Louise McSharry: Everybody knows how to wash their face, right? Wrong

Whenever anyone asks me for tips about skincare, I start by asking the same question. How do you wash your face at the end of the day? Sometimes they stare at me as though I’m having some sort of episode, because everybody knows how to wash their face, right? The thing is, I spent 30 years doing it wrong, and doing it properly can fundamentally change your skin’s appearance.

So what was I doing? Essentially, anything to avoid standing at the sink and getting my face properly wet. I hated splashing water on my face, despised the sensation of getting my hairline wet, and was repelled by the sensation of water dribbling down my sleeve as I rubbed at my face. So I used face wipes, cream cleansers, cotton pads, and any other method I could convince myself was getting the job done. My face looked clean, those methods were certainly adept at getting rid of my makeup, but there’s more to cleansing than that.

Enter, the double cleanse. Don’t be intimidated by the phrase, which may sound like a complex process, the double cleanse is literally just cleaning your face twice. First, to remove your makeup and SPF, and then to properly cleanse your skin. To do this effectively, I recommend using a balm or oil which should easily lift any makeup, including stubborn mascara or lipstick. If it doesn’t — try another one. We don’t have room in our lives for scrubbing at our faces.

Whatsapp Super Facialist Skin Renew Cleansing Oil My favourites are (1) Bobbi Brown Soothing Cleansing Oil (€41), (2) Irish brand Nunaia’s Superfood Cleansing Balm (€59) and (3) Superfacialist VIitamin C+ Skin Renew Cleansing Oil (€14.99). Simply rub a small amount of product over your dry face, massaging it into the skin to remove stubborn makeup or SPF (wearing SPF every day is the second tip I give when people ask about skincare), then use a wet face cloth to remove it all. The face cloth doesn’t have to be fancy, but it does have to be clean (you don’t want to rub bacteria into your face). I buy them in relative bulk for around a euro a pop at Søstrene Grene or Penneys, and keep them on rotation. Why a face cloth? Aside from the fact that it’s reusable, sustainable and effective at getting rid of whatever’s on your face, its texture will act as a gentle exfoliator every time you cleanse. Read More Read More For the second cleanse, I recommend using whatever cleanser you find works for your skin type. Expand Close Cerave Hydrating Cleanser / Facebook

Buying Irish Waxperts Wonder Pads (€9.99) are a mainstay for many a wax-ee hoping to avoid dreaded ingrown hairs, but they can do more than that. Packed with Salicylic Acid, they are also effective in combating Keratosis Pilaris (aka that really annoying bumpy skin which sometimes occurs on the upper arms, thighs or bum). Now, Waxperts is also recommending a sweep of these over clean skin affected by maskne to clear out any build-up which may occur under your face covering. Is there nothing they can't do?

Something Old...

Shea Moisture hair care products have been a mainstay in many black people's lives since the company was founded by Liberian immigrants in Harlem, NY in 1991. The brand has a loyal following in this part of the world now due to the increased availability of Afro hair products, and includes many people's holy grail products. According to my friend Erica, its Strength and Restore Leave In Conditioner (€16.99) is "literally the reason my bleached 'fro is still in amazing condition".

Whatsapp Shea Moisture's Strength and Restore Leave In Conditioner Something Old...

... something new

Fortunately, more and more products for Afro hair are now accessible to the Irish market, and Lush is the latest company to launch a range specifically for Afro hair. The line was developed in collaboration with Afro hair specialist Sarah Sango, who took inspiration from family recipes and experiences in the industry to design six new products. From Avocado Co-Wash (€12.50) to deeply moisturising conditioner Glory (€23.50), the range is fresh and handmade in line with Lush's ethos.

Fortunately, more and more products for Afro hair are now accessible to the Irish market, and Lush is the latest company to launch a range specifically for Afro hair. The line was developed in collaboration with Afro hair specialist Sarah Sango, who took inspiration from family recipes and experiences in the industry to design six new products. From Avocado Co-Wash (€12.50) to deeply moisturising conditioner Glory (€23.50), the range is fresh and handmade in line with Lush’s ethos.