Louise McSharry: Pamper your pup with my top picks for perfectly groomed pooches

I don’t have a dog. I am, however, thanks to the frankly ludicrous dog situation in my family, adjacent to seven. The situation wasn’t always ludicrous; in fact, there used to be just one family dog, a gorgeous golden Labrador named Max (RIP). But then my sister came of age and everything changed. My sister is one of a kind, a force to be reckoned with. “No” is not an answer she will ever accept, which means she is very successful in her career, but was a somewhat challenging individual for my parents to raise.

Some years ago, my sister decided she wanted a pug. My parents did not want a second dog. A pug arrived anyway. As is common in these situations, my parents were annoyed but soon grew to adore Gretchen (I know) the pug. We all did. She was a teeny puppy when she arrived and, despite my personal feelings about buying puppies, she was impossible not to love.

In any reasonable situation, that would be the end of the story, but we’re not talking about a reasonable person here; we’re talking about my sister. She had ideas. She loved Gretchen so much that she became fixated on Gretchen having babies. I explained to her that I felt it was unethical for Gretchen to become pregnant given the number of dogs that need homes, but I’m not actually sure she even heard me. Soon enough, Gretchen was pregnant.

By now my sister was living in her own house (yes, she bought a house in a housing crisis in her twenties — “no” is not an option for her, remember?) so the responsibility for the puppies (three, according to the vet) lay firmly with her. She had no interest in selling any; they would be Gretchen’s babies after all, not just puppies. My parents missed Gretchen, though, and Max had died, so they said they would take one puppy. My sister was happy with this. The family would still be together.

As it happened, Gretchen and I were pregnant at the same time, and our babies were due the same week. It won’t surprise you to learn that I had to frequently remind my family that there was a human baby on the way, such was the excitement about the puppies’ arrival. They came the week before my baby in the end. All six of them. Yes, the vet had miscalculated the action in Gretchen’s womb, and twice the puppies arrived. There were plenty of friends who were dying to take them, but my sister stood her ground. They were not to leave the family. And that is how my family came to have seven pugs: Heidi, Vinnie and Marla, who live with my parents, and Gretchen, Sharon, Dave, and Nicole, who live with my sister. They’re quite a sight when all together.

With so many dogs in the family, dog care is top of the list when it comes to conversation. They’ve tried every product on the market, it would seem. The Furminator (from €21.99 at zooplus.ie) is a grooming brush that removes excess fur as it brushes the animal’s coat (in my experience, the dogs love this process). What’s special about this is that the brush has a button that ejects the collected fur.

Expand Close The Furminator, from €21.99 at zooplus.ie / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Furminator, from €21.99 at zooplus.ie

A microfibre towel can be a wonder when coming in from a wet walk, or a walk where your beloved pet decided to leap into a body of water. These take up less space and dry the animal quickly. The Trixie Towel (€5.50 at petstop.ie) is really soft and has a paw motif so you won’t mix it up with the human towels.

Expand Close The Trixie Towel, €5.50 at petstop.ie / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Trixie Towel, €5.50 at petstop.ie

For cleansing and scent-neutralising, Tropiclean’s Berry & Coconut Deep Cleansing Pet Shampoo (€9.99 at pet-bliss.ie) is a big family favourite. It’s effective and smells delicious.

Expand Close Tropiclean Berry & Coconut Deep Cleansing Pet Shampoo, €9.99 at pet-bliss.ie / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tropiclean Berry & Coconut Deep Cleansing Pet Shampoo, €9.99 at pet-bliss.ie

Of course, if I had a dog, I’d probably be taking the opportunity to buy pet products from some of my favourite human beauty brands.

Expand Close Kiehl’s Cuddly Coat Grooming Shampoo, €21 at arnotts.ie / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Kiehl’s Cuddly Coat Grooming Shampoo, €21 at arnotts.ie

Kiehl’s Cuddly Coat Grooming Shampoo (€21 at arnotts.ie) has a light lavender scent, while Aesop Animal Wash (€32 at spacenk.com) has a gentle citrus and mint aroma.

Expand Close Aesop Animal Wash, €32 at spacenk.com / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Aesop Animal Wash, €32 at spacenk.com

Bathing beauty

The hydrobath is very common these days when it comes to dog grooming and, to be honest, I’d want one in my house if I had a dog. These tanks spray warm water and shampoo through the animal’s coat, while recirculating the water in use. They also include a shower head so the groomer can focus on particular parts of the animal. Outside of grooming, the hydrobath’s massaging effect can be helpful to animals with arthritis.

Something old…

Expand Close Animology Fox Poo Shampoo, €7.70 at petstop.ie / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Animology Fox Poo Shampoo, €7.70 at petstop.ie

For more than 20 years, Animology has produced dog-grooming products for owners, groomers and dog professionals. The company is based on a 22-acre farm, where product development takes place with animal care at the heart of everything. The brand’s Fox Poo Shampoo (€7.70 at petstop.ie) is a particular standout, given the unique… er… fragrance that comes with a dog rolling around in fox poo. This shampoo sorts it out with ease.

... Something new

Expand Close Ouai Fur Bébé, €23 at cultbeauty.com / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ouai Fur Bébé, €23 at cultbeauty.com

Ouai is a hair brand for humans established by celebrity hairdresser Jen Atkin. You may know her from many an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The human products are good, but the brand recently introduced Fur Bébé (€23 at cultbeauty.com), a product for pets. It promises to cleanse and hydrate your pet’s skin and fur, and smells just like the human range: incredible.