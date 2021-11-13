Louise McSharry: ‘We are living in a blessed era of lash serums that really work’

The first time I ripped out a chunk of my eyelashes, I was 17. The incident took place in front of a mirror in my granny’s house. The culprit was a cheap, silver eyelash curler. The bald patch was… significant. I’ll never forget my gasp, and how terrified I was that they’d never grow back. Was there Google then? I genuinely can’t remember. Since then, I’ve lost lashes loads of times, from the extreme side effects of chemo or the overly aggressive removal of a false lash strip, and the good news is that they do, in fact, grow back. It just takes a while.

The truth is, we lose lashes all the time. They have a life cycle of about three months, at which point they fall out and new ones replace them. I saw this first-hand as mine were growing back post chemo. They’d be lush and beautiful for a couple of weeks and then, hey presto, they’d disappear. It took about five years for them to settle back into a less-noticeable growth pattern, but they’re fairly normal now. Of course, I’ve had a little help.

I first heard of lash serums years ago when whispers about a product called Latisse floated around the beauty scene. This wonder product would apparently give you lashes so long you’d be complaining about them. I was desperate to get my hands on some, but those in the know said it was only available in the US, and by the time I got there, it was available only by prescription.

Expand Close Latisse / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Latisse

You can imagine how delighted I was a couple of years later when my lash baldness justified a prescription for a product similar to Latisse — finally my cancer was working for me! My time with that prescription-grade lash serum was exquisite but, of course, it didn’t last forever. I was bereft without it until, finally, the beauty industry caught up. These days, lash serums are everywhere — but are they as good as the doctor-ordered stuff?

Well, the answer is no, but they will make a real difference to your lashes. If you’re suffering from bald patches, they’ll assist in their refilling. If your lashes are sparse, they’ll assist in thickening them. If you feel you’ve been cursed with stumps, they’ll bring you length. Truly, we are living in a blessed time.

Most of the lash serums on the market today work on the same basic principles. You apply a thin line of the product above a clean lash line every day at around the same time and then wait for it to work. Lots of brands promise results in as little as two weeks but you need to wait at least eight weeks to see proper results. As long as you’re using a decent product consistently, you will see a marked difference. If you stop using it, your lashes will go back to normal.

Expand Close Revitalash Advanced, €130 for 3.5ml, revitalash.ie / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Revitalash Advanced, €130 for 3.5ml, revitalash.ie

The best over-the-counter lash serum, in my experience, is Revitalash Advanced (€130 for 3.5ml via revitalash.ie). It will give you thicker, curlier, longer lashes relatively quickly, but you are really paying for it. iGlow Lash Maximiser (€51 for 2ml via iglow.me), a Norwegian product, also works well and is substantially less expensive.

Expand Close iGlow Lash Maximiser, €51 for 2ml, iglow.me / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp iGlow Lash Maximiser, €51 for 2ml, iglow.me

Video of the Day

A little redness on the lid is normal when you first use a lash serum but, if it persists, No7’s Lash Impact Serum (€21.95 for 6ml via boots.ie) is a good option as it’s hypoallergenic. The results aren’t as dramatic, but you will see improvement.

Expand Close No7’s Lash Impact Serum, €21.95 for 6ml, boots.ie / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp No7’s Lash Impact Serum, €21.95 for 6ml, boots.ie

Lost in translation

I feel like I can’t open Insta these days without someone telling me about their recent Hydrafacial. Rather than a style of facial, the Hydrafacial is a treatment performed using a specific piece of Hydrafacial technology. This piece of equipment uses ‘vortex technology’ to cleanse, exfoliate and extract before saturating the skin with antioxidants and peptides. The brand claims the results compete with IPL and microdermabrasion, and I think I’m going to have to give it a go.

Something old…

Expand Close Amino Acid Shampoo with Pure Coconut Oil, €33, brownthomas.com / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Amino Acid Shampoo with Pure Coconut Oil, €33, brownthomas.com

One of the biggest trends in beauty at the moment is brands traditionally known for skincare introducing hair care products. Kiehl’s has been at that for ages, however. The brand’s haircare line has something for everyone, but I particularly like the Amino Acid Shampoo with Pure Coconut Oil (€33 via brownthomas.com). This shampoo leaves hair noticeably softer and shinier, and is especially good for thick or dry hair.





... Something new

Expand Close Augustinus Bader Leave-In Hair Treatment / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Augustinus Bader Leave-In Hair Treatment

Augustinus Bader has made a real name for itself in the world of skincare since it launched The Cream in 2018. The brand is known for luxe skincare products but, this month, it has expanded to hair care. The line is based on its ‘magic ingredient’ TFC8 Complex, which promises to stimulate the body’s natural renewal process to make your hair look rejuvenated. Prices start at €42.94 for the Leave-In Hair Treatment, and extend to €70.06 for the Scalp Treatment. The range is available now at cultbeauty.com.

Read More



