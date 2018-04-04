Kim Kardashian reveals her must-have mascara - and it's only €12

The reality tv star (37) has tried every type of makeup on the market and sometimes, you just can't beat a classic, no matter the price. Writing on her app, the mother-of-three revealed her mascara "obsession" that will be familiar to beauty lovers around the world - L'Oréal's Paris' Voluminous Mascara in Carbon Black.

Even better is that it only costs €12 and is available from most pharmacies nationwide.

"I've been using this product for years! The colour is the perfect shade of black and it really lifts and separates each lash," she says.