Louise McSharry: Why TikTok’s latte makeup trend is going viral and how to get the look...

TikTok beauty trends come and go with wild intensity. They all have names like ‘clean girl’, ‘glazed donut’ and ‘blueberry milkshake’. One day, the phrase ‘vanilla girl’ means nothing to you, the next day you’ve watch 40 videos of makeup influencers demonstrating the latest look. As a woman who’s been obsessed with makeup for the best part of 40 years, I don’t tend to take these things that seriously. I’ve seen it all, you know? I remember when this was all fields! However, the latest craze is one I’m totally on board with.

‘Latte makeup’ is the term being used to describe the warm, bronzey makeup looks being applied by countless TikTok girlies at the moment. The basis of the latte makeup look is a total devoid of any colour outside the bronze family. It’s not meant to look too done or perfect, more like you’ve casually slung a bit of makeup on your skin and it’s all melted perfectly together to make you look like a goddess.

Skin is to look like skin, so the base should be something like a tinted moisturiser or just concealer where needed, if you can bring yourself to be that minimal.

YSL’s NU Bare Look Tint

I like YSL’s NU Bare Look Tint (€33 via brownthomas.com) which delivers beautiful hydration thanks to rich skincare ingredients, all while evening the skin tone. Sculpted By Aimee’s HydraTint (€25 via sculptedbyaimee.com) also delivers that ‘your skin but better’ effect via light coverage and hyaluronic acid.

Sculpted By Aimee’s HydraTint

Elsewhere on the face, it’s all about shades of coffee. In fact, you could use just one product for the entire rest of the face and succeed in the latte makeup stakes. However, if you have multiple shades available to you, it will add more depth.

Morphe M510 makeup brush

A warm bronze shade should be applied to the eyelid up to and slightly above the crease, as well as under the lash line. Use a fluffy blending brush (like the Morphe M510, €11 via boots.ie) to diffuse the product up to the brow bone and under the eye. What formula you use to achieve this is up to you. I like Armani Beauty’s Eye Tint Liquid Shadow (€34 via brownthomas.com) because it blends beautifully and stays where I put it, even on sweaty days. The 22M Deep Nude is my shade of choice, but there are coffee shade options for every skin tone within the range. You can leave it at that, or apply a little darker brown shadow to the outer two-thirds of the eyelid for added depth.

Armani Beauty’s Eye Tint Liquid Shadow

Elsewhere on the face, a cream contour or bronzing product should be buffed into the skin, targeting areas where the sun would naturally hit. Apply the product to the temples, hairline and cheekbones. I like to add a little to my nose as well.

SOSU’s Contour On the Go Cream Sticks

SOSU’s Contour On the Go Cream Sticks (€14.95 via sosubysj.com) are perfect for this as they come in three shades and blend easily. Rare Beauty’s Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer sticks (€29 via spacebk.com) are even better as they are theoretically available in seven shades, but are constantly sold out. If you can get your hands on one — enjoy!

Rare Beauty’s Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer sticks

Natural(ish) lips are the final step of the latte makeup look (aside from your brows and mascara, which should be as you like them). A nude gloss (my current favourite is Vieve Lip Dew Original, €22 via spacenk.com) will finish things off perfectly.

Vieve Lip Dew Original

Lost in translation

You’ve heard of microblading, but what is Powder Brows? Powder Brows is another semi-permanent makeup treatment for eyebrows, which adds colour to the brow area, starting with a darker shade at the end of the brow and fading to a lighter shade at the start. Lasting for one to two years, this treatment is recommended for people who have hair but regularly fill in gaps or darken them. As with microblading, colour is applied with a handheld tool, but rather than tattoo ink being used, mineral-based micropigments provide the colour. The price for this treatment varies, but should be around €400 for both the initial appointment and follow-up.

Something old…

Clinique's Almost Lipstick

Clinique is a brand which has been a constant in my life since my early teens. Initially, I coveted the fancy products in my friend’s house. Her mother was a big Clinique fan and frequently passed bits down to her daughters. Now, it’s still a brand I turn to for beloved staples. Almost Lipstick (€26 via arnotts.ie) launched in 1989, and it’s still creating waves with beauty girlies thanks to its sheer and glossy formula which delivers shine with a hint of colour. It’s super comfortable to wear, and its sleek, silver tube looks good in any brand. Black Honey, the product’s most popular shade, is beloved by makeup wearers young and old thanks to it’s deep raisin colour, which appears to flatter every single person who wears it.

... Something new

Nars Afterglow Sensual Shine Lipstick

Nars never disappoints when it comes to its summer launches. The products are always ultra-wearable and super flattering — exactly what you want to pop into your holiday makeup bag. This year’s Afterglow collection is no different. It includes Afterglow Sensual Shine Lipstick (€31.50 via brownthomas.com), which is a skincare/makeup hybrid product that delivers colour as well as comfort and nourishment via the brand’s Monoï Hydrating Complex technology. Coverage is just enough to boost the lips and the shine is fresh and pretty.