Friday 26 January 2018

Holly Willoughby's makeup artist reveals her makeup secret - and it's only €7

Holly Willoughby attends the National Television Awards 2018 at the O2 Arena on January 23, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Holly Willoughby's glow is a lot more attainable than you think.

The 36-year-old This Morning host is one of British television's most revered personalities and thanks to her impeccable and ever-evolving style, she's also praised as one of the best dressed women on television.

While her outfits may change, one thing remains the same - her impeccable makeup. Patsy O'Neill has been working with the star for years and shared the secrets behind that thought-to-be-impossible glow and it's less than a tenner.

O'Neill shared the product listing on Instagram, divulging that she uses Deciem's The Ordinary Serum Foundation, which retails for just €7. The popular products is an instant sell-out when it's restocked and is available to Irish consumers on www.theordinary.com.

The brand has developed a loyal cult following for incorporating high end quality products that are oil and silicon free at a much lower price.

And it's not just popular with celebrities - when it launched last year, it had 25,000 people on its waiting list. Yes, 25,000.

But of course Holly would be top of the list for one the most in demand beauty products of the decade.

