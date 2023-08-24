Louise McSharry: ‘It smells like someone who might hold court at a party before ducking out to meet a hot date for a moonlight tryst’

Our beauty expert’s guide to finding the sophisticated autumn scent of your dreams

There’s some conflict online about when autumn officially begins in Ireland but, for me, it’s definitely September. Things are chillier, the kids are back in school, and I’m excited to take some knitwear out of the wardrobe. A change in season always means a change in fragrance for me as well. While I like fresh, green scents for summer, my real favourites are the smoky beauties I return to for autumn and winter. If it smells a bit like a bonfire, it’s for me. If it smells like a sophisticated bonfire, then I’m really winning. This year, I’ve been particularly excited about breaking out the autumn fragrances because I’ve discovered some star players over the summer months.

YSL Black Opium

I’ve been a fan of YSL fragrances for some time. Libre (€110 for 50ml via brownthomas.com) is one of my favourite floral scents of recent years. It manages to be sweet and warm without being cloying or feeling immature. Black Opium (€110 for 50ml via arnotts.com) combines coffee with sweet vanilla and white florals to create a grown-up perfume anyone who used to wear Britney Spears’ Fantasy (€28 for 100ml via shaws.ie) will love.

YSL Libre

I have truly fallen in love, however, with the brand’s Le Vestiaire des Parfums Signature Collection. This line is a collection of fragrances, each of which represents a centrepiece in Yves Saint Laurent’s wardrobe. As with many current high-end fragrance collections, the packaging of these (yes, more expensive) fragrances is simple and chic, with no variation between scents.

YSL Tuxedo

The first of the collection to grab me was (1) Tuxedo (€289 for 125ml via brownthomas.com), inspired by Saint Laurent’s 1966 reimagination of the tuxedo for womenswear. It’s got the smoky element I look for as the weather chills, but elevates it via a blend of patchouli, black pepper and spices. Sometimes the idea of patchouli puts me off — it reminds me of the shops I used to visit in my early teens when we all decided we wanted to look like ‘hippies’. Here, though, it feels sophisticated and rich.

YSL Babycat

I thought that was it, I couldn’t possibly love another scent from this collection as much. Then I smelled Babycat (€289 for 125ml via brownthomas.com). Inspired by Saint Laurent’s first leopard-print coat in 1964, it combines notes of pepper, saffron, vanilla and cedarwood to achieve the ‘rich lady’ scent of my dreams. It smells expensive. It smells glamorous. It smells like someone who might hold court at a party, charming every guest, before ducking out to meet a hot date for a moonlight tryst. I am obsessed.

La Collection Privée Christian Dior Tobacolor

Dior has a similar (expensive) fragrance line in chic, simple packaging called (2) La Collection Privée Christian Dior. Tobacolor (€265 for 125ml via dior.com) is a warm fragrance perfect for ushering in cooler weather. It is smoky and sweet, with notes of tobacco, honey, peach and plum. It smells a bit like a boozy night by the fireplace in a pub… in a very expensive ski resort. I have never worn this without getting lots of compliments.

Maison Margiela Replica By the Fireplace

Aside from these, which are new to me this autumn, I’ll be returning to my perennial favourites. (3) Maison Margiela Replica By the Fireplace (€130 for 100ml via arnotts.ie), a deliciously smoky scent and the less smoky, but equally rich (4) Le Labo Santal 33 (€285 for 100ml via brownthomas.com).

Le Labo Santal 33

Perfume prices are wild these days, but if you feel like treating yourself to something new which will deliver rich-lady vibes far beyond the moment of the actual purchase, I highly recommend the above.

Buying Irish

Pestle & Mortar Superstar Retinoid Night Oil

I’ve been a massive fan of Pestle & Mortar for the guts of a decade. The brand’s products are beautifully packaged and formulated, and they work. It’s no surprise the brand has found international success. I recently returned to an old favourite, Pestle & Mortar’s Superstar Retinoid Night Oil (€76 via pestleandmortar.com), and thought I would remind you of it too. This gorgeous product delivers fast-acting retinols (a genuinely effective anti-ageing ingredient) in cold-pressed organic oil. It’s the perfect product to keep your skin plump and juicy as things get colder.

Something old...

Bobbi Brown Crushed Oil-Infused Gloss

Tinted lip glosses are back in a big way, and old faithfuls I return to time and time again are Bobbi Brown’s Crushed Oil-Infused Glosses (€25 via asos.com). This range claims to be non-sticky, but let’s be honest, every lip gloss is sticky to a certain extent. The days of gloopy glue are over though, and this formula is light and comfortable to wear thanks to its blend of botanical oils. Available in 12 sheer shades which leave the lips plump and shiny, these apply beautifully over lipstick, but I like them on their own. Hot Streak, a fiery red, is perfect for the current trend of flushed makeup, while In the Buff is a beautiful nude.

... Something new

Refy Lip Gloss

Refy is the brainchild of beauty influencer Jessica Hunt. You may know the brand for its much-loved brow products (they are excellent), which are available via Arnotts in-store and online. However, there’s a lot more to offer on Refy’s own website. The brand’s latest launch is a tinted range of its already popular Lip Gloss (€18 via refybeauty.com). The lightweight formula is comfortable but delivers high shine. Hyaluronic acid ensures lips are hydrated, and its metal applicator feels cooling on the lips. Available in six shades as well as the original clear, this is bound to be a huge hit.