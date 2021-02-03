Influencers told to remove ‘misleading’ filtered adverts for tanning products

Two social media influencers have been ordered to remove filtered Instagram posts showing “misleadingly exaggerated” depictions of tanning products by the UK advertising watchdog.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said that the in-app beauty filters used by Cinzia Baylis-Zullo and Elly Norris mislead consumers “regarding the effect the product was capable of achieving”.

Complaints related to two posts in July 2020, one by Ms Zullo promoting We Are Luxe Ltd t/a Tanologist Tan, and one by Ms Norris promoting Skinny Tan.

The ASA said that the use of filters in adverts was “not inherently problematic”, but that advertisers of cosmetic products “needed to take particular care not to exaggerate or otherwise mislead consumers regarding the product advertised”.

Ms Zullo has 356,000 followers on Instagram, and Ms Norris has 23,000.

We Are Luxe Ltd said Ms Zullo’s video was a demonstration of how to apply the product and she had not described its efficacy.

Ms Zullo said that the filter used in the post changed her appearance by adding freckles, but that the video was intended to explain how to use the product rather than to demonstrate how it looked.

Skinny Tan said that Ms Norris had created the photos and text in her Instagram posts and they had reposted them because she had been complimentary about the product – but they had not paid her.

Ms Norris said she was not aware of the implications of filter use and her intention was not to mislead.

She said she had applied an Instagram in-app filter called “Perfect Tan” by Bianca Petry to her photos.

The ASA said that customers would expect to see results from the products featured similar to those of both women and the posts were therefore misleading.

It ordered that the adverts must not appear in the form complained about.

The ASA told Skinny Tan and Ms Norris, and We Are Luxe Ltd and Ms Zullo, not to apply beauty filters to photos which promoted beauty products if such filters were likely to exaggerate the effect the product was capable of achieving.

