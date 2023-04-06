Louise McSharry: Has Bobbi Brown done it again with the Jones Road Beauty range?

For those who like to spend a few minutes popping products on with fingers, these items are a dream

When I told people I was going to be talking to the Bobbi Brown , they were very excited. A true icon of the beauty industry, she is a household name thanks to the success of the brand that bears her name. However, these days, the name is her only connection to the company. In 2016, she left it, 25 years after its creation and two decades after she became its employee when Estée Lauder bought it. Now, she’s back with a new beauty brand, and as of this week, we can buy it in Ireland.