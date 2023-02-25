| 2.5°C Dublin

Louise McSharry: How to grow, curl and volumise your lashes

If your lashes are in bad shape, there’s lots you can do to help them, says our beauty guru

Top products to help restore the lushness of your lashes Expand
Dior Backstage Eyelash Curler, €27 via dior.com Expand
iGlow Lash Maximizer, €55 via iglow.me Expand
L&rsquo;Oréal Lash Paradise, €16.99 via boots.ie Expand
Kash Beauty Setting Powder, €24.95 via kashbeauty.com Expand
Revitalash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner, €130 via revitalash.ie Expand
Kash Beauty Setting Spray, €19.95 via kashbeauty.com Expand
Stay Naked Foundation, €33 via cultbeauty.com Expand
It Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Nude Glow, €45 via arnotts.ie Expand
Maybelline Lash Sensational, €11.99 via mccauley.ie Expand
Vichy Pureté Thermale Waterproof Eye Makeup Remover, €10.49 via mccabespharmacy.com Expand

/

Louise McSharry

My lashes are in a bad way. We’ve been on a journey of sorts ever since I lost them through chemotherapy. Although if I’m honest, it probably started long before that. As a fair-haired person, the discovery of mascara at around age 12 was life changing. I went from invisible lashed ‘bald eagle’ status (a term I loved to use to describe myself back then), to a five-coats-of-mascara-ALWAYS girly and I loved it.

Darkening my lashes transformed my face, and I never looked back. Until they fell out, of course. Then the obsession intensified, as I watched them slowly grow back, only to fall out again repeatedly over the next several years.

