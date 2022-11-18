| 6.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Louise McSharry: From Aldi's mascara to affordable Vitamin C, here are my favourite bargain beauty products

Our expert recommends her top five face and hair products for under €20

Louise McSharry's bargain product hitlist Expand
Clarin&rsquo;s Lip Comfort Oils (€22.50 via clarins.ie) Expand
Nuxe Reve De Miel Honey Lip Care Oil (€14.50 via lirpharmacy.com) Expand
Schwarzkopf got2b Glued 4 Brows &amp; Edges Gel (€5.99 via boots.ie) Expand
The Inkey List 15% Vitamin C and EGF Serum (€14.99 via theinkeylist.com) Expand
Lacura Girl Gone Bad mascara (€6.99 via Aldi stores) Expand
Nyx Lift and Snatch Expand
Andrew Fitzimons Repair Serum for Damaged Hair (€17.99 via boots.ie) Expand

Close

Louise McSharry's bargain product hitlist

Louise McSharry's bargain product hitlist

Clarin&rsquo;s Lip Comfort Oils (€22.50 via clarins.ie)

Clarin’s Lip Comfort Oils (€22.50 via clarins.ie)

Nuxe Reve De Miel Honey Lip Care Oil (€14.50 via lirpharmacy.com)

Nuxe Reve De Miel Honey Lip Care Oil (€14.50 via lirpharmacy.com)

Schwarzkopf got2b Glued 4 Brows &amp; Edges Gel (€5.99 via boots.ie)

Schwarzkopf got2b Glued 4 Brows & Edges Gel (€5.99 via boots.ie)

The Inkey List 15% Vitamin C and EGF Serum (€14.99 via theinkeylist.com)

The Inkey List 15% Vitamin C and EGF Serum (€14.99 via theinkeylist.com)

Lacura Girl Gone Bad mascara (€6.99 via Aldi stores)

Lacura Girl Gone Bad mascara (€6.99 via Aldi stores)

Nyx Lift and Snatch

Nyx Lift and Snatch

Andrew Fitzimons Repair Serum for Damaged Hair (€17.99 via boots.ie)

Andrew Fitzimons Repair Serum for Damaged Hair (€17.99 via boots.ie)

/

Louise McSharry's bargain product hitlist

Louise McSharry

As you know, I love a luxury product. I love walking into a fancy shop and buying them. I love the weight of them, the beautiful packaging, and usually, the products themselves. However, there is nothing like a bargain. As Irish people, I think bargain appreciation is bred into us.

There’s nothing an Irish person loves more than telling you from start to finish how much they admired something when it was full price but waited it out and kept an eye on the sale and then decided 20pc off was still too much to pay, before finally nabbing the item for half the price.

Most Watched

Privacy