Louise McSharry: When it comes to applying your makeup, choose your weapon wisely

One thing I hope will become clear here as I write these columns is that I don’t believe in judgement when it comes to beauty. In fact, I sometimes think ‘beauty’ is a misnomer for the subject, as for many people it goes beyond the aesthetic. For me, the use of my products is about creativity and self-care (yes, I said self-care, now it’s your turn not to judge) and while the visual is part of it, the feeling I have when I smooth serums and creams over my face, is often most important. For that reason, the tools form a crucial part of the experience. Having said that, if you are someone who is using a tiny little plastic and foam eyeshadow applicator or a dirty makeup sponge you got in 1997 to apply your makeup, I do not judge you. We can only be where we are. But I want more for you, and there is so much more out there.

Let’s start from the start — your fingers. The fingers are an incredible beauty tool, and many products actually work better with them, so don’t let anyone fool you into thinking there’s any shame in applying makeup this way. If you like to use your fingers, that’s absolutely fine. When I’m in a rush that’s exactly what I do. The key thing to remember is that this works best with cream products. If you’ve been using a powder blush and highlight, swap them out for a cream blush like cult favourite Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge (€27.54) — Powder Pink looks good on everyone, and a similarly textured highlight like Glossier’s Haloscope (€21).

Whatsapp Glossier’s Haloscope (€21) Tap the products on gently with your fingertips, especially if you’re applying over foundation (you don’t want to disturb it). When it comes to eyeshadow, shimmery pigments slide on best with the fingers. Urban Decay’s Stoned Vibes palette (€52) is full of them, and creamy pencils can be easily smudged out too. Expand Close Urban Decay’s Stoned Vibes palette (€52) / Facebook

Whatsapp Urban Decay’s Stoned Vibes palette (€52) For powder products, there is nothing better than a brush. The gentle hairs simply blend more effectively than anything else, and in makeup, the blend is crucial. A delicate touch is important when using a brush. It should glide across the face rather than mashing product into it. If you’ve been using the same one or two brushes for the last fifteen years and they look like they’ve been through the ringer, it might be time to start again and go a little bit easy with them. Irish brand Rebel Luna offer brush sets from €25, are beautifully soft and rarely shed. If you feel like treating yourself, MAC brushes (from €15.50) are iconic for a reason and new brand Rephr’s brushes (from €24) are handmade by master artisans in Japan. Expand Close MAC brushes (from €15.50) / Facebook

Whatsapp MAC brushes (from €15.50) Finally, to sponges. For years they were relegated to the back of the beauty closet but they are back, shaped like a tear-drop and better than ever. These guys are brilliant for applying foundation and blending out cream contour products. The secret is to use them damp (you’ll see they grow significantly in size when you do) and bounce them over the skin to get a natural finish. A dry sponge will soak up your product and drag on your face. No one wants that. Rebel Luna’s Ruth Bergin Signature Sponge (€13.99) is significantly softer than any other I’ve tried, and SOSU by Suzanne Jackson’s ProBlender (€5.95) is better than many several times the price. Expand Close Rebel Luna’s Ruth Bergin Signature Sponge (€13.99) / Facebook

Whatsapp Rebel Luna’s Ruth Bergin Signature Sponge (€13.99) Whatever tool you choose, be sure you feel good about it. There is pleasure to be found in a beautifully soft brush or a finger softly patting across a cheekbone. You deserve to soak it up. Buying Irish We are definitely not going anywhere on a plane any time soon, but that doesn’t mean we can’t acquire a bit of a facial glow to give us a bit of a lift when we look in the mirror. Personally, I barely have it in me to keep myself clean these days, let alone managing a whole tanning routine, which means Pestle and Mortar’s new Glow Drops (€38) are ideal. Pop one to two drops into your usual moisturiser and you’ll get a delightful lift in radiance, add up to eight if you’d like to look tanned. The finish is natural and even, and they even include Hyaluronic Acid for added hydration. Something old… Expand Close Shiseido curler (€27) / Facebook

Whatsapp Shiseido curler (€27) There is absolutely nothing wrong with a good old-fashioned eyelash curler, especially if you’re one of those weirdos who enjoys the sensation of the cool metal clamping down around your eye (me, I am one of those weirdos, it’s me). Shiseido’s curler is recognised widely as one of the best available, and while it’s not cheap at €27, it is worth getting a quality tool when you’re using it on a delicate area of your face. .. something new Expand Close KVD Beauty’s new Epic Curl Lash Primer (€24) / Facebook

Whatsapp KVD Beauty’s new Epic Curl Lash Primer (€24) Of course, not everyone enjoys the curling process, and if you’ve ever managed to rip out a clump of your eyelashes with a classic curler (again me), you may be looking for other methods. Well, you’re in luck. KVD Beauty’s new Epic Curl Lash Primer (€24) noticeably lifts and curls lashes, as well as thickening them ahead of mascara. It won’t replace an old-fashioned curler, but it has a lasting effect I’m very impressed by.