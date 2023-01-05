Louise McSharry: ‘Beauty brands won’t like me saying this, but most people don’t need to spend a lot of money on skincare to have a stellar complexion’

As a beauty columnist, I often get quizzed by people in real life. Family gatherings, neighbours’ parties, pre-drinks… they all descend into a beauty Q&A at some stage.

Over the festive period this year, I found myself being asked one question repeatedly, and as I answered it (honestly, as always), I realised that I don’t think I’ve ever written it here. So today, I’m going to tell you something everyone wants to hear but that beauty brands won’t like me saying. I don’t think most people need to spend a lot of money on skincare.

Of course, I’m not saying you shouldn’t spend a lot of money on skincare, if you want to. As I have often written here, I truly believe there’s something to be said for the experiential side of using luxury products. Skincare is something you do every day, and if using a beautifully packaged and highly coveted product will give you a moment of joy every time, that in itself has value.

However, if you’re asking if expensive skincare products make a difference noticeable enough to warrant their price, then, usually, my answer is no. I’ve spent years trialling products, from the least expensive to the most, and for the most part, I believe that there is always a cheaper option than the hundreds-of-euro cream or serum that will do virtually the same job.

There are several relatively inexpensive skincare ranges I recommend without hesitation when I have a conversation like this. La Roche-Posay was founded in France in 1975 and has become a global success thanks to its consistently good products. This brand is especially great if you have sensitive skin or a skin condition like rosacea or eczema, as the products are formulated with sensitive skin in mind. That doesn’t mean they don’t work for other skin types, though.

Expand Close La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo, €18.50, stauntons.ie / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo, €18.50, stauntons.ie

Standout products include Effaclar Duo (€18.50 via stauntons.ie), which makes a speedy and significant difference when applied to spots and other blemishes on regular skin, and works well as a shine-reducing moisturiser across your whole complexion if you have oily skin.

Expand Close Avène XeraCalm Cleansing Oil, €20.75, chtralee.com / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Avène XeraCalm Cleansing Oil, €20.75, chtralee.com

Avène is another French pharmacy brand that delivers consistently across the range. I love XeraCalm Cleansing Oil (€20.75 via chtralee.com), which gently and effectively cleanses, as well as Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream (€13.50 via mccauley.ie), which is a rich cream suitable for dry skin.

Expand Close Avène Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream, €13.50, mccauley.ie / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Avène Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream, €13.50, mccauley.ie

Video of the Day

For basics, there are few better brands than CeraVe, whose cleansers are especially good — try their Smoothing Cleanser with Salicylic Acid (€13.50 via cloud10beauty.com) if you have acne-prone skin or rough, bumpy skin on the body.

Expand Close CeraVe SA Smoothing Cleanser, €13.50, cloud10beauty.com / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp CeraVe SA Smoothing Cleanser, €13.50, cloud10beauty.com

If you like to get into a more complex routine, check out The Ordinary and The Inkey List.

Expand Close The Ordinary Azelaic Acid, widely available nationwide / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Ordinary Azelaic Acid, widely available nationwide

These two great brands always have a product with the latest, most-talked-about ingredients, usually for under €20.

Expand Close The Inkey List Retinol, widely available nationwide / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Inkey List Retinol, widely available nationwide

Of course, if you have particularly difficult skin, you may have specific needs that won’t be met by a pharmacy skincare range. In that case, rather than immediately outlaying a wad of cash on pricey products, invest in some expert advice.

Enquire with your GP about a referral to a dermatologist, or consider a service like The Skin Nerd. I have seen people’s skin absolutely transformed after a consultation with a member of Jennifer Rock’s team and regular use of the products they recommend. If you’re going to spend money, be sure it’s on the right stuff.

Lost in translation

You may come across the word ‘occlusive’ in relation to skincare products, but it’s worth knowing what that means so you can assess whether that’s what you actually want. Occlusive products form a protective layer on the surface of the skin, creating a barrier and preventing moisture loss. You may wish to use an occlusive product at the end of your night-time skincare routine to lock in all the products you’ve already applied and prevent any of your skin’s natural moisture from escaping.

Something old...

Expand Close Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, €24.25, beautybay.com / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, €24.25, beautybay.com

Laneige’s Lip Sleeping Mask (€24.25 via beautybay.com) has had a cult following long before the advent of TikTok, but these days it’s super popular there, too. Despite the French-sounding name, this brand is actually Korean and got lots of attention when everyone was obsessed with the country’s elaborate skincare routines. You don’t have to have an elaborate routine to appreciate this product, though, which is a rich mask for the lips enriched with vitamin C and antioxidants. Wearing this overnight will result in consistently soft and hydrated lips. A little goes a long way, so a pot will last you ages. I like the original formula, but it now comes in a range of flavours including Chocolate, and Lemon Sorbet.

... Something new

Expand Close Fenty Skin Plush Puddin’ Intensive Recovery Lip Mask, €34, boots.ie / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Fenty Skin Plush Puddin’ Intensive Recovery Lip Mask, €34, boots.ie

Rihanna recently shared images of her gorgeous baby with the world, but I was more interested in her skincare brand’s new lip mask. Fenty Skin’s Plush Puddin’ Intensive Recovery Lip Mask (€34 via boots.ie) aims to hydrate, nourish and plump, via rich humectants like coconut and castor oils, plus antioxidants and pomegranate sterols. I’d never heard of pomegranate sterols before, but apparently they’re an all-natural vegan alternative to lanolin. Lanolin is a moisturising wax extracted from sheep’s wool (delish, right?) that’s incredibly effective at moisturising and healing dry and cracked skin. Plush Puddin’ comes in a cute twist-up pot in the brand’s nude colour palette. I want it.