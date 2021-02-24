| 10°C Dublin

Heaven scent: Lift your spirit with a waft of perfume

A simple spritz can take you to another place and time, says our beauty writer Louise McSharry

Louise McSharry

Louise McSharry

It may seem crazy, but I’m not sure if I’ve ever worn perfume as much as I do at the moment. No, I’m not going anywhere. No, I’m not seeing anyone. Yes, I suppose you could argue it’s a waste. Still, I’m finding a little spritz here and there provides a real lift to a day that would otherwise be identical to the one before. As a friend of mine put it, “I’m putting it on these days before Zoom meetings just to feel alive.”

Of course, it’s nice to feel like you smell good, even if it’s just for yourself, but aside from that, the right scent can take you to an entirely different place and time. We can’t travel at the moment, but that doesn’t mean that we can’t close our eyes and take a deep sniff of (1) Acqua di Parma Blu Fico di Amalfi (€85-€130) and feel like we’re on a glamorous Italian holiday. In fact, these days, many brands are entirely focused on the transportive quality of scents. (2) Maison Margiela’s Replica perfumes (€113 for 100mls) are named after places or experiences, from Music Festival, to Jazz Club, to Under the Lemon Trees. Man, I’d love to be under some lemon trees right now.

Acqua di Parma Blu Fico di Amalfi

