Louise McSharry: From Aldi's mascara to affordable Vitamin C, here are my favourite bargain beauty products

As you know, I love a luxury product. I love walking into a fancy shop and buying them. I love the weight of them, the beautiful packaging, and usually, the products themselves. However, there is nothing like a bargain. As Irish people, I think bargain appreciation is bred into us.

There’s nothing an Irish person loves more than telling you from start to finish how much they admired something when it was full price but waited it out and kept an eye on the sale and then decided 20pc off was still too much to pay, before finally nabbing the item for half the price.

Our bargain appreciation crosses every category, from food to clothing to, of course, beauty. Today, let’s focus on that with excellent products available for less than €20.

Aldi’s beauty offerings have become very dupe heavy in recent times. It doesn’t take an expert eye to spot that their products are heavily inspired by big brand beauty items. It’s a strategy I’m sceptical about, but that doesn’t mean that the products aren’t good.

I recently picked up a (1) Lacura Girl Gone Bad mascara (€6.99 via Aldi stores) along with my free-range chicken and toffee popcorn, and I am really impressed with it. I’m picky when it comes to mascara. I want it to be volumising from the first coat, buildable and black, and this is all of those things. It somehow stayed intact through a full hour of weeping at a therapy appointment, and is yet another example of why I don’t think mascara is something you need to spend a lot of money on.

Antioxidants are crucial for skin health as they fend off damage done by pollutants produced internally and from the environment. Vitamin C is a very effective way to get antioxidants into your skincare routine.

(2) The Inkey List 15% Vitamin C and EGF Serum (€14.99 via theinkeylist.com) is lightweight but powerful, and will do all the work you need your Vitamin C to do with the bonus work of EGF, which stimulates collagen and elastin production within the skin.

It doesn’t seem that long ago to me that eyebrows were something that just lived on our faces and were occasionally plucked. Now we have brow routines, inclusive of multiple products and many steps. Happily, my brow routine is based on just two products with super price tags.

(3) Schwarzkopf got2b Glued 4 Brows & Edges Gel (€5.99 via boots.ie), which I’ve written about before, keeps brows in place for as long as you need it to. If you want a laminated look without the lamination, this is your guy.

To fill in any gaps, (4) NYX Lift & Snatch! Brow Tint Pen (€14 via beautybay.com) is excellent. Its teeny tiny tip makes it easy to add natural-looking hairs with each brush stroke.

Last week at a fancy photo shoot, I watched intently as the hair stylist pulled products out of her bag (I live to quiz beauty professionals about what they use), and was immediately thrilled to see Andrew Fitzsimons products (from €11.99 to €17.99 via boots.ie) fill the counter.

We chatted with enthusiasm about how great the Irish hair stylist’s products are, and how they had become go-tos for both of us, personally and professionally on her part. The entire range is excellent and covers most hair types and textures. But if your hair is in a bad way, you will love (5) Repair Serum for Damaged Hair (€17.99 via boots.ie) which makes a visible difference from first use.

Something old…

Clarins Lip Comfort Oils (€22.50 via clarins.ie) are a dream. They deliver on shine, comfort and hydration, and are available in a range of colours so you can add a little zhoosh to your face if you feel its warranted (my favourite is cherry, a soft red). These lip oils contain a blend of botanical oils, including rosehip, hazelnut and jojoba, which work together to leave the lips moisturised and beautiful. I have one of these in almost every handbag as they are easy to lash on without a mirror, and always comfort my lips if they’re feeling parched without any stickiness or greasy feeling. They also work well as a mask. Just apply at bedtime and you’ll wake up to soft, nourished lips.

... Something new

Look, let’s be honest, I was drawn to Nuxe Reve De Miel Honey Lip Care Oil (€14.50 via lirpharmacy.com) because of the packaging. The lid is like a honey spoon! However, a product can not live on packaging alone, so it was a relief to find that what was in the adorable tube was excellent too. When you think of lip oil, you might think of a watery liquid which adds shine but not nourishment — not the case here. This ‘oil’ is light, but it hydrates beautifully thanks to the nourishing qualities of lavender honey from Provence, Omegas 3 and 6 and organic camelina oil.

Lost in Translation

Glycation is a process within the body which can negatively impact the skin’s firmness. This process occurs when excess glucose in skin fibres leads to sugar molecules sticking to collagen and elastin proteins, preventing them from keeping the skin supple and firm. Products with antioxidants like Vitamin C are effective in reducing the impact of this natural chemical reaction.