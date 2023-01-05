| 10.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Louise McSharry: ‘Beauty brands won’t like me saying this, but most people don’t need to spend a lot of money on skincare to have a stellar complexion’

Our beauty expert on the budget products that do virtually the same job

Louise recommends these relatively inexpensive skincare ranges without hesitation Expand
La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo, €18.50, stauntons.ie Expand
Avène XeraCalm Cleansing Oil, €20.75, chtralee.com Expand
Avène Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream, €13.50, mccauley.ie Expand
CeraVe SA Smoothing Cleanser, €13.50, cloud10beauty.com Expand
The Ordinary Azelaic Acid, widely available nationwide Expand
The Inkey List Retinol, widely available nationwide Expand
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, €24.25, beautybay.com Expand
Fenty Skin Plush Puddin&rsquo; Intensive Recovery Lip Mask, €34, boots.ie Expand

Close

Louise recommends these relatively inexpensive skincare ranges without hesitation

Louise recommends these relatively inexpensive skincare ranges without hesitation

La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo, €18.50, stauntons.ie

La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo, €18.50, stauntons.ie

Avène XeraCalm Cleansing Oil, €20.75, chtralee.com

Avène XeraCalm Cleansing Oil, €20.75, chtralee.com

Avène Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream, €13.50, mccauley.ie

Avène Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream, €13.50, mccauley.ie

CeraVe SA Smoothing Cleanser, €13.50, cloud10beauty.com

CeraVe SA Smoothing Cleanser, €13.50, cloud10beauty.com

The Ordinary Azelaic Acid, widely available nationwide

The Ordinary Azelaic Acid, widely available nationwide

The Inkey List Retinol, widely available nationwide

The Inkey List Retinol, widely available nationwide

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, €24.25, beautybay.com

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, €24.25, beautybay.com

Fenty Skin Plush Puddin&rsquo; Intensive Recovery Lip Mask, €34, boots.ie

Fenty Skin Plush Puddin’ Intensive Recovery Lip Mask, €34, boots.ie

/

Louise recommends these relatively inexpensive skincare ranges without hesitation

Louise McSharry

As a beauty columnist, I often get quizzed by people in real life. Family gatherings, neighbours’ parties, pre-drinks… they all descend into a beauty Q&A at some stage.

Over the festive period this year, I found myself being asked one question repeatedly, and as I answered it (honestly, as always), I realised that I don’t think I’ve ever written it here. So today, I’m going to tell you something everyone wants to hear but that beauty brands won’t like me saying. I don’t think most people need to spend a lot of money on skincare.

Most Watched

Privacy