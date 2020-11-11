Lipstick gets the kiss off as Covid facemasks blamed for dip in sales

Lipstick will tell a tale on you - or so the famous Connie Francis song goes - but what if nobody sees it?

We live in a new normal of lockdown and mandatory face coverings where vanity comes second to practicality... so perhaps it's unsurprising that many consumers have been kissing goodbye to lipstick - at least momentarily - in huge numbers.

What's the point in accentuating your lips when they're hidden behind a mask in public?

On the other hand, people cannot seem to get enough of mascara and brow liner as attention is inadvertently drawn to the upper halves of our faces.

There has also been a rise in the sale of facial skin creams - the legacy of "a sort of acne" caused by mask-wearing.

Former Apprentice star Grainne McCoy, who owns a make-up store in her native Newry, told the Belfast Telegraph that lipstick sales "have fallen off a cliff" in recent times.

"A lot of people are focusing on their brows, so we're selling a lot of brow pencils," said Grainne.

"Everybody is buying mascara - it's flying off the shelves and I can hardly keep enough stock to meet the current demand.

"When you look at sales of lipstick compared to mascara it's definitely like day and night."

Grainne, who opened Give us Beauty just six weeks ago having started her online business during the first lockdown, said brow pencils and mascaras are currently two of her best sellers.

"Wearing masks means a lot of people are getting breakouts around the chin area," she said.

"We call it 'mascne' - where the mask is causing a sort of acne; it's not normal spots, it's little boils under the skin.

"That's why BB creams - heavier than a tinted moisturiser and lighter than a foundation - are my biggest sellers.

"Lipstick sales have collapsed but there's an interesting sideline on that front, where some of our older clients are getting bolder with lipstick. They're pushing the boat out with deep reds and plummier colours."

The makeup artist, who has her own Grainne McCoy brand of brushes and lashes, also said that the sale of skin care products "had gone through the roof".

"People are concentrating on hydration and cleansing so total sales have shifted more towards skin care," she said.

Professional makeup artist Paddy McGurgan, owner of Make Up Pro Store on Belfast's Royal Avenue, said there's a massive reduction in the amount people are spending on lip products.

"Our customers are makeup artists and general members of the public so it depends on the consumer but there is a decrease in lipstick sales," he said.

"When new lip products are released people are still purchasing them but they're avoiding anything that's glossy and sticky and opting for more of a matte."

He added: "Women who're renowned for having a strong lip colour, especially older women, are switching formula but overall there is a huge decrease in the amount of spending on lip products."

Paddy said "eyes are it" at the moment and have been driving sales since the first lockdown.

"We definitely saw people getting super creative so a lot of our very eccentric, crazy colours were moving a lot initially.

"Now, though, people are sticking to basics - mascara, a wash of colour across the eye and carefully applied eyeliner."

Interestingly, Paddy believes makeup sales have been reflecting the level of restrictions.

"Sales go up and down depending on what you can and can't do, or if the kids are back to school. You can track makeup sales against the lockdown restrictions," he said.

Lipstick will make a comeback of course.