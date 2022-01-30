| 2.2°C Dublin

Legendary make-up artist Val Garland interview on the future of beauty, how she inspired Lady Gaga’s meat dress and her childhood summers in Ireland

The Glow Up judge talks about her Irish roots, inspiring Lady Gaga’s meat dress and her dream to use her craft in the metaverse

L'Oreal Paris Global Make-up Director Val Garland. Photo: L'Oreal Paris Expand
Glow Up: Britain&rsquo;s Next Make-Up Star judges (L to R) Val Garland, Michelle Visage, Andrew Gallimore and Dominic Skinner. Photograph by: Guy Levy Expand
&quot;There is a generation coming through who are really going to change the way we think about make-up.&quot; Expand

Close

Triona McCarthy Twitter

‘I’m a witch and superstitious — don’t put shoes on the table and don’t put a hat on the bed,” Val Garland announces. Whatever about witchcraft, there’s certainly magic involved in the work of this legendary high-fashion make-up artist.

When an email popped into my inbox asking if I’d like to interview Garland — or the Val Garland as per her Instagram handle — I responded quicker than you could utter her catchphrase, ‘ding dong!’. I’ve been lucky enough, many times over the years, to be in Garland’s orbit backstage at fashion shows, so I was dying to have a proper one-on-one conversation with her about her work as global make-up director for L’Oréal Paris and as a judge on TV contest Glow Up. Not to mention how she came up with the idea for Lady Gaga’s infamous meat dress — yes, that was Garland.

