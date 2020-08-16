Home sun: Don't let sunburn spoil your staycation

Let's be honest, if there was ever a summer we were desperate for sun, this is it. The lack of foreign sun is being felt by many, and that breeds a dangerous sort of desperation in us as a nation. God knows, we're bad enough at the best of times, eschewing the SPF on a sunny day because we have this notion that full exposure is the best way to get the most from the fine day. Of course, in reality, it's just the best way to get sunburnt.

Just because it's a staycation doesn't mean you can leave the sun protection at home. We know it's not the same as a week in Spain, but the UVA and UVB rays in Bundoran will age and burn your skin in just the same way. Yeah, yeah, when they're not behind a cloud. Still, we have five favourite protectors to sling in your staycation suitcase.

P20 Suncare for Kids SPF 50+, €32.50, available nationwide

Yes, this suncream is aimed at kids, but as this means it's fragrance-free and suitable for the most sensitive skin, it's good for every age. The unique selling point of P20 has always been the fact that just one application per day is needed, with excellent water- and sweat-resistance. None of this has changed, but P20 is no longer the greasy, clothes-staining product it once was. "This rubs in to a nice dry finish," said one panellist. "It doesn't stray into eyes, or get sweaty and gives great, lasting protection. A true all-rounder."

Avene Very High Protection Anti-Ageing SPF 50+ Tinted, €23, see boots.ie

In the spirit of minimising the packing - which can be tricky on a staycation, when the temptation is to pack the car like a tin of sardines - we offer this multi-tasker sun-protector. With Avene thermal water, a selection of antioxidants and broad-spectrum sun protection, it also has a sheer, skin-flattering tint that makes it suitable for the town or the beach. There's also a version for oily skin (€21). "A lovely texture and nicely moisturising," said a panellist. "Those with less dry skin wouldn't even need a day cream under it."

Clarins Invisible Sun Care Stick SPF 50, €25, Clarins counters nationwide

Even the most sunscreen averse find it hard to argue with an SPF stick. It goes on easily, there's barely any need for rubbing in, and is especially good for faces, ears and spots that are tricky to cover. This is a particularly nice example - immediately dry and completely invisible on the skin - with a faint summery fragrance. Clarins also boasts ocean-friendly ingredients in all their new 2020 formulations. "This is not a bit sticky or greasy," said a panellist. "It feels like nothing but protects well."

Garnier Ambre Solaire Sensitive Advanced Nourishing Protective Oil SPF 50+, €9.99, available nationwide

While many of us enjoy that tropical-holiday feel of an oil over a cream or lotion product, sometimes oils end up too greasy and go everywhere, including on your clothes. Further, oils often play havoc with sensitive skin. This is a nice, light oil aimed at sensitive types; it's non-reactive and non-pore-clogging. It also has a nice sheeny finish that some people adore more than a dry effect. "This feels like it does my skin good while protecting it from the sun," said one panellist.

Chanel UV Essentiel SPF 50, €55, Chanel counters nationwide

Apply this and imagine you're in the south of France. This is a gel-cream, with the light coolness of a gel and the soft qualities of a cream. It smooths on nicely, sinks in well and does not leave a white film on the skin. Licorice root is present as a calming ingredient, and it's packed with antioxidants that promise to fend off the ageing aggressors from sun and the environment. "This feels gorgeous and it smells lovely," said a panellist. "It's a consoling treat for summer 2020."

