Saturday 5 January 2019

Here are all the surprisingly affordable makeup products Meghan Markle uses to get that signature glow

Caitlin McBride

Meghan Markle's money-can't-buy glow might come from years of early morning yoga, an extraordinarily healthy diet and good genes, but there's always a cheat when it comes to cosmetics.

Britain's Duchess of Sussex's makeup regime is comprised of surprisingly affordable products and while her wedding day makeup artist Daniel Martin might now be world famous, before she was a royal, Lydia Sellers worked with the Suits star and earlier this year, broke down her must-have pieces.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends a naming and unveiling ceremony for the new Royal Flying Doctor Service aircraft at Dubbo Airport on October 17, 2018 in Dubbo, Australia

"Meghan actually introduced me to a drugstore mascara, Maybelline Lash Sensational Luscious Mascara," she told Hello! magazine. "I keep it stocked in my kit now at all times thanks to her! This mascara really helps to amplify your lashes and polish off the entire look."

She prefers a natural makeup look, one which allows her freckles to shine through, but like anyone will tell you, it takes a look of product to look like you're not.

First up, it's foundation in the form of Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation (€49), then for some concealing and highlighting, Yves Saint Laurent's iconic Touche Éclat (€31) before some RMS Beauty Magic Luminiser (€38) is applied to contour points and finally, NARS' best-selling blusher in shade Orgasm (€32).

If you're more interested in her post-royal preferences, Glamour spoke to Martin about exactly how he did her wedding makeup.

"I started by prepping her skin with a clarifying toner, water-based moisturizer, and a Korean sunscreen that also acts as a foundation gripper to lock down foundation," he explained. "Then I just balanced and neutralized any discolorations where needed with concealer and foundation. I like to use water-based foundations because it absorbs well into your skin without becoming oily over time.

"I used a luminizer with a dual fiber brush to stipple on top of her foundation. I then used my finger to lightly tap a cream coral color on the apples of her cheeks to add a slight flush as well."

Britain's Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, raises her glass as she attends a state dinner at Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva, Fiji October 23, 2018. Ian Vogler/Pool via REUTERS

