Louise McSharry: Everybody knows how to wash their face, right? Wrong

Our beauty writer on why we should all be double cleansing

Louise McSharry

Whenever anyone asks me for tips about skincare, I start by asking the same question. How do you wash your face at the end of the day? Sometimes they stare at me as though I’m having some sort of episode, because everybody knows how to wash their face, right? The thing is, I spent 30 years doing it wrong, and doing it properly can fundamentally change your skin’s appearance.

So what was I doing? Essentially, anything to avoid standing at the sink and getting my face properly wet. I hated splashing water on my face, despised the sensation of getting my hairline wet, and was repelled by the sensation of water dribbling down my sleeve as I rubbed at my face. So I used face wipes, cream cleansers, cotton pads, and any other method I could convince myself was getting the job done. My face looked clean, those methods were certainly adept at getting rid of my makeup, but there’s more to cleansing than that.

Enter, the double cleanse. Don’t be intimidated by the phrase, which may sound like a complex process, the double cleanse is literally just cleaning your face twice. First, to remove your makeup and SPF, and then to properly cleanse your skin. To do this effectively, I recommend using a balm or oil which should easily lift any makeup, including stubborn mascara or lipstick. If it doesn’t — try another one. We don’t have room in our lives for scrubbing at our faces.

