats-of-mascara-ALWAYS girly and I loved it.

Darkening my lashes transformed my face, and I never looked back. Until they fell out, of course. Then the obsession intensified, as I watched them slowly grow back, only to fall out again repeatedly over the next several years.

Lashes have a life cycle and regularly fall out and regrow in a process that takes about four to 16 weeks. If you lose all of yours at once, then it will take some time (years) for the pattern to become staggered again. It’s been eight years since I had chemotherapy, so mine had gone back to normal. But now, I’m 40 and the age-related thinning has begun.

The good news is that if your lashes are in bad shape, there’s lots you can do to help them. First, lash serums have never been more accessible and they actually work.

iGlow Lash Maximizer (€55 via iglow.me), The Ordinary The Lash and Brow Duo (€23.40 via beautybay.com) and the OG Revitalash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner (€130 via revitalash.ie), will all increase the length and volume of your lashes as well as speeding up growth. Consistent use is essential, as well as patience, as it can take eight to 10 weeks to see results. But if you persist, there’ll be a noticeable difference.

When it comes to the lashes you have, curling them will help maximise them in terms of length and appearance. A good lash curler is an excellent purchase. I like Dior Backstage Eyelash Curler (€27 via dior.com) which is very comfortable to use thanks to soft-rounded pads on the handle which make squeezing a dream. Any lash curler will work though, as long as the pad which makes contact with your lashes is nice and rounded, and the handles don’t touch when squeezed. If they’re touching, then you’re not getting the pressure required to create the curl. For extra staying power, give your curler a blast with the hairdryer before using it.

The heat will help the lashes to retain the curl, as it would with the hair on your head. Always be careful when using a lash curler. Get it as close to your lash line as possible, but squeeze gently to begin, to be sure you’re in the safe zone. I once ripped out a patch of lashes, and I can tell you for certain that you don’t want to do that. A little tug is normal, but anything more and you need to move the curler further away from the skin.

Obviously a great mascara is essential. You don’t need to spend a lot. I’ve recommended Maybelline Lash Sensational (€11.99 via mccauley.ie) countless times because it’s great. It delivers on blackness, length and volume, and won’t flake or run. L’Oréal Lash Paradise (€16.99 via boots.ie) is also excellent.

Its silky formula applies with ease and will have your lashes looking in ship shape. A waterproof formula will help the lash to retain curl, but be sure you’ve got a good eye-makeup remover on hand.

I like Vichy Pureté Thermale Waterproof Eye Makeup Remover (€10.49 via mccabespharmacy.com), which works with ease.

Something old...

Urban Decay is a brand I grew up thinking of for bold looks and glittery shadows, but these days they’ve expanded their horizons. The success of the Naked palette led to a whole range of ‘Naked’ products, including Stay Naked Foundation (€33 via cultbeauty.com). Stay Naked is a lightweight vegan foundation, designed to look natural and feel like nothing on the skin.

Available in an impressive 50 shades, this product provides buildable coverage while retaining a skin-like finish. I like to buff it in using a brush for the lightest, most natural coverage, but a beauty sponge or flat foundation brush will deposit more product for increased coverage. Additionally, this product is long-lasting and waterproof for those sweaty days.

... Something new

I’ve loved It Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream (€31.20 via cultbeauty.com) since I first encountered it six years ago. When I heard there was a new version coming I was skeptical about whether I could like it as much as I love the original. Now, having tried it out, it won’t be replacing the original, but will instead live happily alongside it.

It Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Nude Glow (€45 via arnotts.ie) is similar in the fact that it contains skincare ingredients, but it’s much lighter in formula. It colour corrects, but doesn’t mask the skin, meaning you get an even-toned finish with a natural looking glow.

Buying Irish

Beauty influencer turned entrepreneur Keilidh Cashell’s brand Kash Beauty is growing from strength to strength. The latest step in its expansion is the launch of the Setting Collection, which includes a setting powder (€24.95 via kashbeauty.com), setting spray (€19.95 via kashbeauty.com) and the K4v Setting Powder Brush (€14.95 via kashbeauty.com).

I particularly like the setting powder which is pressed and finely milled, meaning it applies beautifully and can be popped into a handbag with ease.