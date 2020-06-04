Lighten up: Triona McCarthy's best beauty buys for a radiant summer look

Who else was drunk the entire month of Mapril? Time for a detox, don't you think? So let's start from the top!

Healthy hair starts with a healthy scalp. This often overlooked zone is a prime spot for build-up - from styling products, natural oils and sweat - which can 'suffocate' the follicle, and lead to dull, flat hair and breakage.

OGX Charcoal Detox Shampoo and Conditioner, left, both €10.49, with their powerful blend of activated coconut charcoal and kaolin clay will give your scalp a fresh start for clean and shiny hair.

I miss popping in to see the gals Anya and Karen in my local Seagreen in Ranelagh, D6. I would just like to warn them now, and pretty much all my peeps, that when we get out of all this, that I am going to be completely and totally physically inappropriate!

Until then, I'll just make do with Seagreen's online boutique, which continues to give me a beauty high. They have the best selection of niche fragrances, such as that fave of Victoria Beckham, right, Neom Organics Jasmine, Bergamot & Orange Peel Natural Wellbeing Fragrance,€49, seagreen.ie. Total feelgood.

They also feature the newbie summer fragrance by Escentric Molecules 05, from €45. These Mediterranean-inspired scents feature the molecule cashmeran, creating a bright and happy fragrance that evokes the sensuousness of summer.

It's no secret that I have made many, many mistakes in my life.

Eh, four failed engagements?

But right now, having a husband who honestly believes that 'team work makes the dream work'; who makes me laugh every day and enjoys my unique brand of nonsense, is proving to be the best decision I ever made.

Marry the funny fella, folks; you never know when you'll be quarantined together! Another must-have for me is Revolution Lip Colour in White Wedding, right, from €3.99, revolutionbeauty.com.

Choose from four finishes: Creme, Sheer, Liquid Matte and Matte Lipstick.

Gua Sha is the biggest beauty trend of late. Pronounced 'gwa sha', it's a facial that involves scraping a flat rose quartz over the skin to relax stiff muscles and promote tissue drainage for clearer skin, fewer wrinkles and a more sculpted appearance.

Tippex nails are dominating digits right now on Instagram. Keep your fingers on the pulse with Rimmel Nail Polish 60 Second, €4.50, in White Hot Love - yes I'm referencing Mr White here again. Eye roll!

Anyhoo, it gives a great finish, doesn't streak and ensures perfect coverage. Shape wise, I think since white nails make such a statement, short, square tips look best. Team white with white clothing for a contemporary feel as we head into summer.

It's time to lighten up!

With warmer, drier weather approaching, be sure to keep your skin hydrated. Then, like a butterfly, you'll emerge; a lighter, brighter version of yourself!

Use an acid toner to keep your skin soft and hydrated. If you've never tried an acid toner before, The Inkey List PHA Toner, above, €12.99, distinctbrands.eu, is my top recommendation. It works with all skin types, even sensitive, removing dead cells from the surface layer of the skin, while naturally locking in moisture. Then dab on a moisturiser with SPF.

Kween Charlotte has only gone and knocked it out of the bathroom again with the launch of her latest lotion Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Light, €90, a lighter versh of her iconic, award-winning, results-driven Magic Cream. I've been using it for the last month and love that not only does it protect my skin from harmful rays from the sun, but it also protects from blue light, which has been found to stimulate photo-ageing and skin damage.

My top final tip is to mist throughout the day, even over make-up!

I adore Irish range Holos by Niamh Hogan, her Holos Super Natural Activity Pre & Probiotic Spritz, €33, holos.ie & McCauleys Pharmacy is perfect to refresh your face.

The anti-pollutant spray contains probiotics to maintain skin immunity, repair, rebalance pH, reduce redness, inflammation, acne and fine lines.

Finally, a lil lick of Clinique Moisture Surge Pop Triple Lip Balm, €20, is a heavenly hydrating lip treatment with a tint of colour, and the finish of a gloss - all in one.

