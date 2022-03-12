Louise McSharry: Rediscover the joy of the beauty counter browse

When I was a teenager, there was little I enjoyed more than a leisurely wander around the beauty counters. It didn’t matter if it was somewhere fancy and aspirational like Brown Thomas or more accessible like the local chemist, I just loved being around the beautiful products and wondering if that would be the day I’d discover something I really loved. I suppose that’s one of the reasons I love beauty so much. Ever-changing trends and constant innovation mean there’s always something new and exciting just around the corner.

Back then, we were somewhat limited in what we could access here in Ireland, so an international wander was a real dream. Many an hour of my holidays was spent in Sephora, Walgreens, or a random French chemist. These days, thanks to the internet, we can access almost everything in Ireland. The downside of that is that a lot of my beauty browsing happens online these days.

Last week, I visited the new Brown Thomas store in Dundrum Town Centre and was quickly reminded that browsing online isn’t anywhere near as good as doing it in person. The beauty section of the store, called Planet Beauty, is a browser’s dream. A lot less formal than the city-centre stores of Dublin, Galway and Cork, counters are open and low to facilitate customers who want to get their hands on the products. Staff are dressed more casually, and while the high-end brands are there (Hourglass, Charlotte Tilbury, Chanel), there are also more affordable brands like Morphe and Kylie Cosmetics.

Most exciting for the browser, in my opinion, are the brands which were only available online up to this point. The Vieve stand will be busy, I’d say. The brand of beauty influencer Jamie Genevieve has made great waves on the internet.

Expand Close Vieve Eye Wands, €27, brownthomas.com / Facebook

Beauty lovers really rate Eye Wands (€27 via brownthomas.com), creamy shadow sticks that work well on their own or as a base for other eyeshadows, and Skin Dew (€25 via brownthomas.com), a glossy highlighter.

Expand Close Vieve Skin Dew, €25, brownthomas.com / Facebook

Makeup artist Gucci Westman’s super-luxe brand Westman Atelier has its own physical stand for the first time in Ireland, which is great for those who want to feel the products in their hands and get colour matched for Vital Skin Foundation Stick (€72 via brownthomas.com).

Expand Close Vital Skin Foundation Stick, €72, brownthomas.com / Facebook

Or see which shade of Baby Cheeks Blush Stick (€52 via brownthomas.com) is best for them.

Expand Close Baby Cheeks Blush Stick, €52, brownthomas.com / Facebook

When products are this pricey, buying them online is a gamble, so it’s great that Irish customers can physically access them now.

Of course, beauty shopping doesn’t have to be high end. Aside from a wander around the chemist being an enjoyable pursuit for a beauty lover, you can also discover new brands you may have missed arriving on our shores. Once upon a time Milani, whose baked blushes (€12.49 via boots.ie) are excellent, was only available online but now it can be found in stores.

Expand Close Milani baked blush, €12.49, boots.ie / Facebook

Physicians Formula’s Butter Bronzers (€16.99 via boots.ie) were on my international shopping list for a long time, but I was able to lay hands on them last week in Dublin.

Expand Close Physicians Formula’s Butter Bronzer, €16.99, boots.ie / Facebook

If, like me, it’s been a while since you browsed a beauty hall, I highly recommend it. Get involved, swatch some products on your hand, ask for a few samples (yes, you can ask for samples). The pandemic robbed us of a lot, and while physical shopping was a minor part of it, it was still a loss if it’s something you enjoy. Get out there and take it back.

Buying Irish

Expand Close Finca Skin Organics Rosacea Relief Serum, fincaskinorganics.com / Facebook

Finola Fegan, the founder of Finca Skin Organics, started creating products when she struggled to find something to ease the discomfort of her rosacea. Fiona’s products, tested by Harley Street dermatologists, are all-natural and plant-based with minimal ingredients, and therefore minimal potential for skin aggravation. The range includes two serums, Calming Serum 1 (€33) and Calming Serum 2 (€30), as well as a Moisturising Balm (€36), Anti-Redness Primer (€32) and a Tinted SPF 30 Moisturiser (€30), fincaskinorganics.com.

Something old...

Expand Close Too Faced Better Than Sex Volumising Mascara, €28, boots.ie / Facebook

Too Faced Better Than Sex Volumising Mascara (€28 via boots.ie) is a classic of the genre. It launched almost a decade ago and immediately developed a cult following. Aside from the name, which is a little cringey if you ask me, it’s a solid volumising mascara that layers well. If you like an old-school bristled brush, this one may be for you. The brush was designed with the shape of Marilyn Monroe in mind, which, again, I find a little cringey, but it works. It distributes product evenly, grabbing each lash. A tube of this is sold every seven seconds around the world — it’s hard to argue with that!

... Something new

Expand Close MACStack Mascaras, €28.50 each, arnotts.ie / Facebook

I’m not a “natural look” kind of gal when it comes to my lashes. I want them to be long and thick and black, which is not always easy to achieve, as many mascaras start to clump after one or two coats. That cannot be said for MAC’s new MACStack Mascara (€28.50 via arnotts.ie), which prides itself on its ability to “stack” or be layered. It builds quickly without clumping for defined, high-impact lashes and comes in two brush sizes, mega and micro. I would have liked an even smaller micro brush to get into the lash root and lower lashes, but this is still my new favourite mascara.