Loves of my life: Eavanna Breen on why her husband will always be her number one

Eavanna Breen uploads daily tips and inspiration on how to keep your skin glowing during self-isolation

The skincare and beauty guru chats to Chloe Brennan about her admiration for her late mother and her love of the latest skincare gadgets

The person

I feel like a very lucky girl to say that after 28 years together, my husband will always be my number one.

The memory

When I was 17, I surprised my family by coming home for Christmas from Paris, where I was living at the time. I will never forget how happy they were to see me.

The moment of the day

Since I was young, I've always loved getting up really early, before everyone else. That early morning quiet time is priceless.

The song

Helplessly Hoping by Crosby, Stills & Nash reminds me of falling in love with my husband.

The movie

Moulin Rouge. When I was pregnant with my first child, I must have watched it a million times during my maternity leave.

The book

Andre Agassi's autobiography, Open. I really didn't expect to enjoy it. It's the best sports memoir I have read.

The hero

My mum was my hero. Sadly, she is no longer with us, but she was such an amazing and strong woman. She gave me the inspiration and courage to set up my own beauty clinic.

The outfit

I love an excuse to dress up. I'd choose a slinky silk dress and a pair of killer heels.

The accessory

The necklace my husband gave me on our wedding day.

The gadget

I love skincare gadgets, especially my Environ Cosmetic Roll-Cit for home microneedling - everyone should be using one.

The friend

I met Sarah when I was in swimming club at the age of 10. We just get each other, and she doesn't judge me when I make mistakes.

The pet hate

I can't stand when people don't respond to messages. It's a simple matter of manners.

The beauty product

I am constantly reviewing the newest skincare breakthroughs for my clinic, but top of the list is retinol; it's the gold-standard ingredient in skincare - I particularly love AlumierMD Retinol 1.

The holiday

I am still waiting for my husband to bring me to Mauritius. He promised, so it's happening one day!

The hotel

We are so lucky to have such beautiful hotels to visit here in Ireland. We recently had a great stay in the Powerscourt Hotel, in Enniskerry, Co. Wicklow. Everything about it was perfect.

The advice

My dad always said, 'This, too, shall pass'. It always gave me great comfort that things would work out eventually. I am thinking of that saying a lot right now.

The drink

I enjoy a glass of Malbec.

The bar

Gibney's in Malahide; I have had many a great night there over the years.

The hobby

I love horse-riding, I haven't had much time to ride recently, and I miss it terribly.

The part of my body

I think my eyes are what I like most, maybe because people comment on them frequently.

The celebrity

If I wasn't already married, I think Chris Martin would be in with a chance.

The virtue

I strive for peacefulness; to be calm in this crazy world we live in.

The vice

I enjoy a glass of wine too much. As I get older, I am better at enjoying just the one glass.

The smell

I love Camelia Intrepide by Atelier Cologne.

The taste

There is no better taste than fresh raspberries on top of chocolate oats.

* Eavanna has worked in the Irish beauty industry for 28 years - working on over 10,000 different faces - and seeks out new and innovative ways to approach skin care. Eavanna uploads daily tips and inspiration on how to keep your skin glowing at home throughout self-isolation

akina.ie

@eavannabreen

Sunday Independent