Louise McSharry: ‘I’m off to America and here are the beauty products on my shopping list’

Once upon a time, a trip to America would have included an absolutely vital shopping element. There was so much they had that we didn’t, so many brands we simply couldn’t get over here, and there was nothing more exciting than smugly telling someone you ‘got it in America’ when they admired something you owned.

The advent of the internet and the frequent international expansion of brands means we have access to almost everything these days. Still, though, there are some things which elude us, or which are tricky to buy online without proper shade-matching, so this week I’m heading to New York with a reasonably substantial beauty shopping list... Should you be heading to the States in the near future, here are the items I’ll be picking up.

Expand Close Kosas Revealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Kosas Revealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer

I’ve been coveting the Kosas Revealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer for some time after seeing makeup lover after makeup lover rave about it on social media. The brand was developed by LA-based makeup artist Sheena Yaitanes and calls itself ‘makeup for skincare freaks’. With that in mind, it makes sense that this concealer is packed with nutrients and has a reputation for being the most hydrating option on the market. You can buy this via Cult Beauty (€29.30) in Ireland if you’re happy to gamble on your shade.

Expand Close Gucci Beauty / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Gucci Beauty

Ever since Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele revamped Gucci Beauty in 2019, I’ve been dying to get my hands on the products. Gucci Beauty can be shipped to Ireland via gucci.com or selfridges.com, but for me, this one is all about the packaging, and I need to see it in real life before I hand over a chunk of money. As you might expect, it is deeply glamorous with vintage-inspired design, lots of gold, and delicate shades of pink and turquoise. I’ll probably pick up a matte lipstick (€45 via gucci.com) or a bronzer or powder compact (€58 via gucci.com), just for the thrill of seeing them each time I open my handbag.

Expand Close ColourPop Pressed Glitters / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp ColourPop Pressed Glitters

ColourPop is a super affordable brand with a focus on fun and, you guessed it, colourful products. It delivers to Ireland, but you will be charged customs, so I’m looking forward to exploring the range in-store and picking up a few bits. I have my eye on its Pressed Glitters (€5.30 via colourpop.com) and colourful Graphix Ink Liners (€9.55 via colourpop.com).

Expand Close MakeupForever HD Skin All-In-One Face Palette / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp MakeupForever HD Skin All-In-One Face Palette

Since the sad closure of the Makeup Forever boutique on Clarendon Street in Dublin, the brand has been difficult to get in Ireland. I’m desperate to get my hands on the HD Skin All-In-One Face Palette since it launched earlier this year. This multi-use cream palette contains blendable shades to conceal, blush and contour — everything you could need for your complexion. It comes in two shade options: Harmony One for light-to-medium skin and Harmony Two for tan-to-deep skin tones. I can’t wait to put it in my bag.

Video of the Day

Expand Close Halsey’s About Face Beauty’s Matte Fluid Eye Paint / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Halsey’s About Face Beauty’s Matte Fluid Eye Paint

Two celebrity beauty brands not easily available on this side of the world have also piqued my interest. Halsey’s About Face Beauty’s Matte Fluid Eye Paints comes in a wide range of vivid shades spanning the rainbow. The liquid colours are highly pigmented, and I want them all (I’ll probably buy three).

Expand Close Haus Labs Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Haus Labs Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation

Additionally, the online beauty community has been raving about Lady Gaga’s Haus Labs’s recently launched Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation, so I want to at least test it out. If you can have Fomo for beauty products, I definitely have it!

Buying Irish

Expand Close Hook Shower Brush, €14.95 via sohohaircare.com / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Hook Shower Brush, €14.95 via sohohaircare.com

SoHo Haircare was launched in 2019 by hairdresser, salon owner and hair-loss specialist Anita Hughes. After seeing clients struggle with scalp issues, which in turn results in problems with their hair, Hughes decided to launch a line of affordable products which promote scalp health. I only ever brush my hair in the shower (a vital part of my curl routine), so I’ve been loving the Hook Shower Brush (€14.95 via sohohaircare.com). Its durable bristles make it easy to distribute product evenly through the hair, and its hook makes it easy to store in the shower. If you regularly curl your hair, the Chrome Waver (€9 via sohohaircare.com) may be for you.

Something old…

Expand Close Ole Henriksen C-Rush Brightening Gel Crème / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ole Henriksen C-Rush Brightening Gel Crème

Ole Henriksen is a Danish skin cosmetician who originated the philosophy of the skincare brand by the same name in his Beverly Hills spa: ‘Exfoliate, treat and soothe.’ The brand’s vitamin C range includes some of its most popular products, including C-Rush Brightening Gel Crème (€36 via boots.ie). Three types of vitamin C fight signs of stress, fatigue and pollution via brightening and antioxidant properties. This formula is peachy-tinted, meaning it has an immediately illuminating effect, and the gel formula means it sinks in quickly, leaving the skin ready for even makeup application. It feels refreshing when applied cool.

... Something new

Expand Close Sunday Riley’s CEO 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sunday Riley’s CEO 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum

Sunday Riley’s CEO 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum (€122 via brownthomas.com) has become a staple of many a cool girl’s skincare routine over the last number of years, thanks to its undeniable results when it comes to brightening and boosting the skin’s radiance. Now, the brand has added to the CEO range with the CEO Afterglow Brightening Vitamin C Gel Cream (€65 via brownthomas.com), a lightweight moisturiser with a satin finish. Key ingredients include THD ascorbate, a powerful vitamin C which is clinically proven to improve the brightness of the skin.