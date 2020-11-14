| 11.6°C Dublin

Louise McSharry: When it comes to applying your makeup, choose your weapon wisely

  • Brushes and sponges are great tools of the trade – but don’t forget your fingers

Tools form a crucial part of the experience Expand

Tools form a crucial part of the experience

Louise McSharry

One thing I hope will become clear here as I write these columns is that I don’t believe in judgement when it comes to beauty. In fact, I sometimes think ‘beauty’ is a misnomer for the subject, as for many people it goes beyond the aesthetic. For me, the use of my products is about creativity and self-care (yes, I said self-care, now it’s your turn not to judge) and while the visual is part of it, the feeling I have when I smooth serums and creams over my face, is often most important. For that reason, the tools form a crucial part of the experience. Having said that, if you are someone who is using a tiny little plastic and foam eyeshadow applicator or a dirty makeup sponge you got in 1997 to apply your makeup, I do not judge you. We can only be where we are. But I want more for you, and there is so much more out there.

Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge (€27.54) Expand

Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge (€27.54)

Let’s start from the start — your fingers. The fingers are an incredible beauty tool, and many products actually work better with them, so don’t let anyone fool you into thinking there’s any shame in applying makeup this way. If you like to use your fingers, that’s absolutely fine. When I’m in a rush that’s exactly what I do. The key thing to remember is that this works best with cream products. If you’ve been using a powder blush and highlight, swap them out for a cream blush like cult favourite Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge (€27.54) — Powder Pink looks good on everyone, and a similarly textured highlight like Glossier’s Haloscope (€21).

