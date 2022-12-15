Louise McSharry: ‘I’ve finally found the secret to long and strong natural nails — BIAB’

My nails have never been longer. You’ll know that if you’ve encountered me recently and commented on them, because I absolutely can not stop myself from sharing that news with anyone who betrays even a modicum of interest.

You see, I had terrible nails for decades. The worst kind of nails. Weak, bendy and curved with a tendency to peel. My nail beds were short, making my hands look like a child’s, and since they were bad to begin with, I treated myself to regular nail-biting. What difference would it make since they were never going to look good? Things are different now thanks to the innovation of nail technology.

Nail salons were not a place I regularly frequented in my youth because, again, my nails seemed to repel nail varnish. It began peeling away quickly after it was applied, even if it was the generally long-lasting Shellac. Once I discovered extensions, though, things changed. With gel or acrylic extensions, I could have nails that appeared beautiful. They could be as long as I wanted them to be, with any colour or design I dreamed of. For years, I visited the salon every couple of weeks to have my extensions refilled and tidied up. I was happy. I didn’t mind that my own nails were probably suffering underneath the solid layer of hardened product, because they were rubbish to begin with! Why worry?

Then, my life was changed by four little letters. BIAB. BIAB, or Builder In A Bottle, is a gel overlay which adds strength to the nails, allowing them to grow without warping or breaking. It’s applied like nail polish, then hardened under a UV lamp. Under BIAB, your natural nails have improved flexibility, and thanks to the fact that the removal process is significantly more gentle than removal of gel or acrylic extensions, they are less likely to be damaged. Nail polish lasts better on BIAB, so your manicure looks solid for weeks on end, and when I get a glimpse of my natural nails these days, my nail beds are long and beautiful. Plus, BIAB is less expensive than gel extensions. Does it sound like I love it? Because I love it.

BIAB maintenance is relatively straightforward. Depending on your nail growth, a salon visit every three weeks or so to fill in the area of growth and tidy up the nail will keep you on the ‘I’m a fancy lady’ nail track. You’ll be shocked by how quickly your nails become long and strong, but you can keep them short and neat if that’s your preference.

If you suddenly want some very long nails for a special occasion, Aprés Gel-X extensions are the answer. These extensions can be soaked off, avoiding the damage caused by the filing and removal of nail extensions like traditional gel or acrylic.

While BIAB and Aprés Gel-X extensions are not offered in every nail salon, they are growing in popularity and will cost around €50-€60 per treatment. Bio Sculpture and ‘protein Shellac’ are similar treatments, so look for those too. In Dublin, check out Tropical Popical, Genevieve Beauty, and Nails Dublin among others. Elsewhere, check out The House of Nails in Cork, Dazzling Beauty in Belfast, Fox Beauty in the Beauty Atelier salon in Limerick, and Shannon’s Beauty Suites in Galway.

These days, the girlies on TikTok and Instagram are flat out with their slugging. But what does it mean and should you do it? Essentially, slugging is the practice of slathering the face with Vaseline or a similar product overnight. The idea is that it creates a barrier and keeps your skincare and other moisture in. It isn’t right for everyone, but if you’re suffering with dry skin, you might see some benefits.

Umberto Giannini’s curl range is much loved by the curl community (yes, we’re a community — encounter two of us together and you’ll see it immediately). The products are effective and budget-friendly, and the range is extensive enough that there’s something for every curl type and styling preference. Anyone working with their natural texture will know that there’s almost an alchemy to getting the most out of your curls or waves, and finding the right combination of products is a game changer. My favourites from the range are the Curl Whip Curl Activating Mousse and Curl Jelly Scrunching Jelly (both €10.49 via boots.ie), both of which are brilliant for defining and retaining curls. The key to success with these products is scrunching out the crunch once the hair is fully dry.

Color Wow entered many of our lives via its genuinely excellent Dream Coat spray, which combats frizz better than any other product I’ve ever tried. Now, the brand has launched a range specifically for curls, and so far I am very impressed. Aside from the usual shampoo and conditioner (which are excellent), the range also includes a Pre-Shampoo Detangler (€29.45 via lookfantastic.ie). This is a godsend for those of us whose curls are desperate to get mixed up in each other. I also really rate the Shook Mix + Fix Bundling Spray (€37.95 via lookfantastic.ie) which holds your curls in place without a cast or crunch. If your hair is thin and you find it gets weighed down by a lot of product, this could be the one for you.