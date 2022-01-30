Legendary make-up artist Val Garland interview on the future of beauty, how she inspired Lady Gaga’s meat dress and her childhood summers in Ireland

‘I’m a witch and superstitious — don’t put shoes on the table and don’t put a hat on the bed,” Val Garland announces. Whatever about witchcraft, there’s certainly magic involved in the work of this legendary high-fashion make-up artist.

When an email popped into my inbox asking if I’d like to interview Garland — or the Val Garland as per her Instagram handle — I responded quicker than you could utter her catchphrase, ‘ding dong!’. I’ve been lucky enough, many times over the years, to be in Garland’s orbit backstage at fashion shows, so I was dying to have a proper one-on-one conversation with her about her work as global make-up director for L’Oréal Paris and as a judge on TV contest Glow Up. Not to mention how she came up with the idea for Lady Gaga’s infamous meat dress — yes, that was Garland.

Now, I am opposite the lady herself with her trademark cat-eye glasses and swishy blonde hair. She’s as bright as a button, even though she’s already had a whole host of activity earlier in the day. She may have grown up in Bristol, but Garland assures me that she’s an Irish girl at heart. In fact, she can do a near perfect inner-city Dublin accent, thanks, she tells me, to all the summers she spent here as a child staying with “me granny” and playing with her cousins on the streets.

“My dad, Frank, was from Ballybough and was one of 15 children, and my mum, Joanie, lived on Henrietta Place, which is just off Bolton Street,” Garland says. “I used to have to go to Moore Street to get the messages for me granny, who went to church three times a day. She even had an altar inside the door, and before you could go any further, you had to bless yourself.”

She says that her close-knit Irish relatives are going to be livid that she can’t pay them a visit this time around, but she is only in Dublin on a flying visit to promote the updated L’Oréal Paris Infaillible 24H Fresh Wear Foundation, launching in February.

Garland is self-taught and actually started off her career as a hairdresser, but one day the make-up artist didn’t turn up for a photoshoot and she had to fill in. “I learned by making mistakes, which I think is the best way.” That was in 1984, and Garland has seen make-up evolve to take centre stage in fashion looks over the years.

“When I started doing make-up, lots of people didn’t consider it a real job or take it seriously as a profession. It was just what the posh totty did. I remember coming to London in the early 1990s, and it was all about the hair back then, and make-up was viewed as a little bit of slap you did at the end. Now it’s seen as a science, a craft and an empowerment tool — and that’s amazing.”

Empowerment is certainly one of the messages at the heart of Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make Up Star. Garland has been a judge for three seasons of the BBC show; an Irish spin-off aired on RTÉ last year. The competition sees aspiring make-up artists (MUAs) compete in challenges, ranging from beauty photoshoots to film prosthetics, under the watchful eye of Garland and fellow make-up pro Dominic Skinner.

Garland believes that Glow Up has been instrumental in educating people about the variety of directions that make-up can take as a profession. She says she loves that MUAs can have amazing careers working on TV series such as The Crown or Peaky Blinders. She’d love to design the make-up for a film, as it’s one of the few things in the industry that she hasn’t done — mainly because she couldn’t commit to working for months on end on one project.

Instead, Garland has been busy travelling the world to work on very high-profile faces for fashion shows, glossy magazine covers and photoshoots. Over her 30-year career, she’s worked with lots of stars, including Kate Moss, Judi Dench, Cate Blanchett, Jodie Comer, Helen Mirren and Britney Spears.

She leads a hectic life and runs on adrenaline, but jokes that she can fall asleep anywhere. “I once fell asleep in the front row of a David Bowie concert. And then, when I was getting married, I went to the doctor and asked if they could give me some kind of amphetamine to keep me awake because I was doing the Catholic benediction with the whole Kyrie, eleison stuff, and I thought, ‘I’ll be gone’.

Garland created the alien-like prosthetics for Lady Gaga’s Born This Way album cover and inspired what was probably the singer’s most famous costume — the meat dress she wore to the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards. She was working with the singer on tour, when she told Gaga about the time she wore an outfit made of meat to a party in Australia.

“It was the 1980s and I was going to a party and just thought, ‘You know what, I’m going to be shocking’. I wore a sausage wig, steak bikini, sausage hula skirt and bits of bacon wrapped around my calves and tied with bits of leather.

“I didn’t tell my husband what I was going to do, and when he saw me, he was like, ‘You can’t be serious!’ The party was on during the day, and when we got there, it was so hot. I was beginning to cook and could see flies, so I only stayed for about an hour. But it was a nice idea and got people talking.”

Gaga asked Garland if she could borrow the idea, and has always credited the MUA with the inspiration for her outfit.

This is what makes Garland so iconic in the make-up world — her imagination is phenomenal and she has always looked for inspiration in very unexpected places. Never a mainstream dresser, she recalls wearing all sorts of different looks while going clubbing in her youth, most of which she made herself during the day, using anything she could get her hands on, before going out that night. “There was an outfit made of bandages and even a handbag made of colostomy underwear. It was my scissors’ pouch when I was a hairdresser.”

Asked about the fashion that interests her today, Garland mentions a current favourite of mine, Charles Jeffrey of Loverboy, as well as Matty Bovan and Harris Reed, saying how they are part of a “new generation that is likely underground again, or anarchic”.

While a lot of creatives I speak to are always referencing the past, Garland is very forward-thinking and is always looking to the future. One of her ambitions is to design the make-up for gaming avatars. “I want to get into the metaverse,” she says, laughing. As a mum to two children obsessed with online game platform Roblox, I think she’s absolutely ahead of the game — pun intended.

She looks at social media, because she thinks it’s important to see what’s out there, but is fed up seeing people flogging hoodies and lipsticks. What she enjoys is watching young creatives who are really pushing the envelope.

“There is a generation coming through who are really going to change the way we think about make-up. I think make-up is going to get a lot more 3D as we move into the metaverse, and it’s going to become very exciting.”

I’m heading for my 50s and I look at Garland, who is looking so fresh in her 60s — I want to know what beauty hacks she has. She says she always uses a “blinking good” moisturiser and serum before applying the L’Oréal Paris Infaillible 24H Fresh Wear Foundation, which delivers full coverage. “I love it, and it’s so easy to use, but I always leave my skin until last because I like it to look fresh and dewy. So, the first thing I do is my eyebrows. I get a good shape going, because I shaved them off in the 1970s, so I have none — and at my tender age, the ones I have are white.”

Expand Close "There is a generation coming through who are really going to change the way we think about make-up." / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp "There is a generation coming through who are really going to change the way we think about make-up."

I ask whether we should be paring back our make-up as we get older, but Garland insists there’s no need. Instead, she says that it’s about making the right choices and using more satin and semi-matte textures in your products. “I would be working more with bronzers and very little blush now,” she adds. “While I want a little bit of warmth in my face, I don’t want to look like Widow Twankey in the pantomime with too much blush.

“My hack is that when I have my make-up looking good, I get a little bit of moisturiser and just sort of tap into the sides of my face so that I look like I’ve got better cheekbones than I have.”

Garland predicts that the future of make-up lies with long-wear products. She believes that we may see foundations that last a week and could actually be washed, for example. She also believes that we will see more innovation in products — where they will serve more than one function. Foundation that could last a week and you can wash it? I’m dead!

“We’ve got to think of the future; products can’t stay the same. We have to move on and I’m always very excited about new products and fresh ways of doing things.”

