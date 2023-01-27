| 1.5°C Dublin

Do you suffer from rosacea? Here are Louise McSharry’s five favourite skin-soothing products to beat redness

Top recommended products to help with redness and rosacea Expand
Clinique&rsquo;s Redness Solutions Daily Protective Base Expand
IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream SPF 50 Expand
Cream Stick Contour by SoSu Expand
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray Expand
Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Colour Correcting Treatment Expand
Sculpted by Aimee&rsquo;s Second Skin foundation Expand
Can't Stop Loving You by Killian Paris Expand
Eau des Sens, by Diptyque Expand

Louise McSharry

A friend of mine texted me to ask my opinion on a foundation the other day. It was a good one, and I said as much. “What about on redness though?” she asked. “It’s good,” our other pal replied before I got there, and what followed was a lengthy chat about rosacea and redness. These are skin issues thousands of Irish people deal with, as they are most common in fair, sun-sensitive skin.

Basically, those of us with Celtic skin are fragile little flowers, who are too delicate for this world. Of course, there’s nothing wrong with red skin, per se, but there are lots of makeup wearers like my friend, who want to cancel it out. Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to do that.

