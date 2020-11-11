| 13.6°C Dublin

Lipstick gets the kiss off as Covid facemasks blamed for dip in sales

Consumers are ditching the glossy look as they eye up beauty benefits of mascara and eyebrow pencil

Former Apprentice star Grainne McCoy, who owns a make-up store in her native Newry, said that lipstick sales &quot;have fallen off a cliff&quot; in recent times. Expand

Claire McNeilly

Lipstick will tell a tale on you - or so the famous Connie Francis song goes - but what if nobody sees it?

We live in a new normal of lockdown and mandatory face coverings where vanity comes second to practicality... so perhaps it's unsurprising that many consumers have been kissing goodbye to lipstick - at least momentarily - in huge numbers.

What's the point in accentuating your lips when they're hidden behind a mask in public?

