Budget beauty fans have been dealt a hard blow with news that cult brand Deciem is reportedly closing down.

'It's all ending now' - cult skincare brand The Ordinary 'closing down' after founder's bizarre Instagram meltdown

Founder Brandon Truaxe had something of an Instagram-meltdown on Tuesday, saying that they would be closing effective immediately alleging "major criminal activity". Deciem is the umbrella company to popular laebels like The Ordinary, NIOD and Hylamide, all of which have become must-have products in skincare lovers' arsenals for their effectiveness, but most importantly their affordability.

In the minute-long video, Mr Truaxe says, "We will shut down all operations until further notice. We have two months. Please take me seriously.”

"You have no idea what a soldier I have been over 13 years. I have been made fun of as a porn actor and as a f***ing drug dealer and everything for 13 years. It’s all ending now."

The Deciem website has been replaced with an HTML page.

Two days ago, a leaked email was shared with Cosmopolitan UK allegedly from Mr Truaxe instructing all stores to close and reopen in 2019.

Mr Truaxe fired the company's marketing team in January and began personally posting on their social media platforms and its CFO Stephen Kaplan and co-CEO Nicola Kilner both left the company earlier this year.

In particular, The Ordinary, which sells products for as cheap as €5, accumulates thousands on its waiting list (25,000 for its best-selling foundation last year) and often results in instant sell-outs.

Stockists are still selling their remaining products as usual, but it's unclear what exactly the future holds for them.

Online Editors