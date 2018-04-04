Style Makeup

Wednesday 4 April 2018

Kim Kardashian reveals her must-have mascara - and it's only €12

Kim Kardashian. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for LACMA)
Mario Dedivanovic (L) and Kim Kardashian West attend KKWxMario Dinner at Jean-Georges Beverly Hills on March 31, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/WireImage)
Caitlin McBride

Everyone loves a beauty bargain - even Kim Kardashian.

The reality tv star (37) has tried every type of makeup on the market and sometimes, you just can't beat a classic, no matter the price. Writing on her app, the mother-of-three revealed her mascara "obsession" that will be familiar to beauty lovers around the world - L'Oréal's Paris' Voluminous Mascara in Carbon Black.

Even better is that it only costs €12 and is available from most pharmacies nationwide.

"I've been using this product for years! The colour is the perfect shade of black and it really lifts and separates each lash," she says.

It's the closest we'll ever get to recreating Kim Kardashian's famous four-hour morning beauty regime.

Online Editors

