Glow get 'em: here's your April beauty edit

Spring has sprung (or so we've been promised!) and with that, comes an exciting influx of new products to drool over. This month, they all have something in common - it's all about that glow.

Spring has sprung (or so we've been promised!) and with that, comes an exciting influx of new products to drool over. This month, they all have something in common - it's all about that glow.

MAC Mineralize Skinfinish Pinwheel, €31.50 at MAC counters nationwide

MAC Mineralize Skinfinish Pinwheel in Warm Aura This limited edition release is the latest feather in MAC's Mineralize cap. The four shades can be swirled together for an all-over glow or each shade can be targeted for blush/highlighting purposes.

On shelves now. Kiehl's Instant Renewal Concentrate Mask

Can you even call yourself a beauty brand if you don't have a facemask? Prices range from as cheap as €1.50 into the hundreds, all promising a plethora of results, but sometimes it's best to stick to the originals; in this case, that would be Kiehl's. The iconic skincare company have launched their new Instant Renewal Concentrate Mask (€49) to the Irish market, their latest take on face masks, boasting a unique facial fit to ensure every nook and cranny of your face gets TLC using ingredients like plant-derived cold-pressed oils from the Brazilian Amazon.

Available at Debenhams, Arnotts and Kiehl's stores in Ireland. Urban Decay Naked Petite Heat

Urban Decay Naked Petite Heat

It's here! For those UD palette lovers who can't quite commit to the full product, Urban Decay has released a 'Naked Petite' edition of their best-selling Heat eyeshadow palette. Not only is it lighter on your wallet at €32, it's ideal for transport and much easier to transport in general. If your name isn't already on a waiting list, call now to increase your odds.

€32 at Urban Decay counters nationwide. Lancome Teint Idole Ultra Wear Custom Glow Drops

Lancome custom strobe drops, €35 The brand's iconic Teint Idole foundation gets a twist: these versatile highlighters with pearlised pigments designed specifically to make you glow, using the same ingredients as the best-selling base. It comes in four different shades and they recommend you mix a bead with your foundation for an all-over glow.

€35 at Lancome counters nationwide. On shelves now. Too Faced Coconut Butter Lipstick Too Faced isn't exactly a brand on the rise anymore, but rather a formidable force to be reckoned with. Their 'Better than Sex' mascara is a worldwide best-seller for good reason, and their blushes and bronzers are nothing to be scoffed at either.

So we've fallen hard for their Butter Lipstick range, a myriad nudes from the It Just Comes Naturally collection. €23 from Debenhams. Jennifer Lopez x Inglot

It's hard to believe Jennifer Lopez hasn't had a makeup range yet, isn't it? But it was worth the wait! Inglot announced she is not only the face of their new campaign, but a partner in it as they announced the impending arrival of a 70-piece beauty collection with the superstar.

Online Editors