'I've always been fearless, fearless is my Irish quality!' - legendary makeup artist Trish McEvoy

Do you ever get that feeling when you speak with someone new and their infectious enthusiasm lights a fire under you?

Trish McEvoy, a Dublin-born, New York-based beauty mogul is one of those people.

Ms McEvoy’s story is the summation of the American dream: she was raised by immigrant parents, from Dublin and Berlin, and turned her career as a makeup artist into a bonafide empire, all while maintaining the same zest for her craft after 43 years as she did on day one.

She was inspired to pursue a career in beauty after growing up admiring her mother’s commitment to glamour and her grandmother, who was a perfumier in Berlin.

“With me, it was truly - my grandmother always had perfumiers in Berlin - my mother was very, very elegant. They loved makeup and clothing and it was just something that I’d been around my whole life,” she tells Independent.ie Style from her Fifth Avenue office.

“When it was time to choose what I wanted to do, it was always something I did.

“I always enjoyed makeup and fragrance. I was very fortunate that at a very young age, that first job was the love of my life.

“It taught me that you can open one door and your whole life is there.”

After working in retail at a cosmetics counter, she moved into makeup artistry and eventually was given a corporate role with a beauty brand before branching out on her own.

“I was very, fortunate,I had a lovely boss and then I went into product development and in the evenings, I did photoshoots,” she explains.

Trish McEvoy at the Westbury Hotel in Dublin. Picture: Kieran Harnett

“I started my journey into local television and radio, which is what travelling makeup artists did at that time and that enabled me to speak in front of small groups of women.

“At a very young age, I became an independent makeup artist that had that great fortune of starting my own business.”

Her first foray into her own product development for her eponymous cosmetics line was with makeup brushes in the 1975. At the time, the demand for high end makeup brushes was skyrocketing, but the supply was virtually non-existent. And after taking out an ad in Vogue ("it was an eighth of the page at the back of the book"), her business transformed seemingly overnight.

Her story is one littered with equal parts ambition, savvy and just the right amount of luck.

“I always wanted to be independent in what I did and if there was an opportunity and I took it,” she says.

“I’ve always been fearless, fearless is my Irish quality!”

She currently employs anywhere from 300-500 people around the world, either working with her in a corporate setting or representing the brand working behind a makeup counter (in Ireland, that’s in Harvey Nichols in Dundrum Town Centre).

Was there a particular moment that she felt she made it?

“I think I’ve made it every step of the way..but my made it might be different to someone else’s. I ask myself, ‘Am I happy? Am I working my craft? Am I enjoying the day? Am I able to be profitable?

“My main thing was to live a happy life and work in my craft. I’ve done it my whole life.”

It’s clear her ethos is one that inspires loyalty as most of her senior staff have been working with her for a number of years and she describes her business as more of a “start up culture”, one in which everyone mucks in and learns a new skill. This is particularly relevant to the women she makes a purpose of hiring and mentoring.

“The average age of the people that are around me, with the exception of my general manager and a few other people, is 27-29, it’s very young in that part of our business,” she says.

“It’s very important to show the next generation the dream can come true. The more experienced generation have experience and the bonding of the two really have made for the perfect situation.”

Although she was born in Ireland, she lived here only for a brief time as a baby before moving to Berlin until the age of 12, when she hot-footed over to New York City; but now, at 68, she’s returning to her roots and is focusing on expanding the Irish market, something displayed over her now twice-a-year visits.

“Now my focus is very much Ireland and the UK,” she explains.

“For a very long time, I didn’t think of expansion, but I have a wonderful team in place. I feel the spirit and the timing is right.”

Online Editors