Heaven scent: Lift your spirit with a waft of perfume

It may seem crazy, but I’m not sure if I’ve ever worn perfume as much as I do at the moment. No, I’m not going anywhere. No, I’m not seeing anyone. Yes, I suppose you could argue it’s a waste. Still, I’m finding a little spritz here and there provides a real lift to a day that would otherwise be identical to the one before. As a friend of mine put it, “I’m putting it on these days before Zoom meetings just to feel alive.”

Of course, it’s nice to feel like you smell good, even if it’s just for yourself, but aside from that, the right scent can take you to an entirely different place and time. We can’t travel at the moment, but that doesn’t mean that we can’t close our eyes and take a deep sniff of (1) Acqua di Parma Blu Fico di Amalfi (€85-€130) and feel like we’re on a glamorous Italian holiday. In fact, these days, many brands are entirely focused on the transportive quality of scents. (2) Maison Margiela’s Replica perfumes (€113 for 100mls) are named after places or experiences, from Music Festival, to Jazz Club, to Under the Lemon Trees. Man, I’d love to be under some lemon trees right now.

Expand Close Maison Margiela’s Replica perfume / Facebook

When it comes to time, there’s nothing like a whiff of something you haven’t smelled in a while to take you back to a particular moment. I keep a bottle of my late grandmother’s perfume for that very reason, (3) Clinique Aromatics Elixir (€66 for €45). If I wanted to feel 17 again, I would spritz on some Inis (€34.95) or (4) L’Eau d’Issey by Issey Miyake (€71 for 50mls). (5) Davidoff Cool Water (€52 for 75ml) will always remind me of my first real, proper kiss. The Body Shop’s White Musk (€21.95 for 30mls) is celebrating its 40th anniversary, maybe it’s time for a revisit?

Expand Close Clinique Aromatics Elixir / Facebook

Expand Close L’Eau d’Issey by Issey Miyake / Facebook

Expand Close Davidoff Cool Water / Facebook

If you can’t face looking back, perhaps a new scent will add a fresh thrill to these, often monotonous, days. Le Labo’s Santal 33 (€158 for 50mls) has developed a cult following over the last few years, for good reason. It’s a rich and slightly masculine scent, which is easily detected and yet somehow never overwhelming. Think a dark, sexy room, full of leather-bound books. (6) Jo Malone’s Yuja cologne (€110 per 100ml) combines citrus with woody notes, leaving a fresh, summery scent. (7) YSL Libre (€90 per 50ml) has a white floral base with notes of bergamot, pear and apple — I don’t usually love floral scents, but this one is perfectly balanced and the bottle alone makes me feel like a 90s supermodel. Glossier You (€58 for 50ml) markets itself as ‘your skin but better’, and what it delivers is not far off that, with subtle notes of musk and earthy ambrette seeds.

Expand Close Jo Malones Yuja cologne / Facebook

Expand Close Yves Saint Laurent Libre / Facebook

If you can’t bring yourself to spray your good perfume when you’re not leaving the house, then you can up your olfactory game with your everyday products. Your hand cream or body moisturiser, for example, could add an element of joy or sophistication which isn’t currently there. Neom Organics specialise in mood-enhancing scents, and its Great Day range would add brightness to any scenario. I like to apply the brand’s Magnesium Body Butter (€49) every morning to start me on the right track. A little goes a long way with this scent, so a tube lasts me ages. When it comes to my hands, Palmer’s Coconut Oil Hand Cream (€3.49) gives me a tropical holiday vibe after every hand wash.

Like most people, I am well and truly Sick Of This™ at this stage, but little things like a nice transportive whiff really are helping me to get through. I hope it might help you too.

Something old…

I’ll never forget the first time I used Aussie’s 3 Minute Miracle Conditioner (€7.29). I was 15 and staying with my granny at the time, and relations were, shall we say, fraught. Somehow, though, she summoned the kindness to compliment me on my hair’s shine after using the product. It felt like a big deal, and since then, I have almost always had a bottle of the product in my shower. The idea is simple: apply the conditioner, leave it on for three minutes, and reap immediate rewards in terms of health and shine. These days, there are several products under the 3 Minute Miracle umbrella, emphasising various hair issues, from moisture to smoothness to maintaining waves. I still absolutely love it.

Expand Close Aussie 3 Minute Miracle Conditioner / Facebook

... something new

L‘Oreal Paris Elvive’s Dream Lengths 8 Second Wonder Water hair treatment (€12.99 for 10 applications) launched last year in the US, and people lost their minds over it. The rinse-out hair treatment promises to provide ‘healing hydration’ via amino acids and moisturisers, leaving the hair soft and silky, with a healthier appearance, and it has been a raging success. Wonder Water is applied in the shower, directly from the bottle’s nozzle to the lengths of the hair. I tried it out and found it definitely made a difference to my hair’s appearance in terms of shine and fringe. I don’t think it’s going to heal much damage, but it’ll certainly help you hide it.

Expand Close L‘Oreal Paris Elvive Dream Lengths 8 Second Wonder Water / Facebook

Lost in translation...

Trish O’Brien and Ellen Kavanagh, the women behind Waxperts, have introduced a new brand to the market. Heire, pronounced ‘hair’, is a home waxing brand which launched last month with a three step waxing kit (€10), containing wipes for before and after use, and forty waxing strips. The kit is designed for use on short hair on legs, arms, backs, chests, hands, legs and feet. If you want to see some impressive before and after shots, check out the brand’s Instagram page. If you like to be hair-free and are missing your favourite salon, this could be your dream product.