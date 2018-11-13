Here's your November beauty edit

November is upon us! And with that, comes an exciting influx of products to drool over.

Anastastia Beverly Hills

Arnotts's beauty reign continues with the arrival of yet another in-demand brand to its ever-growing beauty hall, this time, with Anastasia Beverly Hills. The Brow Wiz remains one of the most popular beauty hero products for brows - ever - and now there's even easier access at the Henry Street store.

€25 at Arnotts

Bare Essential

I'm a sucker for a spa spell and even moreso to support an Irish company. Bareessential is an artisan company, specialising in eco-friendly and ethically sourced products, which has already made a name for itself with its soap range and has just launched a new luxury BE Kind range specialising in body oils. The Facial Beauty Serum is just a treat - and one that lasts for ages.

€42, available at www.bareessential.ie

Kennedy & Co

Darren Kennedy's much-awaited debut into the male skincare market is upon us! The tv presenter and influencer can add triple threat to his CV after early rave reviews from his five-piece strong collection.

The hero product? A purifying peat facial scrub.

All products are priced under €15 at Dunnes Stores and pharmacies nationwide

Mudmasky

I'm late to the party on this one, but this product is proof that some things are absolutely worth the wait! And the price. I first tried this as a sample from Glossybox and after two weeks, my skin is tauter and glowier. I was even more happy when I saw they have an ongoing offer to save 25% in price, plus a free travelsize sample and free shipping, which takes the sting out of paying so much for such a tiny product.

The Sleep Repair Renewal Nourishing Mask is the real winner from this range and one of the few skincare products I can say is so worth the price.

€69.00 at www.mudmasky.com

HUDA Beauty New Nude Palette

Two of your greatest makeup loves are coming together in spectacular fashion. HUDA Beauty's latest cult must-have, the New Nude Palette, has officially launched in Irish stores and online - and it's a beauty. It features 18 different shades, all of which vary from sparkle to matte, but its true appeal lies in its never-been-seen eyeshadow formula, which the company describes as "revolutionary".

€65, from HUDA Beauty at Arnotts, Brown Thomas and www.shophudabeauty.com

12 Days of Slay

Cloud10 Beauty, the Irish-run online beauty website has done it again - and this time, it's just in time for Christmas. The '12 Days of Slay' gift set, which features €172 worth of products for a fraction of the price, takes the beauty advent calendar theme to new heights. Most notably, it features lots of full size products instead of travel size ones to really get bang for your buck. It's currently sold out, but you can join the waitlist for this piece that will stay in fashion long after the festive season has ended.

€75 at www.cloud10beauty.com

RSVP

Fota Island, the Cork-based five star hotel - with a spa to match! - is hosting a Christmas-themed beauty event on November 22nd at 7pm. Influencer and rising RTE star James Patrice is hosting the festivities and most importantly, there's prosecco and prizes. A win win!

Tickets priced at €25. See www.fotaisland.ie for more.

DIY at home

ghd Oracle

Could it be? A hair curler that does the bulk of the work for you? ghd is on a serious roll this year and they're trusting Irish women to know their market and their hair! - better than anyone in the world as they have just launched the Oracle, exclusively in Ireland, at Peter Mark salons.

It's a step above their beloved straightener and applies a simple twist and hold method for big bouncy, curls - and it's the only DIY hair product I've used where I can actually get some volume that doesn't come in a can.

€199, exclusively at at Peter Mark salons nationwide

