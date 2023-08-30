Louise McSharry: The unsung beauty heroes you need to know about

Our beauty writer shares some makeup and skincare gems and how to buy Sephora products in Ireland

The beauty industry is obsessed with newness, and I can understand why. In this time of social media, viral products come and go in a flash, and with PR deliveries piling up on influencers’ doorsteps, it’s hard to grab people’s attention and hold it for any length of time. Unfortunately, that means that often great products are forgotten about, or never have their moment in the sun at all. The gems that came before social media don’t get a look in on the beauty conversation, but that doesn’t mean they don’t deserve attention.

Thanks It’s MAC lipstick

Occasionally, of course, there are exceptions to this rule. Last year, a MAC lipstick no one had every paid much attention to suddenly became THE lipstick on TikTok. Thanks It’s MAC (€28 via brownthomas.com) is a gorgeous nude pink shade in the brand’s Lustreglass ‘sheer-shine’ formula. It’s super comfortable to wear, and beautifully finishes off a minimal makeup look or balances out a dramatic eye. I love it, but I had received it in a PR delivery a year before it had its moment and never paid it a moment’s notice until someone else pointed it out. With that in mind, I thought I’d share some other unsung heroes today.

Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage Concealer Duo

Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage Concealer Duo (€41 via brownthomas.com)

I started buying this product decades ago and it’s still a favourite of mine. The compact contains two concealer shades, meaning you can custom-blend the perfect shade for wherever you want to put it. The colour on your face varies throughout the year — with this product, you will always have the right shade. The main thing, though, is that this is full coverage and will easily cover anything you don’t want on display, from spots, to scars, to discolouration.

LH Cosmetics Eyes Wide Open Eyelash Curler

LH Cosmetics Eyes Wide Open Eyelash Curler (€25 via lhcosmetics.com)

This eyelash curler, from the brand of makeup artist and influencer Linda Hallberg, just works. No bells and whistles, it just works. Unlike many eyelash curlers I’ve tried, it easily fits all my lashes and feels sturdy and strong. Using a waterproof mascara will help your lashes to hold the curl, if you need help in that area.

Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun SPF 50

Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun SPF 50 (€25 via kskin.ie)

This SPF provides everything you want from a sun-protection product, but somehow struggle to find. It’s lightweight, non-greasy, doesn’t sting the eyes, and sits well under makeup. Aside from all that, it’s beautifully hydrating and, of course, provides excellent broad-spectrum protection. If you’re not currently wearing SPF every day, please start. It’s essential for skin health, and is the best way to prevent the signs of ageing (if you care about that kind of thing).

Sephora Cream Lip Stain in Always Red

Sephora Cream Lip Stain in Always Red (€12.99 via sephora.fr)

No, we don’t have Sephora in Ireland. Yes, I’m upset about it. But did you know you can shop from Sephora France in Ireland? If not, I’m delighted I get to be the one to share such great news with you! With that in mind, I heartily recommend the store’s own-brand Cream Lip Stain. Liquid lipstick is coming back, and this one has been knocking it out of the park for years. Matte, but comfortable, it delivers intense and lasting colour. Always Red is a beautiful, classic red that suits all skin tones.​

Bobbi Brown Eye Shadow in Camel

Bobbi Brown Eye Shadow in Camel (€34 via asos.com)

If you have blue or green eyes, this is the eye shadow for you. Every single time I wear it, people comment on my eyes, thanks to its beautiful terracotta colour, which brings out the blue. It blends beautifully and wears well, I’ll never be without it.

Lost in translation

You may have learned about lipids in biology class in school, but do you know why they matter in a skincare context? All lipids are fatty compounds, and they make up the skin’s external barrier, the maintenance of which is essential to healthy skin. If you have dry or dehydrated skin, it’s probably suffering from a lack of lipids, so including them in your skincare will help.

Something old…

Nars Soft Matte

NARS foundation is consistently good, and when the brand launched Soft Matte (€42 via brownthomas.com) a couple of years ago, it became an instant hit. It’s lightweight but delivers excellent coverage with just a thin layer of product, making it ideal for people who want flawless coverage without feeling like they’re wearing loads of makeup. The finish of this product is truly matte, so if you like a glowy finish, you’ll have to add that in via highlighter, but if you struggle with acne, this will work brilliantly. I recommend you use a brush to apply this product as its lightweight nature means a sponge tends to suck it right up.

... Something new

Ayu’s Fresh Skin Foundation

Ayu is an Irish brand created by makeup artist Suzie O’Neill, who developed it at her kitchen table with the aim of creating easy-to-use products which emphasise the wearer’s natural beauty. Now, it’s gone far beyond the kitchen, and the latest launch is bound to be a great success. Ayu’s Fresh Skin Foundation (€32 via ayu.ie) is a lightweight and highly pigmented foundation which I have not stopped wearing. It delivers flawless, comfortable coverage which the brand says is light to medium, but I would consider medium. It builds beautifully, and while it contains hyaluronic acid, its finish is semi-matte.