Holly Willoughby's makeup artist reveals her makeup secret - and it's only €7

The 36-year-old This Morning host is one of British television's most revered personalities and thanks to her impeccable and ever-evolving style, she's also praised as one of the best dressed women on television.

While her outfits may change, one thing remains the same - her impeccable makeup. Patsy O'Neill has been working with the star for years and shared the secrets behind that thought-to-be-impossible glow and it's less than a tenner.

O'Neill shared the product listing on Instagram, divulging that she uses Deciem's The Ordinary Serum Foundation, which retails for just €7. The popular products is an instant sell-out when it's restocked and is available to Irish consumers on www.theordinary.com.